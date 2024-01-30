Six more Premier League managers face the media on Tuesday, including Jurgen Klopp, Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola.

We’ll bring you all the live Gameweek 22 team news updates, including the latest on Erling Haaland (£13.9m), as it arrives.

However, we won’t hear from Gary O’Neil, Erik ten Hag, David Moyes or Andoni Iraola before tonight’s deadline for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

They’ll be doing pre-match press conferences on Wednesday, so we’ve also summarised what we know about their four clubs in the article below.

Ten Premier League managers faced reporters on Monday, with the latest key quotes and team news updates provided in this linked piece.

GAMEWEEK 22 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TEAMS PLAYING ON THURSDAY

GAMEWEEK 22 TEAM NEWS: TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland (foot) looks set to be involved against Burnley on Wednesday after the best part of two months on the sidelines.

“Yeah, apparently, he will be selected, yeah. The first time he’s back. “Erling is an important player for us, definitely. Has been two months out, a long time, but he feels good. We have a training session this afternoon, but apparently tomorrow, he will be with all of us.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

The City boss was also asked if Haaland’s return would be managed in the same way as Kevin De Bruyne‘s reintegration.

“One was muscular after surgery, his was a stress on the bone, so it’s a completely different approach. But yeah, of course, one eye, step by step.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Manuel Akanji (knee) has returned to training, too.

“We have almost all the squad fit. I would say we don’t have injuries. Manu is back, yesterday he trained really well, he doesn’t feel problems about his knee. John [Stones], as well. “That is the best news for the important part of season, it starts right now. The FA Cup, the Premier League, the Champions League is around the corner – it’s important to have everyone.” – Pep Guardiola

LIVERPOOL

Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) will remain out until February, while Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Salah’s Egypt are now out of the Africa Cup of Nations, so his focus is now exclusively on a return to play for Liverpool.

That won’t be before Gameweek 24, however.

“Mo is not ready for this game, not ready for the next game. So, he’s injured. A muscle injury takes time. It could have been much worse but he’s not available at the moment, he’s just doing his rehab.” – Jurgen Klopp

Thiago Alcantara (hip) has returned to training but needs more time to build up match fitness, while Wataru Endo is still at the Asian Cup with Japan.

Alexis Mac Allister (knock) wasn’t risked for the cup clash with Norwich City but should be fit to face Chelsea.

“Macca trained yesterday so he should be fine. “Thiago trained for the first time, which was an incredible moment after all the months he couldn’t. But he needs time. “Nobody [new] out.” – Jurgen Klopp

CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku (hip) and Malo Gusto (muscle) will be involved at Liverpool in midweek after rejoining training.

Nicolas Jackson, part of the Senegal squad knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Ivory Coast on Monday night, could even be back for this fixture.

“I think it is good news, Malo Gusto and Christoph [Nkunku] can be in the squad for tomorrow. Travel with us, with the team, that is good news. We will see. Always we will wait for the last moment, but at the moment, yes, it’s good news to have two players recovered. And to see if maybe, why not, to arrive Nicolas Jackson for tomorrow and to be involved also in the game. If he can arrive.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) is also close to a comeback.

“Trevoh is really close. He is doing so well. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s going to be involved again. But he is doing really, really well.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (knee), Robert Sanchez (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Levi Colwill is the latest absentee after picking up a minor tendon injury ahead of last Friday’s cup tie against Aston Villa.

“Levi is out. He suffered a minor injury in his tendon. It’s not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow.” – Mauricio Pochettino

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Speaking to club media before his press conference, Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (muscle), Manor Solomon (knee), Alejo Veliz (knee) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) remain on the injury list.

“It’s pretty much the same as the last game, everyone pulled through OK.” – Ange Postecoglou

Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are still away on international duty, with the latter likely to be back for Gameweek 23 after Senegal’s elimination.

The Spurs boss was asked how James Maddison was after his comeback substitute appearance in the FA Cup and whether he could start against Brentford.

