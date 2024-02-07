31
  1. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hey all,

    Solanke to Darwin the easy transfer? Prepared to take a hit to prep for GW26. 1FT 0.9£

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Gab TAA (Guehi Estu)
    Saka Richy Foden Palmer (Gordon)
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Cheers.

    1. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Yeah u have same starting 11 as me except u have Rich I have Garnacho and u have Solanke I have Alvarez who I’m considering switching to Darwin

    2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If Bournemouth double in 28 you can always get him back.

  2. Jones Kusi
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    What would you do here? I feel like I’m not that well prepared for DGW25 - BGW26

    1 FT 4.7 ITB
    Turner Areola
    Colwill Lascelles Gabriel Porro Estupinan
    Foden Bowen Saka Palmer Richarlison
    Archer Haaland Watkins

    1. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      U need 2 Liverpool I would go Lascelles to VVD and archer to Darwin

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        And what do you suggest for him in GW26 with 6 no shows?

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        He can't afford those moves

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Colwill & Palmer to Jota and a doubling defender

    3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go Turner to Allison, Colwill to VVD and Bowen to Jota.

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you WC this? Got 2FTs.
    My defence is a disaster. I only have 2 City and 1 Pool.

    Dubs 
    Estup Gabriel Guehi 
    Foden Saka Palmer Gordon 
    Solanke Watkins Haaland
    (Areola, Salah**, Livra, Taylor)

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Possible -4?

      Estu+Gordon+Solanke >> VVD+Barkley+Darwin

      1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        decent -4

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd want Jota but I wouldn't WC.

      I get a feeling Jota may be the highest scoring DGW player after Haaland

    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      2 city is ok? I mean their defence isn't worth getting and unless you can afford KDB then who do you want?

  4. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gordon , Solanke -> Foden Cunha -4 ?

    Only have Haaland for city coverage

    1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      It's possible you'll only need Haaland.

  5. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    I don't like the idea of selling Alvarez

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am stuck with Haaland Alvarez and Foden ... will roll with that

    2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think you are wise

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pep may have the same setup in the reverse Brentford fixture for the double so could see 120-130 mins. Probably hold now assuming you already have Haaland or alternative FWD to sell

  6. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I made this post on the last article, then had to go and do some things so could reply to feedback (thank you) I'll reply here as to why this is the forward-planning.

    GW24 team pre-transfers (2FTs & 0.6ITB);

    Dubravka
    Trent, Trippier, Doughty
    KDB, Bowen, Rich, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Porro, Estu, Semenyo

    GW24;
    Porro > Richards - rather than burn a transfer, I have no plans on starting Porro in GW24, so it would free up funds.

    GW25;
    Semenyo > J.Pedro - J. Pedro has SHU who we've seen play awful recently. Single transfer allows me a one week roll (reason I don't want a Jota/Darwin etc is their GW26 blank, GW28 MCI & GW29 probable blank, plus because of the Carabao Cup do we think Liverpool will go full strength vs Luton or rotate heavily, I'm leaning to the latter)
    TC Haaland

    BGW26;
    Trent > Moreno - Villa at home to NFO. This would be the GW C. Richards (CRY) plays (home to Burnley).

    GW27;
    Bowen > Saka - WHU fan and only holding Bowen because of his GW26 fixture currently. Saka would be away to SHU this week. Looks a great fixture.

    GW28;
    BB
    Richards & J. Pedro > Senesi & Solanke - Those asking why BB? Team would be;

    DUB(che), Areola(BUR)
    Trippier(che), Estu(NFO), Doughty(cry), Moreno(TOT), Senesi(SHU)
    KDB(liv), Saka(BRE), Richar(avl), Gordon(che), Palmer(NEW)
    Haaland-C(liv), Watkins(TOT), Solanke(SHU)

    BGW29;
    FH - Self explanatory

    GW30;
    Saka > Son - Son has Luton, Saka has MCI.

    GW31;
    WC, Bring in the likes of Gabriel, Salah, Toney, team would look like:
    Dubravka/Areola
    Trippier, Gabriel, Estupinan, Doughty, Udogie
    Salah, KDB, Gordon, Palmer, Hee Chan
    Haaland, Toney, Cunha

    1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It's a great template of a plan. whatever I come up with is probably no better. Just keep avoiding those Villa defenders 🙂

  7. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Planning on a WC this week, and triple captaining Haaland next week.

    How's my WC team?

    Areola / Dubravka
    Gabriel TAA Udogie Branthwaite Lamptey
    Jota KDB Foden Richy Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Cunha

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      This team highlights the problem with WCing this week.

      Are you using FH in 26? Otherwise you're in trouble, especially if any of your City players get rested/rotated that week.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree with this. 2FT and 6 blankers going into 26. - 4/-8 2GWs after WC doesn't seem ideal

  8. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    A little help would be appeciated with my team please. I have 1FT with 0.5 in bank. Solanke ok on the bench, should I do 2 transfers to downgrade Solanke and bring in Trent?

    Martinez
    Porro Saliba Trippier
    Saka Palmer Jota Foden Richarlison
    Watkins Haaland

    Areola Solanke Estu Lamptey

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe, depends on what the transfers actually are

      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I can't decide which defender to lose, Lamptey isn't an option due to price

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's possible Bradley will come back in for one the DGW fixtures, more likely the second one which is close to the cup final the following weekend.

      I'd personally prioritise VVD over TAA and save the 2m.

      Solanke has a fixture in the blank followed by Sheffield United, so he's a keeper for me.

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      * followed by Burnley and Sheffield United

  9. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Need to get Pool attacker, Darwin for free or Jota for a hit?
    Bad thing about getting Jota this week is I have to get rid of Palmer or Bailey - wouldn’t like to lose either this week tbh, also can’t see selling Foden, Saka or Richa.

