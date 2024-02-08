144
  1. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Dubravka
    TAA Porro Saliba
    Saka Jota Palmer Foden
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Areola Gordon Estupinan Lamptey

    1FT, 0.5itb

    Solanke >> Darwin (now to avoid being priced out)

    Yes or No ??

    Thanks

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Would you Bench Boost this in GW25?

    Kaminski*
    Doughty* VVD* Trippier
    KDB* Foden* Jota* Barkley*
    Haaland* Darwin* Toney*

    Bench: Flekken (Liv H, Mci A), Richarlison (Wol H), Moreno (Ful A), Van Hecke (Shu A)

    Maybe I would start Richarlison ahead of Barkley? So maybe you could argue I would be BB 2 DGW players?

    Need to ideally decide before the deadline, as if I am not going to Bench Boost I would rather get Neto for GW28 ahead of Flekken.

  3. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    There are no two ways about it are there? FH29 is a must here...?

    Flekken^ Dubravka
    Gabriel Trippier Colwill* Guehi* Estupinian
    Saka Foden KDB Gordon* Palmer
    Watkins^ Solanke Archer

    * flagged
    ^ BGW29 fixture

    Got 2FTs this week and will use one for Solanke>Haaland

    Cant spend next 6 GWs and 7 tfs preparing for a BGW with those fixtures and teams and should focus on DGWs, form, fixtures and flags, right?

    Cant spend the

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Remember, about half of those GWs and FTs will be spent having as much information as you have now. Just FH it and focus on the doubles before it

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Correct

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes sir

    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thank you folks. Appreciated as always.

  4. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Konate an option for 25?Especially as he’ll get a good rest in 24 with his suspension.

    Have only 4.9 for a DGW defender in 25 so it’s..

    A - Konate
    B - Doughty

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      B all day imo

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Snooze ya lose
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Haaland not worth a hit is he? Playing solanke instead

  6. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    I need some help!

    I’m in a LMS at work and down to the last 9 people….

    So far I’ve used most of the big teams: and can’t use them again.

    My options realistically are Chelsea, Newcastle, and Luton…

    I’m a Chelsea fan and after the win yesterday I’m tempted to punt on them..

    Anyone got any thoughts on those 3 and who I should gamble on? I’m panicking here haha

  7. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Worth a hit just for next week. Would want to be keeping Solanke.

    1. Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Solanke/Martinelli/TAA -> Haaland/Garnacho/Gomez (-4) was my move...

  8. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is anyone else considering Adebayo instead of Nunez for DGW25?

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes. Although the Darwin FOMO is strong. Would be a good enabler to move towards a 3-5-2. Two doubles also nice.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes! But it's an enforced consideration owing to a budgetary restriction

  9. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this would be appreciated please:

    Dubravka
    Porro, Trippier, Udogie
    Saka, KDB, Palmer, Foden
    Solanke, Haaland, Watkins

    (Areola, Gordon, Estupinan, Andersen)

    a) Porro, Saka, Solanke > Doughty, Jota, Darwin (-8)
    b) Saka, Sol > Jota, Darwin (-4)
    c) Solanke > Darwin

    Seriously considering A. Makes use of good GW24 fixtures, Doughty has DGW25 & 28, Porro blanks GW26 anyway, extra £1m (for replacing Porro) for later Salah funding.

    Could then roll GW25, giving 2FT for GW26, or later.

    Is a -8 too much in GW24?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes it's too much. It's a nice team. Just C

  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one of:

    A. Palmer
    B. Cunha
    C. Richarlison

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Difficult. Crystal palace being rubbish makes it hard to drop Palmer. A or B. Probably A

    3. Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  11. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Need.to make a boring defender transfer this week.

    Who are the standouts for the next few? Walker, Konate? Konate?

    1. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Van Dyke I mean

    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Konate suspended vs burnley

  12. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start which 2

    A. Gusto
    B. Gabrielle

    1. Palmer
    2. Saka

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B - because dreams can come true

      1

  13. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trying to navigate the blanks and bring in a cheap enabler to last up to and including GW29.

    I've included their fixture runs and number of games they will have. Do I focus on number of games, nailedness or match difficulty?

    So far narrowed it down to these 4 players. Most are suggesting a or b but I feel the Luton defender has the better fixtures and 2 extra ones.

    a) Branthwaite (Everton) ----> Man City - Palace - Brighton - West Ham - Man Utd - Blank (5 games)

    b) Van Hecke (Brighton) ----> Spurs - Shef Utd - Everton - Fulham - Forest - Blank (5 games)

    c) Bell (Luton) ----> Shef Utd - ManUtd/Liverpool - Blank - Villa - Palace/Bournemouth - Forest (7 games)

    d) Bradley (Liverpool) ----> Burnley - Brentford/Luton - Blank - Forest - Man City - Blank (5 games)

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I must say this is the most detailed analysis for someone who is probably going to sit as third sub most weeks.

      I'd focus on the fixtures where you are realistically going to play them - should find a winner starts to emerge (e.g., if only 26 that rules Bell and Bradley out)

    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking at new Burnley def Assignon as an off the scale diff

      Branthwaite otherwise

  14. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Allebloodylujah! I've just read that they are going to trial blue cards for sin-binned players. How many years have the idiot brains that run football to come up with something sensible? The punishement for the various play violatioons/fouls/violence should be punished in the game when it happens.
    At last!

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      They can’t even execute the rules they already have in place correctly. I’d rather they focused on that 1st.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Unless it’s a separate officiating team handing out blue cards, how is it going to be different than the bookings we have now?

