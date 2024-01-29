74
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Rp

    A: Trippier -> Estu (bench Konsa)
    B: Roll FT

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

    2. swobe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      a

  2. timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    saka and gusto out for TAA and Garnacho? only way to get trent in

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd hold Saka this GW, id also go for Brereton Diaz instead of Garnacho

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      On Walker currently
      Mulling KDB, could be a game changer if he starts and Haaland wouldn't

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Reply faul

  3. swobe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What's everyone's thoughts on captaincy?

    1. Business Dog
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Good week for a punt - KDB here.

      1. swobe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        I like it. So many nice fixtures there's a real chance for some great captaincy returns. I suppose I am playing it safe by captaining Saka but Forest have been so poor defensively that I think he is the best option in my side.

        1. Business Dog
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Saka VC here - good fixture for sure.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      On Walker currently
      Mulling KDB, could be a game changer if he starts and Haaland doesn't

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Foden or Alvarez

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'm on Richarlison.

      I don't really trust any of the City attackers this week. All of them have some kind of asterisk next to them. If I'm feeling frisky I might even captain Jota.

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Gordon to De Bruyne for free?

    Would then mean Haaland & Garacho for Alverez & Saka next week for -4

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes for this week

  5. evilfish
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    I have a real benching headache this week, any thoughts would be very much appreciated.

    Raya. Areola
    TAA. Gabriel. Porro. Walker. Gusto
    Saka. Richarlison. Bowen. Gross. Palmer.
    Watkins. Alvarez. Solanke

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Gusto, Gabriel and rich

      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't bench Richie - got him as my vc

    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      mmm Yes. I'm similar in some areas, but mine is not as good.

      Bench = Gusto - Gabriel - (Palmer or Gross)

    3. One Wheels Enough
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bench boost... every week 🙂

      Open Controls
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Strictly for FPL Draft, I currently own Gusto.
    My other defenders are:
    Robertson, Gvardiol, Ruben, Moreno

    Who's the better option?
    A. Chilwell
    B. Stones
    C. Keep Gusto

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Chilly

  7. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    If Gabriel is not fit then I only have 10.

    A) roll
    B) Gabriel to walker
    C) Saka to KDB

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gabriel hasn't trained since the last game. Probably C . Saka is not looking like an FPL asset yet everyone is saying keep.

    3. One Wheels Enough
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      If C then you still have the same problem

      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        The problem is my defenders actually

        Only have three

  8. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Yes. I'm similar in some areas, but mine is not as good.

    Bench = Gusto - Gabriel - (Palmer or Gross)

    1. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Fail!!

  9. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    A) Digne > Walker
    B) G.Jesus > Haaland

    Which one would you do for free? Just have a feeling Pep is gonna surprise us and start Haaland and bring him off early after a 50-60 minute haul.

    1. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      I'll eat my hat if Pep starts Haaland. Nearly 2 months since he's played, hasn't even made a squad in that time

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Agree. I have Haaland and am tempted to swap this GW and then bring back next week for Alvarez. He could still score obvs but won’t get any more than 30 minutes.

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Agree with you, but I'd expect it to be a big hat and you'll go on TikTok or other 🙂

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Joking of course 🙂

        2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm far too old for TikTok, how about MSN?

  10. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Can't really decide still having my eye on Haaland:

    1) KDB but means -4 next week to get Haaland
    2) Richa
    3) Jota

    Kinda like Richa as he could be even (c) material, just pushing myself a bit towards FH GW26.

  11. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    .1 short of Gordon, Tripps to KDB , Estupian. This is where going early is actually useful . Bloody annoying

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Which MF to take out for KDB is difficult unless you still have Salah or Son.

      Don't mean to be unkind, but isn't taking out Gordon a mistake considering the upcoming fixtures?

      Mind you, I am looking at Saka, so pot, kettle, black and all that ..

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        just now

        *transferring Saka for KDB to clarify

  12. HashAttack
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    How likely is it that Liv v Lut is moved to gw25 .... is it 100%

  13. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best 3 Man City players to own for DGW25?

    1. Business Dog
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Haaland TC
      KDB
      Walker

    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Alvarez
      Haaland
      KDB if he can keep injury free!

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Wouldn't pick Alvarez with KDB and Haaland on the pitch

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No, me neither. It's a conundrum seeing as a lot own him.

          Go potentially weak or enforced FT for one of your other two forwards.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      KDB
      Foden
      Haaland

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Haaland, Foden, KdB.

  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Interesting point here on captaincy points.

    "Team ID 5144721 has collected the most captain points without using TC- a total of 418pts (9.95 per pick). They are ranked at 2M overall despite that"

    https://twitter.com/fplreview/status/1751970442208809316?t=em74c33EOVPnrKYIGGKw6w&s=19

    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      That's 36.7% of his total score - he's captained Salah x13 (230), Haaland x 5 (92) and then once each for Sterling (38), Morris (20), and Diogo J (38)

      Captain points in brackets ... That's crazy good for the 3 times he hasn't captained Salah or Haaland

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        this is the guy we want to be listening to this week!

        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Meanwhile my non-Salah, non-Haaland choices have been
          Son x2 (10)
          Watkins (4)
          Pedro (4)
          Maddison (18)

          Currently on KDB, the week's most purchased player - Yikes!

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      all that jam and still only 2ppg more than a perma captain mo or haaland for the majority of the season

  15. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Tempted by Richarlison or a punt on Maddison as Spurs have a lovely next four. But would mean benching either Gordon (avl) or Pedro (lut), neither of which I feel comfortable with. Best to save and reassess next week with 2 FTs?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd save and reassess.

    2. Rodney
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yep. I'd certainly rather start either of those over punting on Maddison starting.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      yeah save, maddison looked really rusty when he came on vs city

  16. FPL Parrot
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start 1 mid + 1 def:

    A) DLuiz
    B) Palmer

    A) Gabriel
    B) Doughty
    C) Trippier

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      A
      B

  17. balint84
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Maddison popular this week?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I considered it when Ange implied he was ready to start but now I'm not so sure, think his mins might be quite limited over the next 2. Will probably leave it til after the blank

  18. F4L
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    start 1 of Garnacho/Pedro and roll FT

    or

    sell Pedro for JImenez or Garnacho for Neto and bench the one not sold

    1. FPL Parrot
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d start Pedro and roll.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Start Pedro and roll.

  19. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    KDB or Bernardo?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      kdb, dont get the bernardo appeal with kdb/haaland back. theres no spot for him high up the pitch

  20. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Starting 11 and Captaincy very tricky this GW. Anything you'd change?

    0FT, 8.2m ITB. And yes, I still own Tsimikas (don't ask)...

    Leno
    TAA - Porro - Estu
    Saka - Palmer - Rich (c) - Bowen
    Alvarez - Solanke - Watkins

    Areola / Gross - Gabriel* - Tsimi*

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      looks good

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers.

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      All good, nice team.

  21. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Was all set on doing Douglas Luiz to Rich, but Rich blanks in GW 26 and Luiz doesn't. Still worth the transfer this week, you think?

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can you still get 9 or 10 out in 26 with FT's?

      If so, I'd probably get Richarlison.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes, that's probably doable. Much appreciated, mate.

  22. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    What's your thoughts on the below please?

    I want KDB but I would have to bench Solanke out of my front 7 - Bowen, Foden, Ricky, Palmer, Watkins Solanke and Darwin. Could always bench one of the other but Solanke seems the obvious choice.

    A. Go for it sell Nakamba and get KDB changing to 3-5-2
    B. Roll the transfer

