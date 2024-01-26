AFCON + Asian Cup latest: The players back for Gameweek 22

The group stages of both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup are over, so we now know which Premier League players are in line for a Gameweek 22 return.

As well as rounding up the names we can expect to see back available in Fantasy Premier League next week, we’ll also take a look at which countries have the best chance of progressing in the knockout stages.

AFCON, ASIAN CUP + FPL CALENDAR

Before we get down to business, a reminder of how the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) calendar corresponds to the tournaments in Ivory Coast and Qatar:

THE PLAYERS WHO ARE DUE BACK IN GAMEWEEK 22

Country Premier League players Last game was on… Algeria Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves) Jan 23 Ghana Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) Jan 22 Tunisia Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United) Jan 24

The early elimination of Algeria, Ghana and Tunisia at AFCON means we should see the above six players back in Gameweek 22, fitness permitting.

Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m), indeed, was on the bench for Bournemouth’s cup win over Swansea City on Thursday night.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) meanwhile comes back into the squad for Wolves’ FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m), who has delivered eight attacking returns in his last nine run-outs for the Hammers, is the most interesting name among the returnees from a Fantasy perspective.

WHO EACH FPL ASSET FACES IN THE LAST 16

ASIAN CUP

Country Premier League players Next plays When Bookies’ probability of progression Indonesia Justin Hubner (Wolves) Australia Sun 28 Jan 8.5% Iran Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) Syria Wed 31 Jan 84.6% Japan Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Wataru Endo (Liverpool) Bahrain Wed 31 Jan 86.7% South Korea Son Heung-min (Spurs), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) Saudi Arabia Tue 30 Jan 66.2%

South Korea could have had an easier route to the quarter-finals, as they face fellow World Cup 2022 qualifiers Saudi Arabia in the last 16.

South Korea are favourites for that tie but if you look at the bookies’ percentages for Iran and Japan, by comparison, they have a stiffer test on paper.

If Saudi Arabia do come out on top, there’s every chance that Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) could be back in Gameweek 23 (February 3rd/4th).

Australia would likely await in the quarter-finals if South Korea do progress, so it’s not a straightforward path to the final four.

AFCON

Country Premier League players Next plays When Bookies’ probability of progression Burkina Faso Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth), Issa Kabore (Luton) Mali Tue 30 Jan 41.1% Cameroon Andre Onana (Man Utd) Nigeria Sat 27 Jan 38.5% DR Congo Yoane Wissa (Brentford) Egypt Sun 28 Jan 44.0% Egypt Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) DR Congo Sun 28 Jan 56.0% Ivory Coast Simon Adingra (Brighton), Serge Aurier (Nottm Forest), Willy Boly (Nottm Forest), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottm Forest) Senegal Mon 29 Jan 44.2% Mali Yves Bissouma (Spurs), Boubacar Traore (Wolves) Burkina Faso Tue 30 Jan 58.9% Morocco Sofyan Amrabat (Man Utd), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham) South Africa Tue 30 Jan 74.2% Nigeria Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Ola Aina (Nottm Forest) Cameroon Sat 27 Jan 61.5% Senegal Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Fode Ballo-Toure (Fulham), Moussa Niakhate (Nottm Forest), Chekihou Kouyate (Nottm Forest), Pape Matar Sarr (Spurs) Ivory Coast Mon 29 Jan 55.8%

Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) may not kick another ball at AFCON because of injury, although he could return for the final if Egypt get that far.

The Pharaohs certainly aren’t overwhelming favourites to beat DR Congo (a 56% chance of progression, the bookies say) in the last 16 in their talisman’s absence.

Nevertheless, there are more daunting routes to the last four elsewhere: it’s Equatorial Guinea or Guinea next for Egypt if they make it to the quarter-finals. Salah and co would have settled for that before the big kick-off.

With Cameroon in action as early as Saturday and unfancied by the bookmakers, Andre Onana (£4.8m) could very well be back for Gameweek 22 – if that happens, he wouldn’t have missed a single league game.