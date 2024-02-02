50
  1. Ian Davis
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Current team:

    Areola
    TAA/Gabriel/Estupiñan
    Palmer/Foden/Gordon/Saka
    Alvarez/Watkins/Solanke

    Leno/D Luiz/Branthwaite/Livramento

    A) Watkins > Haaland

    B) Livramento > Trippier / Walker

    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Alvarez to Haaland

  2. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Son with a beautiful free kick, 2-1 South Korea

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Going to be difficult when him n Salah are back

  3. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/02/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-22-3/

  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench one please? Leaning towards Gross?

    1. Bowen
    2. Foden
    3. Gross

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I would agree with 3

    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think Gross the best option, you can't bench Foden and I fancy Bowen against Utd's defence

    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      3

  5. FF Dirtbag
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which one gets benched?

    A) Trippier (LUT)
    B) TAA (ars)
    X) Porro (eve)
    Y) Estu (CRY)

    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Y marginally. Brighton not keeping a lot of clean sheets and with missing forwards they may not score a lot.

    3. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Y Depends on whether Estu plays in back 3 at LCB or as attacking FB

  6. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Foden
    B) Palmer
    C) Gordon
    D) Watkins
    E) Solanke
    F) Alvarez

    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      E

    2. FF Dirtbag
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Eeep. Palmer. Just.

  7. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel, TAA, Porro,
    Foden, Saka, Palmer, Bowen
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez

    Areola, Garnacho, Gusto, Pau

    2FT and £8.8m ITB

    A. Bowen to KDB
    B. Alvarez to Haaland

    Whichever doesn't happen this week probably happens next week

  8. Rod Liddle's Young One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Alvarez to Haaland?

    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good long-term move

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m thinking of doing the same

  9. Valkyrie
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Omg! What a free kick from Son!

  10. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you transfer Nunez to Haaland for free?

    Rest of team is
    Areola Dubravka
    Gabriel TAA Lascelles Porro Kabore
    Richarlison Gordon Foden KDB Palmer
    Solanke Watkins Nunez

    1. Jönny
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yeah, absolutely.

  11. Jönny
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Salah, Darwin and Foden to KDB, Haaland and Neto worth 4 points?

    (Would likely be benching Neto, as the rest of my attack is Saka, Palmer, Watkins, Richarlison, Alvarez.)

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Assume you can't do it without a hit by Alvarez to Haaland?

      I'd probably not take the hit just because Haaland isn't assured to start.

      Open Controls
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why put so many new posts up at the same time (ish) if you don't have actual software system that has a forum?

    I literally asked for advice on one thread and then when I refreshed a new thread was posted and then when I looked at that thread there was another new post in that!

    Come on Ffs, get Xebforo or something. You'll get way more engagement which means more search rankings, more traffic, more money and us poor users get a better experience.

    It's not like you don't have money ffs

  13. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Dubravka (Turner)
    TAA Gabriel Porro (TSilva Taylor)
    Foden Saka Bowen Jota Palmer
    Watkins Solanke (Archer)

    2 FT, 9.0 ITB

    1) Archer -> Haaland, downgrade TSilva (to who?)
    2) Archer -> Haaland, downgrade Bowen (to Gordon?)

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      just now

      2

      Olise on fire at 5.9

  14. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Right starting 11 and save FT or do Alv>Haaa

    Martinez
    Udogie Trippier Walker
    Foden Richarlison Saka Palmer
    Solanke Alvarez Watkins

    Areola Bowen Gomez Saliba

    1FT £7.9ITB

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I did Alvarez to Haaland

  15. PiggyRangers
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please help and pick one:

    - Foden to KDB
    - Alverez to Haarland
    - roll and do nowt

    Thanks

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Foden

    2. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Neither, roll

  16. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone with Palmer or Watkins captain?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I wish I could go Watkins. But that reverse fixture burned me

  17. I Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) Solanke (NFO)
    B) Palmer (WOL)

    Bench:

    1) Saka (LIV)
    2) Foden (bre)

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am considering B and 1

    2. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A1

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A2

    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same dilemma here, currently on A2

  18. Jönny
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Couldn't get both KDB and Haaland that way.

    Could do Salah+Alvarez to KDB+someone, or Haaland+someone.

    Or even Salah+Darwin to KDB+someone, leaving me with a KDB/Foden/Alvarez triple.

    But the only way to get both KDB and Haaand is via a hit, annoyingly.

    1. Jönny
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reply fail to Biggsy above!

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'd look at Haaland next week then. I don't think it is worth a hit if he isn't assured to start. Prime it this week with KDB and then do Haaland and whatever else next week

  19. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bowen to Gordon? Could bring in Schar too, but doesn't feel worth just for this week.

    Current team:

    Dubravka
    Saliba Estupinan Porro
    Saka Palmer Bowen Foden
    Nunez Watkins Solanke (C)

    Subs: Turner, Gabriel, Taylor, Son

  20. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    2FTs this week:

    Dubravka, Areola
    Estu, Porro, TAA, Gabriel, Cash
    Richarlison, Saka, Palmer, FODEN, SALAH
    WATKINS, Solanke, Darwin

    Thinking about doing Foden and Salah to KDB and Gordon this week.
    Then Watkins to Haaland next week.

    Good plan? Or should I stick with what I've got?

    Thoughts?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good moves

  21. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    In boxing, Fury vs Usyk postponed. Typical.

  22. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play the league's form player Doughty (new) ahead of any of the following and why ?

    1. Porro, eve
    2. Estupinan, CRY

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No because Newcastle will be tough fixture

  23. AlCapwnUK
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Front three

    Watkins, isak, solanke

    Isak to Haaland the move?

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Isak a doubt so makes most sense

