288
Team News January 31

FPL Gameweek 22 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

288 Comments
Share

The four outstanding press conferences for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) took place this afternoon.

The managers of Manchester United, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth were facing the media, with the key updates summarised below.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Marcus Rashford may well be considered for selection despite his off-the-field antics last week.

United said on Monday night that Rashford has “taken responsibility for his actions”, with Erik ten Hag adding in Wednesday’s press conference that it was “case closed”.

”So he has taken responsibility and, for the rest, it is an internal matter. Case closed.” Erik ten Hag

Elsewhere, Andre Onana has returned from international duty and is available.

Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (calf) are closing in on a return but remain out, while Victor Lindelof (groin) is back in training.

“Also, Victor Lindelof is back into training, team training, and others, like Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount, they are on the grass.

“Not ready but I don’t think it takes long. The good thing is we have a strong squad and can now pick.”  Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial (groin) is out longer term, while Sofyan Amrabat likely won’t feature, either, as he was in action for a defeated Morocco on Tuesday.

It is unknown if Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recovered from the minor issue that led to his no-show at Newport.

WEST HAM UNITED

Mohammed Kudus has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and is available again.

David Moyes also confirmed that Edson Alvarez (calf) was much better.

“Álvarez is doing much better and will hopefully be available, so we’re starting to look a bit stronger in that area for sure.” David Moyes

Michail Antonio (knee) and Lucas Paqueta (calf) look set to remain out.

Said Benrahma and Vladimir Coufal are suspended, while it’ll be a big ask for Nayef Aguerd to be involved. The Morocco international featured in his country’s surprise AFCON defeat to South Africa on Tuesday evening, 48 hours before the Bournemouth game, but Moyes didn’t completely rule out the prospect of him featuring.

“I’m expecting Nayef to be back with us very soon, so we’re gradually getting our depth back and looking stronger.” David Moyes

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves will still be without Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan as they’re on international duty but the team news is otherwise positive from Gary O’Neil.

The only injury doubt, Pablo Sarabia (calf), has been passed fit, while Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri are back from suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

“Pablo’s back fit. Joao is obviously back from suspension and fit. Rayan’s fit to start. We’re pretty good, fortunately.” Gary O’Neil

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries will be without Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf), with Hill’s injury from last Thursday set to rule him out for six weeks.

Dango Ouattara is making his way back from international duty, so remains unavailable.

The good news is that Adam Smith (muscle) will be back in some capacity after a month on the sidelines.

Antoine Semenyo has also returned from AFCON, while Philip Billing is available again after he missed out against Swansea last week through illness.

“Adam Smith will be part of the squad as he has trained today. I don’t know what level he is exactly but I think he’s available and we can use him.

“There’s no new injuries, Philip Billing will be back.” Andoni Iraola

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

288 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    TAA benched, 1 pointer cameo on the cards

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Late subsistute goal coming

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah … we’ll Gabriel coming in with 2 if he doesn’t so ho hum

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      1 yellow makes it 0 points

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Why?

      Are Liverpool scare of Chelsea?

      Or most likely feel not required & saving for Arsenal at weekend?

      Good to see Bradley start but felt TAA could have played mid-field,
      awful GW with additional starters or not.

      Open Controls
  2. TRIPOS TOPPER
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    TAA cameo to go with my bagel from Estu and 2 pointer from Gabriel, great stuff

    Open Controls
  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    88 years has passed since the team news

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      That was the start of gw21 I thought.

      Open Controls
  4. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    An anonymous KDB gets subbed off in the 59. minute.

    *beating the bongo drums for my life*.

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      That would be good

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      You wish

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      59 seconds would be better still

      Open Controls
    4. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Walking off the pitch gingerly

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      The 21 min injury recurrence beckons...

      Open Controls
  5. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    TAA and Walker cameos for me then, blocking Mykolenko on my bench.

    Deadline should be moved to prevent all leaks tbh.

    Open Controls
    1. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Deadline was over 24 hours ago, not sure what you mean

      Open Controls
      1. faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        This is a good point, I'm just salty.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          That's not true.

          An earlier deadline would have cut out the cheats

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      It does rather ruin it for many people who are most concerned.

      Midnight before game day probably works better for global timezones too.

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      TAA yes, but Walker will have a rest. He's too shagged out.

      Open Controls
    4. dennis the menace
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Try living in Australia, deadlines always at crazy hours! Big disadvantage

      Open Controls
  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Palmer playing uptop? Doesn't matter, fellow Palmer benchers. Chelsea won't score tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Don't forget Palmer on Pens!

      Personally would have played Madueke up top with Palmer on the right but if team
      inter changes then could be interesting.

      Chilwell back makes a massive change to the Chelsea team & Nkunku on the bench,
      as a Blues one can hope as Chelsea play better against teams who come at them

      Open Controls
  7. SUPERMAN
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    TAA, Walker, Bernardo and Haaland all benched for me. You’ve got to laugh.

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Walker been nailed, spose was due a benching !

      Open Controls
  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    lets see if Porro keeps some corners.

    Open Controls
  9. dennis the menace
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    I think it really stinks that few content creators get Walker in and then obviously get late news that Walker is benched and don’t share that information. The same people who make a living off making content for fantasy fans. It certainly is an interesting topic. What are other people’s thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Time to name and shame, spam their accounts with complaints to ensure their followers are aware that they have been mislead, only a fool would trust them in the future.

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      It stinks, but it doesn't surprise me either.

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't care much about content creators, but for those who do: if you still listen to them after this debacle, then the joke is on you.

      Open Controls
    4. ButterB
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      What CC are you referring to

      Open Controls
  10. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    1. GW23 - seeing Haaland on the bench tonight anyone planning Haaland transfer back in before the weekend?

    2. Possible Haaland coming on for last 20mins - any bets he scores?

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      1. Yes.
      2. Yes.

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Going to be an interesting battle between Maupay/Toney and VDV/Romero

    Open Controls
  12. JBG
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I know it's only been 9mins so far, but everytime I watch City play(not that often anymore thanks to this) I expect lots of chances and shots, but what I get is just lots of sideways passing and slow build up.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      watch the spurs game, why watch vs burnley

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Have Foden C

        Open Controls
  13. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    brentford score, but offside. wasn't toney.

    Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brentford goal

    sours bursted again

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Maupay

      Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Offside

      Open Controls
  15. Happy Rotter
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Haaland > Toney (-4) paying off so far...

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Alvarez captainers in front??

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.