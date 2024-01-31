FPL Gameweek 22 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

The four outstanding press conferences for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) took place this afternoon.

The managers of Manchester United, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth were facing the media, with the key updates summarised below.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Marcus Rashford may well be considered for selection despite his off-the-field antics last week.

United said on Monday night that Rashford has “taken responsibility for his actions”, with Erik ten Hag adding in Wednesday’s press conference that it was “case closed”.

”So he has taken responsibility and, for the rest, it is an internal matter. Case closed.” Erik ten Hag

Elsewhere, Andre Onana has returned from international duty and is available.

Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (calf) are closing in on a return but remain out, while Victor Lindelof (groin) is back in training.

“Also, Victor Lindelof is back into training, team training, and others, like Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount, they are on the grass. “Not ready but I don’t think it takes long. The good thing is we have a strong squad and can now pick.” Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial (groin) is out longer term, while Sofyan Amrabat likely won’t feature, either, as he was in action for a defeated Morocco on Tuesday.

It is unknown if Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recovered from the minor issue that led to his no-show at Newport.

WEST HAM UNITED

Mohammed Kudus has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and is available again.

David Moyes also confirmed that Edson Alvarez (calf) was much better.

“Álvarez is doing much better and will hopefully be available, so we’re starting to look a bit stronger in that area for sure.” David Moyes

Michail Antonio (knee) and Lucas Paqueta (calf) look set to remain out.

Said Benrahma and Vladimir Coufal are suspended, while it’ll be a big ask for Nayef Aguerd to be involved. The Morocco international featured in his country’s surprise AFCON defeat to South Africa on Tuesday evening, 48 hours before the Bournemouth game, but Moyes didn’t completely rule out the prospect of him featuring.

“I’m expecting Nayef to be back with us very soon, so we’re gradually getting our depth back and looking stronger.” David Moyes

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves will still be without Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan as they’re on international duty but the team news is otherwise positive from Gary O’Neil.

The only injury doubt, Pablo Sarabia (calf), has been passed fit, while Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri are back from suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

“Pablo’s back fit. Joao is obviously back from suspension and fit. Rayan’s fit to start. We’re pretty good, fortunately.” Gary O’Neil

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries will be without Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf), with Hill’s injury from last Thursday set to rule him out for six weeks.

Dango Ouattara is making his way back from international duty, so remains unavailable.

The good news is that Adam Smith (muscle) will be back in some capacity after a month on the sidelines.

Antoine Semenyo has also returned from AFCON, while Philip Billing is available again after he missed out against Swansea last week through illness.