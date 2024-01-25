There are no Premier League matches this weekend – but the pre-match press conferences for the FA Cup fourth round are taking place.

So, there are some key injury updates to digest ahead of next Tuesday’s Gameweek 22 deadline.

This article is a ‘live’ one so will be updated as and when the pressers happen on Thursday afternoon.

We’ll also round up what the managers of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest said when they faced reporters on Wednesday.

THURSDAY’S TEAM NEWS UPDATES

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland (foot) is “close” to a comeback but won’t feature against Tottenham Hotspur in Friday’s cup tie.

“Tomorrow still is not ready but is close. Training camp was good, trained some sessions. The last two days here, he trained. Is not perfect and we wait a little bit more.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Manuel Akanji (unspecified) also remains out but Ederson (knock) and John Stones (ankle) are back in contention.

There was nothing from Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne, who hauled as a substitute in Gameweek 21.

Both player and manager said after the win over Newcastle United that the Belgian was only able to contribute cameos, due to his lengthy lay-off.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

James Maddison (ankle) is available for selection after training all of this week.

Ange Postecoglou indeed said that Maddison was “ready to start”.

Dejan Kulusevski has also recovered from illness, while Ben Davies (hamstring) and Dane Scarlett (unspecified) are in the early stages of rejoining training and Ryan Sessegnon will soon follow suit.

That only leaves Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee), Alejo Veliz (knee) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) on the injury list.

Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are still away on international duty, however.

“From the last game, everyone is ok. “[Dejan Kulusevski] has recovered from his illness. “The boys had four days off last week which I think was good for them. “Madders has been training with us, had a full training week. He’s in a good place. Ben [Davies] and Dane Scarlett have just started back with the group as well. We’re getting the numbers back up. “Gio [Lo Celso], Manor [Solomon] and Alejo [Veliz] are the three that are still sort of away from the group.” – Ange Postecoglou

“He’s available. Ready to start, not ready to start… when someone is available, I assume they’re ready to start. Whether you do or not depends on what I see with everyone else tomorrow, I usually make those decisions on game day.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

CHELSEA

There was fairly positive news on Christopher Nkunku (hip) and Malo Gusto (muscle) on Thursday.

Prior to Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference, a Chelsea medical bulletin said the pair had “joined team training for the reconditioning phase”.

The Blues boss then said that, while Nkunku and Gusto won’t face Aston Villa in Friday’s FA Cup tie, they could be available in Gameweek 22.

“[Nkunku and Gusto] could be available for Liverpool on Wednesday. We need to see how they evolve in the next few days. But they’re not going to be available tomorrow.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) has rejoined training with his teammates and looks set to come back into playing contention soon.

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (knee), Robert Sanchez (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Nicolas Jackson is on international duty.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolves are almost injury-free heading into their cup tie against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Pablo Sarabia is the only real concern, having picked up a knock on his calf. Even then, Gary O’Neil expects the Spanish winger to be fit.

Wolves are further boosted by the return of Rayan Ait-Nouri following Algeria’s early elimination from the African Cup of Nations.

“Rayan will be back and in the matchday squad. “Pablo has a knock on his calf and hasn’t trained yet, but I envisage he’ll be fit. Just monitoring him. “The rest of the lads are all fine.” – Gary O’Neil

Wanderers do have five other players out of first-team contention for reasons other than injury.

Joao Gomes serves the final game of a three-match ban, while Jonny Otto has not been considered for selection for some time for disciplinary reasons and appears to be set for a move to Greek side PAOK.

Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Justin Hubner are also still on international duty.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

There’s little change on the team news front at Forest.

Anthony Elanga (thigh), Morgan Gibbs-White (abdomen), Felipe (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) and Divock Origi (muscle) look set to remain on the sidelines for Friday’s FA Cup tie at Bristol City.

“Nothing has changed. Let’s wait and see but nothing has changed. “The scenario is the same, there is no hiding that we are short on offensive options because the players that are out are offensive players. We will see, we will decide tomorrow on the team and game plan.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

GibbsWhite and Awoniyi are the only ones with declared recovery timeframes.

The former was said to be out for a fortnight on January 17, making his availability in Gameweek 22 a tight call.

Awoniyi meanwhile is out on the grass but only doing individual training, so unlikely to feature until February.

“Taiwo is improving. He is already on the pitch on the individual sessions, stronger on the fitness aspect trying to elevate his levels. I still think a couple of weeks before he joins the group.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Forest are also the worst-hit Premier League side when it comes to players away on international duty: Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangaré, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Moussa Niakhaté and Cheikhou Kouyaté are all representing their nations in the Ivory Coast at resent.

Nuno Tavares is eligible to face Bristol City but as a loanee from Arsenal, can’t face his parent club in Gameweek 22.

p P 0 ) –