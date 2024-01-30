137
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which 2 would you play?
    A) Zinchenko
    B) TAA
    C) Porro

    1. Woutiraldi
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      BC

    2. TM44
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bc

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      BC but A is a very decent first sub

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench A

    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      BC

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        very conclusive, thanks all

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Captain

    A. Foden
    B. Alvarez

    1. TM44
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am on A.. not convinced by Alvarez dropping deep to create space etc, too selfless for me.. plus Haaland should get mins off the bench

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  3. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Please help, can’t decide at all this week what to do!

    Areola
    Gabriel TAA Estu
    Bowen Palmer Saka Foden
    Darwin Watkins Archer

    Petrovic Taylor Colwill Salah

    A) Salah to Bernardo - then Archer to Haaland next week?

    B) Salah to Bernardo - then Archer and Saka to Haaland and Jota (-4) next week?

    C) Salah to KDB - then Archer and Saka to Haaland and Garnacho (-4) next week?

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    For this GW ONLY who to be in ur team ??
    A- Jota
    B- KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jota

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tricky.. if B starts defo him, if not I'd go Jota

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    4. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers

    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Kryptonite666
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guys, need some help - terribly confused with this one

    Raya (Dub)
    TAA Porro Gabriel (Trippier) (Taylor)
    Saka Palmer Richarlison Bowen (Salah)
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke

    A) Trips to Walker
    B) Palmer to Foden(c), Trips to Walker for -4
    C) Salah to KDB (c)
    D) Roll

    1.6 ITB, 1 FT

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

  6. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    A) Saka to KDB
    B) B.Silva to KDB

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  7. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who to Bench?

    Jota - Saka - Palmer - Gross - Bowen
    Watkins - Darwin - Solanke

    also is it worth doing Gross - KDB(c)? will still have enough money for Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Darwin

  8. Lecky Legs FC
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who to captain this GW?

    A) Haaland
    B) Watkins
    C) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hmmmm. Probably C and hope

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  9. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Bailey or Gabriel?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bailey

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ain’t too much with Watkins?

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I just like the attacking potential when it comes to a 50/50 …. Chance Gabriel misses out so you could start him and then leave it up to the gods?

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

  10. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hello … bench one please?

    A. Solanke
    B. Gordon
    C. Gross

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gross

  11. gonzalocampos
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you play Gabriel or Konsa? I am scared about Gabriel's 10 min cameo at the end of the game.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he’ll either start ot not play at all.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gabriel, can't see a 10 min cameo.

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      G

  12. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play

    A) Areola (v Bournemouth at home)

    B) Pickford (v Fulham away)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Save or go for a City player?

    Bench order and C GTG?

    Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Trippier
    Richarlison (C), Saka, Bowen, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez (VC)

    Subs: Dubravka, Gordon, TAA, Kabore
    7.9 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably save unless bringing forward a future City incoming player

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gordon >
      Foden Jota KDB
      and Bench Palmer

  14. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you do Gross > KDB or Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Save

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Save

  15. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    start Palmer or Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Close, but Palmer

  16. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    forest have conceded the most from set pieces this season (11) and some people think this is the time to bench gabriel?..hmm

  17. Cali
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Which option would you go for?

    A) Roll FT - play 433
    B) Salah to KDB/Jota - Play 343

    Areola
    Saliba, Porro, Estu, TAA
    Foden, Saka, Gordon
    Watkins, Alvarez, Solanke

    Dubravka, Palmer, Salah, Lamptey

  18. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench 1

    A) Gross v Luton
    B) Saka v NForrest
    C) Palmer v Liverpool

  19. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Gordon > KDB and captain?

    Means the below team:

    Areola
    TAA / Porro / Estupinan
    Saka / Bowen / Richarlison / KDB
    Alvarez / Watkins / Darwin

    Dubravka / Palmer / Zinchenko / Tosin

    Haaland in next week for a -4

  20. djman102
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Checking in-nothing about Liverpool-Luton rescheduling then?

    Prediction: They will announce it in GW25 at 18:05.

