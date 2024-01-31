136
  1. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    With Robbo coming back, is it Gomez whose place is at risk? Should I be selling?

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Was set to do Alvarez to Haaland and Foden/Saka to Salah when they become available. Have the bank to do so in 2 transfers.

    Have 2FT - 12.7 bank
    Areola-(Dubravka)
    Porro-Estupian-Doughty-(Konsa-VanHecke)
    Saka-DeBruyne-Foden-Palmer-(DLuiz)
    Watkins-Pedro-Alvarez

    A - Alvarez to Haaland (5.5 bank)
    B - Pedro and Foden to Haaland and DJota (4.0 bank)

  3. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    How essential is it to bring in Haaland next gw?

    Which is best transfer:

    A) foden & solanke to Gordon & Haaland

    B) Watkins to Haaland
    C) Foden to Gordon (and get Haaland following gw)

    Dubravka
    Estupunian - Trent - Porro
    Foden - KDB - Gross - Palmer
    Watkins - Darwin - Solanke

    Areola - Saka - Livramento - Taylor

    1. Crispo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Out of those choices C

      Watkins & Solanke have pretty good fixtures

  4. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone know of Brereton Díaz is hurt or just precautionary?

  5. sankalparora07
      6 mins ago

      Trent and Solanke to Haaland and Trippier for free?

      Then decide next week whether to target KDB and Jota or Salah and Alvarez for DGW depending on Salah's fitness? Will be gutted if Salah is fit for DGW and I am not able to afford him

    • tajulariff
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Richarlison is a goal machine