“He was OK, he was fine. We probably could have got him a little bit more game time but the way the game was going we put him on a little bit later than he would have wanted me to but he got through it OK, he’s trained well, so he’s ready to go. “We’ll see [if he starts tomorrow]. We’ve got three games this week, Friday, tomorrow night and Saturday. So they’ll definitely be some changes and it’s just about balancing up who starts and who’ll be best equipped for tomorrow night.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

Postecoglou was also asked if new signing Radu Dragusin could make his full debut over the next week, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero only just back from injury.

“I don’t know. What we will try to do is win these two games and put teams out there that can win the games. That is always my focus. It is not about trying to preempt things about whether one plays or doesn’t play. We will put out a team tomorrow night that we believe can win us a game of football and I’ll address after that what we need to do for Saturday.” – Ange Postecoglou on whether Radu Dragusin could start in Gameweeks 22 or 23

BRENTFORD

Loanee Sergio Reguilon is ineligible to face his parent club, while Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle) and Rico Henry (knee) remain out injured.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos and Kim Ji-soo are still away on international duty.

Christian Norgaard (ankle) will be back after a brief absence, however.

“The positive is that Christian Norgaard is involved in the squad tomorrow. It was a short turnaround from the injury he got against Wolves in the FA Cup. “It’s a bit more positive in terms of injured players [after the recent recovery of Ajer, Dasilva, Mee etc]… but we still have around nine players out for the game.” – Thomas Frank

BURNLEY

Vincent Kompany again offered very little of worth when it came to team news, so we’re in the dark as to the availability of Jordan Beyer (knock), Charlie Taylor (shoulder) and Hannes Delcroix (unspecified).

Sander Berge also missed out against Luton Town in Gameweek 21 with an illness but that game was almost three weeks ago, so the Norwegian should be back.

“We will see. You’ve just blasted out a list like this, you’ve made it easy for me to say ‘we will see tomorrow’! “There will be some positive news in there, the list can’t be longer than that. But the biggest thing will obviously be the team on the day.” – Vincent Kompany

Luca Koleosho (knee) remains a long-term absentee, while Kompany did at least confirm that Nathan Redmond has undergone surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

“It’s really unlucky for him mostly but also for us. It was a freak incident [in training] but luckily the doctors have told us he will recover fully, but it’s surgery and season over.” – Vincent Kompany

New loan signing David Datro Fofana could be involved for the first time.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Anthony Martial (groin) remains out, while Sofyan Amrabat won’t feature, either, as he is in action for Morocco on Tuesday.

Andre Onana will return from international duty, however.

What we don’t know is if medium-term absentees Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (calf) and Victor Lindelof (groin) are any closer to featuring or if Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recovered from the minor issue that led to his no-show at Newport.

Marcus Rashford also sat out that FA Cup win with “illness” but it soon became apparent that his off-the-field antics in Belfast last week had incurred the wrath of his manager.

However, United said on Monday night that Rashford has “taken responsibility for his actions” and that the matter is now closed.

WEST HAM UNITED

Said Benrahma and Vladimir Coufal are suspended, while Nayef Aguerd is still away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mohammed Kudus has at least returned from AFCON and will presumably be back in contention after a good week of rest, while Edson Alvarez (calf) and Alphonse Areola (facial injury) are expected to be fit for this one.

Michail Antonio (knee) and Lucas Paqueta (calf) are bigger concerns, although a social media post from Paqueta’s wife suggests he’s not too far away from a comeback.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves are still without Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan as they’re on international duty.

The only injury doubt we’re aware of is Pablo Sarabia (calf) – even then, the Spaniard isn’t thought to be badly injured and was originally expected to return for the FA Cup win over West Brom on Sunday.

Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri are back from suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively, and there’s a chance that both players could return to the starting XI at Molineux.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola has already effectively ruled out Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf), with Hill’s injury last Thursday depriving him of yet another option at right-back.

Dango Ouattara is also still on international duty, so remains unavailable.

Adam Smith (muscle) is the one name that Iraola mentioned who could feasibly return after a month on the sidelines but without any press conference to confirm either way, we remain in the dark as to his availability.

Philip Billing missed out against Swansea City because he was “not feeling 100 per cent good”, so he could be back for the trip to the Hammers.

Available is Antoine Semenyo, who made an early return from AFCON.