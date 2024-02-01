133
  1. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I can't believe how pathetic some of those Chelsea players are under pressure. Both Nkunku and Gallagher going down so easily and in the former's case, not bothering to try to get up to get on the end of a cross. The defending on the fourth goal was so weak.

    After spending all that cash it still looks like they need a major clear out. Poch looks like he is having a fair few regrets.

    1. RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Nkunku should have had a pen, no different to Jotas - exaggerated the contact and threw the legs in the air

      1. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        I didn't think Jota's was a pen either he threw himself over like a clown.

    2. Jafalad
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      I watched the highlights and couldn't believe the amount of diving going trying to con the ref. CHS in particular.

      I wish the game would start to punish this type of behaviour - more than a yellow card is needed.

  2. RichieW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Stick with Isak or change? Have got 1ft and 6m itb (was planning on doing Jota>Salah at some point)

    Dubravka
    Porro Van Hecke Martinez
    KDB Jota Gordon Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Isak

    Areola Van Dijk Gabriel Chukwuemeka

  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Alvarez -> Haaland (exact cash)
    B) Son -> Richarlison (raises cash for KDB/Alvarez -> Salah/Haaland)
    C) Save FT

    Areola
    Porro, Gabriel, Estupinan, Burn
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Taylor, Archer, Son
    Bank 7.1m, 1FT

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Assume you want to keep Foden? Otherwise you could downgrade him and upgrade Archer to Haaland…?

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Otherwise A probably sets you up best for the long term, with Son, Haaland, KDB etc

        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yeah, although no easy way back to Salah, which seems risky especially if LIV get their DGW in a few weeks.

      2. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden vs Alvarez looks tricky at the moment. If doing Foden/Archer -> xxx/Haaland, that only leaves me 5.3m for Foden's replacement (not much there)

  4. HD7
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    2ft and 3.3m in the bank.

    Salah Alvarez to Jota Haaland?
    Should I take a hit to get Trippier? Konsa to him maybe

    Leno
    TAA Porro Konsa
    Salah* Bowen Saka Foden Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez

    Areola Gusto Taylor Archer

  5. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    bradley was just a goal shy last night of getting what Endo Fernandez has achieved in one whole year at Chlesea and he didnt cost 121m.

  6. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    2FT. 13.0 itb. What should I do ?

    Areola
    Trippier / Porro / Estupinan
    Saka / Foden / Palmer / Gross / Gordon
    Watkins / Alvarez

    Bench: Martinez, Bell, Archer, Lascelles

  7. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    AFCON and Asian Cup have been a wonderful exhibition of pace and power and skill and ingenuity

    1. Jafalad
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too many "ands." 😉

      Likely winners?

  8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    So a few days ago it seemed TAA was essential if Liverpool were to double in GW25, now I'm seeing nearly everyone wants rid? Is Bradley actually likely to keep him out of the team or are people just looking at TAA's 1, 0 and 0 in the last three GWs and deciding he won't get points again?

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'm quite sure Trent will start all the time, possibly missing on the odd game depending on the fixture congestion

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      If you can get Trent for Liv’s double, I would 100% do that!

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Curious to know where you are seeing "nearly everyone" are looking to sell Trent

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Fair enough perhaps a slight exaggeration but I've definitely seen a lot saying they want to / are considering it now

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Actually you know you're right, I have no idea where I got this from. I posted this just after waking up so must have still been sleepy but no idea where I got it from

    4. Perbert
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Reckon people getting rid of Trent just need the funds for haaland, kdb etc..

  9. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    When's the latest DGW26 can be announced for Liverpool?

    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Friday I think

      1. Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        DGW25*

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Sounds like tomorrow given how soon the game would be

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Tbf if Salah isn't 100% a later dgw could be better for a TC play.

      Albeit until Liverpool lose in the FA Cup they are congested somewhat.

  10. cigan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Got 2 FT, was all set on getting Haaland but I'd prefer to wait another week now. Should I just ship out Gross (what a terrible transfer this turned out to be) or upgrade Garnacho?

    A) Gross > Jota/Richarlison
    B) Garnacho > Olise/Eze (... bench Gross? don't think that makes sense)
    C) get a wild 1 week punt (no idea who)
    D) Gabriel > someone cheap like Branthwaite

    Areola
    Trent Porro Estupinan
    DeBruyne Bowen Gross Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke
    (Turner Gusto Garnacho Gabriel)

  11. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Could Palmer be a sell now with City GW25 and blank GW26?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Potentially yes, depends on the FAC R4 replay which impact BGW29

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        But you should factor in the purchase/selling/current price as you will highly likely want him beyond 29

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Palmer stays, Chelsea get penalties

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        You can't have them all honestly

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        They didn't get any yesterday...

  12. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Solanke jam off the bench today would be great.

  13. Giovanni Giorgio
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hamilton to Ferrari. Thoughts?

  14. OLLY G
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Would you cappo Kevin or the Nordic meat shield?

    Thanks.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      What about Watkins?

