  1. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    With my 2FTs who is the best Salah replacement

    Rest of Team

    Areola Leno

    Walker Saliba Colwill Mykolenko Andersen

    Fernandes Saka Martinelli Palmer xxxxxxx

    Alvarez Solanke Nunez

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      KDB seems an obvious one, but don't envy the benching headache it gives you. Also it's triple city so makes Alvarez to Haaland the only route (not that it's a bad one)

  2. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Any thoughts please on what to do here?

    A. Save
    B. Gross/Saka > KDB
    C. Gross/Saka > Jota
    D. Something else?

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Saka Gross Foden Palmer
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Konsa Lascelles Anderson 1 FT 12.1 ITB

    1. Zaruto
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Gross or Saka , I have the same doubt which one. I think I will seek Saka as gross is more differential in my league

  3. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bottomed again

    If you knew Haaland were to play 60 minutes but no more, would you captain him ?

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      yes

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Even if Foden was going to play 90?

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes, but mostly because I'm not really feeling a stand out option for my team this week

    3. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Then I would captain him 100%

    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yep. If Pep does the unexpected and just says “erling starts” then he’s in. Annoying I’ve missed KDB price rises waiting but no erling at all would be scary

    5. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Yes.

    6. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      It would be between him & KDB, expect both to get less than 90.

  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Areola
    TAA, Porro, Gabriel*
    Bowen, Saka, Palmer, Foden
    Watkins, Alvarez, Solanke

    Pickford, Garnacho, Gusto*, Pau**

    I'd like to go for one of the popular attacker picks - Bowen to KDB or Jota perhaps, but with 1FT and all those defensive flags (and Trent not assured of a start) I'm thinking Pau to Estupinan this week?

  5. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is Haaland worth a -4?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Only if Pep says he starts in my
      View

    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      only if he starts

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Only if he plays twenty minutes.

  6. cigan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Should I just roll here? Got enough cash for Haaland next week

    Areola
    Trent Porro Gabriel Estupinan (Gusto)
    DeBruyne Bowen Gross (Palmer Garnacho)
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Looks solid. Unless you go for Haaland this week. I'd be minded to play Palmer over Gabriel but can see why you've benched him

      1. cigan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Thanks, not sure what Gabriel's flag is all about but I expect a cleanie if he plays. If not, I get Palmer anyway

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Maybe. But Palmer is integral - if there are Chelsea goals, he'll be returning

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Gabriel either starts or doesn't feature imo.

        1. cigan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Yeh my thinking exactly

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Yeah, but still wouldn't start him over Palmer

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I'd defo play Palmer over one of your defenders.

      1. cigan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Considering that but who? Gabriel or Estupinan, I guess

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    who would you switch to Haaland? I will wait, but for some news, but probably will make the move tomorrow.

    Watkins - Solanke - Toney

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Solanke

  8. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Saliba Estupinan TAA
    Foden Saka Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Gordon Lamptey Salah

    1FT, 2.7itb

    Salah >>

    1. Richarlison
    2. Jota

    Thanks

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I think Jota might only play about 30mins this round with his injury record (just had 90 against Norwich and will be needed for Arsenal in a few days)

  9. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    If Haaland is available, Watkins has to go for me, my other 2 strikers are Nunez & Toney (who have doubles so I don’t want to sell) feels a straight shoot out between Watkins & Haaland.

    When I factor in pens & the captaincy, there’s only one winner, from next week Haaland will be C weekly again, tough decision but has to be made.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Watkins current form doesn't really lend itself to keeping over cheaper options

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Yeah, thing is, I do expect him to come back into form now that his fixs are turning, I’ll get him back for his Forest H game but have to chance going against for the next few, would be a lot easier if his ownership wasn’t so big.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Yeah. Personally I'm holding him for now, but that's because Alvarez to Haaland is my likely route

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Alvarez to Haaland is an easy move to make, got rid of him on my WC last week, had I not, he would be going this week without much thought.

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              For me, the only dilemma is whether it's this week or next

              1. GoonerSteve
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Same

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I expect Haaland to be available but not start. Would you take 20-30 mins of Haaland over 90 mins of Watkins?

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        That’s a tough one, I did with KDB but that was easy because he was replacing Salah/Son, I’m not so sure with Haaland.

        I think he’s more likely to start & get 60 then come on from the bench.

        He’s played plenty of games like that last year.

