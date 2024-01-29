187
  1. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    B

    B
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Absolute reply fail. Please delete this embarrassing top post!

      
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        hahaha

        
  2. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Captain check?

    Probably bringing De Bruyne in and punting on him.

    Hope he starts and plays at least 60 minutes

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If you think he starts and gets 60 then he is a decent captaincy option

      
    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He doesn't need 60 minutes as last week demonstrated 😉

      
    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Alvarez or Kyle Walker

      
  3. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    What should i do ? 1FT , 12.9 itb

    A) Lascelles > Kyle Walker
    B) Save FT. Do Alvarez > Haaland next week & Gross > KDB
    C) Areola > Ederson

    Martinez
    Porro / Trippier / Estupinan
    Saka / Gross / Palmer / Gordon / Foden
    Alvarez / Watkins

    Bench: Areola, Archer, Bell, Lascelles

    
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Team looks fine for this week. Save and reassess with 2FT.

      
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Arteta on injuries:

    We’ve got some late decisions to make. Thomas won’t be one of those. We are still uncertain with a few players. Thomas is not in the squad.

    Gabriel and Rice will undergo late fitness tests.

    https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/arsenal-press-conference-live-mikel-28528872

    
    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Relying on gabriel to field 11 players.....

      Might have to downgrade son now and bench gabriel....

      
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      First game of the week so hopefully we get early team news

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Away fixture as well so we will know if he travelled

        
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Roberto De Zerbi on team news for the Luton game: "Same squad (as at Sheffield United), maybe we change some players in the first eleven."

    https://twitter.com/AndyNaylorBHAFC/status/1751967463124726078?t=FuDpMGTcehl3XMeiY0e03A&s=19

    
  6. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Struggling for defenders this week as I own Gabriel, Gusto & Taylor.

    Is Taylor & Salah > TAA & KDB worth a -4?

    Would then be benching either Palmer or Martinelli. Could obviously just do Taylor > TAA and risk going without KDB this GW.

    
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If TAA and KDB both start then I'm pretty sure this pays off. Impossible to say whether he will, though...

      
  7. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s thoughts on bringing in Bernardo this week? Cheap alternative to KDB?

    
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Great player, not so great as an FPL asset.

      
  8. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    My bench looks kinda gross. Maybe I should bench Saka?

    Areola (Dub)
    TAA, Porro, Doughty (Estupinan, Saliba)
    Saka, Foden, Richarlison (c), Palmer (Gross)
    Watkins, Alvarez, Solanke

    
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Current order looks correct.

      
    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Starting Estu over Doughty myself purely because BHA are a better side but I really rate Doughty.

      
  9. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Gabriel uncertainty means I'm in danger of fielding 10 this week.

    Now looking for a cheap son downgrade and will bench gabriel...cash will help me get haaland next week

    Who is best option out of:

    A....kudus (no moyes presser but should start v Bournemouth)
    B....neto
    C....garnacho
    D...jota (2 tough fixtures and still a minutes risk)

    Areola
    Taa porro estu gabriel (taylor)
    Foden (c) saka richi palmer (son)
    Watkins solanke (archer)

    
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Jota by miles

      
    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      D

      
    3. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yep Jota

      
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      D

      D
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks

        Thanks
        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Really tough 2 fixtures coming up tho

          Open Controls
  10. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A. Keep Salah and hope for a speedy recovery
    B. Bring in Jota
    C. Bring in Foden
    D. Bring in Richarlison

    
    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I’d move on. C with DGW otherwise A.

      
  11. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    A) Saka to KDB (then Alvarez to Haaland next week)
    B) Save and bring both in next week

    
    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’d be tempted by A. Saka hasn’t delivered the points but will KDB start?

      
  12. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Play 2/4

    Eze
    Neto
    Palmer
    Estupinan

    
    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Tough. Probably Eze and wouldn’t want to bench Palmer again although he has the toughest fixture so could argue play one of the other two over him.

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Definitely Neto. Then probably Eze if you think Olise starts?

      
  13. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Please help

    What should i do ? 1FT , 12.9 itb.

    A) Lascelles > Kyle Walker
    B) Save FT. Do Alvarez > Haaland next week & Gross > KDB
    C) Areola > Ederson

    Martinez
    Porro / Trippier / Estupinan
    Saka / Gross / Palmer / Gordon / Foden
    Alvarez / Watkins

    Bench: Areola, Archer, Bell, Lascelles

    
    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Would save FT presuming Haaland isn’t fit.

      
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Save

      Save
  14. Bucket Man
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    10.4 Mil ITB. Save the FT. Or is Haaland back?/Get Jota?

    Captain on Foden. Vice Bowen right now what are people thinking?

    Areola
    TAA, Gabriel*, Porro
    Foden, Saka, Bowen, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez, Solanke
    Dubravka, Garnacho, Udogie, Taylor*

    
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Comfortable save there. Captaincy sounds good

      
      1. Bucket Man
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks. Good luck!

        Thanks. Good luck!
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          You too!