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Why I say he’s more likely to start is because it was a bone injury, it’s either right or it’s not, if it’s not he won’t be risked at all.

          KDB was muscular so they do have to be more careful not to push it.

      2. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        No way. Id want them both

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Haaland, Toney, Nunez will be the front 3 for the block of games up to 26

  10. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    1). Kudus
    2). Palmer
    3). Gordon
    4). Solanke

    1. Zaruto
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Planer for me

      1. Zaruto
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Palmer…

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Gordon or Kudus. I wouldn’t ever bench Palmer for any game the form he’s in

      1. Zaruto
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Anfield Road it’s not easy…that’s why I think is the one to bench. But we never know

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          True…..but pool certainly not impenetrable, and Palmer instills that confidence, plus Chelsea get a lot of pens.

    3. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Wouldn't bench Palmer...

      We don't know how LIV react to Klopps departure yet...

      Fergie has often said his early retirement announcement in 2001 was his biggest mistake

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Plus Palmer is the top form player

  11. Zaruto
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I don’t know who should I sell for KDB:

    A) Gross
    or
    B) Saka

    1. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Two players that will play 90 minutes against Luton and Nottingham Forest.

      You can't sell anyone of the imo

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Saka seems out of form and his time could be up. As above, probably not this week...

  12. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    G2g? 0fts.

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Zinchenko, Porro, Estupinan (Lascelles, Taylor)
    KDB (c), Saka, Forden, Richarlison, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez (Solanke)

    Or bench Palmer over Solanke?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I will. Bookies anytime goalscorer odds:
      Palmer 4.4
      Solanke 3

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I use this method when uncertain. Whenvthe decision making procedure is clear and always thr same, I have no regrets about my decisions, even if outcome sometimes is not what I hoped for.

        1. GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Like your thinking.

  13. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Hi chaps, my god it’s been that one of a GW that’s somewhat out of sorts of even thinking what to do here now.

    Areola
    Porro - Estu - Gabriel*
    Gross - Saka - Foden - Palmer
    Solanke - Watkins - Archer
    ________________________________
    Dubravka: Branthwaite: Baldock*: Salah*

    1FT, 10.7 ITB

    Keep it simple and just do Salah > KDB and bench Archer for my usual 3-5-2?

    Any advice most welcome, cheers gents.

    1. Zaruto
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yes, easy!
      Salah — KDB

    2. cigan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Deffo

    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yep sounds good

    4. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Cheers guys! Keep it simple hey, sorted! 🙂

  14. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Man, I know I'm going to regret this, but... TAA (c) locked and loaded.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I don't see the appeal myself, but good luck to you!

  15. JUST ONE LOMBARDO...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    B Johnson v Brentford or...
    Solanke away at West Ham?

    1. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Solanke

  16. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Suggestions?

    Areola
    Estupinan saliba porro
    Saka foden palmer gross salah
    Watkins solanke

    Dubravka branthwaite Taylor Archer

    1 FT 9.8 ITB

    salah to richarlison or jota or kdb?

    1. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      If you don't plan to use some chips in gw. 25/26, then it have to be KDB

      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Not sure he'll start honestly

      2. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Chip strategy currently is TC 25 FH 29/37 WC 30/36

  17. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Team feels a mess. Have 1ft, 14.8itb

    Areola
    Saliba porro gomez
    Saka Bowen foden palmer Gordon
    Watkins solanke

    Dubravka colwill archer Al dakhil

    Current thinking is colwill/gomez Gordon to estupinan jota (-4).

  18. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Salah to
    A) Jota
    B) De Bruyne

    Current team
    Have done Saliba to Trent.

    Areola - Dubravka
    Trent - Estupnian - Porro - Livramento - Taylor
    Salah - Saka - Foden - Gross - Palmer
    Solanke - Watkins - Darwin

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B as plays in 26

  19. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Time to beat Scout picks with 40 points! Doesn't look too easy though. Any differential ideas against these? I am planning to go all in. Here are the players to avoid, but I probably have to get some tbh:

    "Most popular picks:TAA, Porro, Darwin Nunez, Alvarez (four), David Raya, Bernd Leno, Joachim Andersen, Kyle Walker, Richarlison, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, Ollie Watkins, Joao Pedro (three)"

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Raul a cheeky punt against Everton this week.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        New article, my bus team is there 😉