          You too!
      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I'd agree with this also, leave your options open for later down the line!

        
    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      You have same starting 11 as me, but I have Saliba & Gabriel with Solanke benched at present. I'm considering bringing in KDB for Saka but not sure if it's just fear of missing out, I guess he gets 60 min max. On same captaincy too at present.

      
  15. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Strictly for FPL Draft, I currently own Gusto.

    Who's the better option?
    A. Chilwell
    B. Stones
    C. Keep Gusto

    
    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Stones might be worth it with Man City’s double game week

      
      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I should probably add that I have Gvardiol & Ruben Dias already

        Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A

      A
  16. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Any chance Cash starts this week?

    I’m torn between rolling my transfer this and taking a Cash / Colwill blank on the chin, or moving Cash on and saving next week instead (fitness permitting)

    
    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He's not guaranteed minutes and hasn't looked like a good option for the last 10 GW

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Had him since the start of the season and had countless bigger fires to put out!

        Open Controls
  17. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Saka(c) anyone? 😆

    
    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Unsure on captain but not considering him haha

      
    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      He's been my bus captain, he's the safe pick in terms of minutes and freshness.

      MCI options are tempting though!

      
  18. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Anyone else playing AFCON or Asia Cup Fantasy?

    Must be someone on here today other than myself? I have enjoyed the AFCON game more personally. Could be because I am doing better in that one. Runs along similar lines to FPL with auto subs, one captain per gameweek etc. Best moment for me so far was captaining Nsue of Equatorial Guinea for his 21 point haul against Guinea-Bissau. Worst was the same player missing a penalty yesterday against Guinea and exiting the tournament when wearing the armband again for me. Something like a 16 point swing on that one kick!

    Asia Cup is more is more hands on like UCL fantasy with manual subs available and different captains each day if required. Knowing when to stick or twist can be quite a difficult decision.

    Another amazing finish in the Asia Cup today with Jordan coming from 1 - 2 down against the more fancied Iraq to win 3 - 2 courtesy of goals in 90 + 5 and 90 + 7 minutes!

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Still no replies? I thought I might try Asian Cup over AFCON (too much to do both) as I like the UCL-style format but I was struggling to find lineups for the pre-tournament friendlies so I gave up on it with half my squad left on auto-select.

      
      1. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Hi

        Thanks for your response. Think I have done better on the AFCON game simply because more of those players ply their trade in Europe.

        Asian Cup has been a challenge to say the least. My knowledge of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan footballers for instance is shall we say somewhat sketchy! Having said that I have been very daring and gone against the template by not selecting Son Heung Min in my last 16 squad. Got players upfront from Iran, Iraq and Qatar instead. Bound to backfire but I don’t really enjoy following the crowd when it comes to fantasy football.

        
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          I've been permacapping Ali Mahkbout on the basis of some seriously impressive career stats but at the moment my 12m star is yet to make an appearance 😆

          
          1. Charlie Price
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            What a pity that your deep dive into UAE soccer did not bear fruit. Got to agree the goals to game ratio for that guy is unreal. How could they not select him?

            Anyway my rather mundane Monday afternoon is about to be livened up by me having three Qatari players turning out against Palestine. Just waiting for the “time you got a life mate” comment from someone!

            
  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    The boss confirms that Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Jhon Durán are unavailable to face Newcastle United, while Jacob Ramsey is a doubt.

    https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1751976241341596022?t=Rhoxnu35jmoJy3zTsyJk2A&s=19

    
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gah

      Gah
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        You still have Digne?

        
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yes. I also have an STD, but that's less embarrassing.

          Open Controls
  20. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bench one please:

    A) Gabriel (nfo)
    B) Gross (lut)
    C) Solanke (whu)

    
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      A
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Fitness test maybe swings it for A with a slight chance of a cameo?

      
  21. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Afternoon all.

    Thoughts on Saka > KDB with my 1FT - Y/N?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'm in the same boat but gonna hold Saka one more week. Have a feeling he'll do well against Forest

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        59 mins ago

        Getting the same feeling. On the other hand, if he blanks and KDB starts on Wednesday...

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          KDB could also blank in a 55 minute appearance

          Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      I'd keep.

      I'd keep.
      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Leaning that way also, thank you.

        Open Controls
  22. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Douglas Luiz to Richarlison worth the transfer or better off holding?

    
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I think it's worth it.

      Open Controls
    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I currently have Richarlison, but if Haaland and Salah are fit and both have dgw25, I will need to downgrade Richie - D Luiz is one of my potential options

      Open Controls
  23. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Foden or Alvarez Captain ?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      On Foden at the minute but Alvarez might be more likely to play the full 90 as he can cover both KDB and Haaland's roles given their expected limited minutes this GW

      Open Controls
  24. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    A) Digne > Walker
    B) G.Jesus > Haaland

    Which one would you do for free? Just have a feeling Pep is gonna surprise us and start Haaland and bring him off early after a 50-60 minute haul.

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      B has the higher upside

      Open Controls

