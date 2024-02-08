In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 23 and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 24 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 23 REVIEW

Gameweek 23 was a rollercoaster ride! Going into Brentford versus Manchester City on Monday evening, my overall rank had almost doubled from 77k to 140k. I was banking on new signing and captain Erling Haaland (£14.2m) to save my bacon but it turned out to be Phil Foden (£7.9m) who was the saviour with a very welcome hat trick.

Having sold Julian Alvarez (£6.8m) to accommodate Haaland – coupled with not owning Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) – it was a nervous watch. However, the FPL gods were kind and disaster was averted. Phew! In the end, 74 points resulted in a tiny red arrow from 77k to 78k.

As we enter chip season, it’s time to start making a charge up the rankings because my rank hasn’t fluctuated much in recent times. It was 75k back in Gameweek 16 and, while the festive period was very much about maintaining position, hopefully I can now kick on with all chips and another Wildcard available.

Back to Gameweek 23, there were very few points again from the defence and the goalkeeper. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) departing before the hour mark is concerning but I’ve made my bed with him. Let’s ride it out until Double Gameweek 25.

I was fearful of a Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m) benching and, unfortunately, he’s now a rotation concern thanks to Tariq Lamptey (£3.9m) impressing and assisting from left-back in the win over Crystal Palace. I’ll most likely just bench Estupinan for the next couple, then hope he starts in Blank Gameweek 26. Selling is certainly an option, though.

Looking at fixtures, I’d like to keep Pedro Porro (£5.9m) as it decreases the need to Free Hit in Gameweek 29. Tottenham face Fulham that week. However, as he’s absent in Gameweek 26 and lacks clean sheets, I’m open to using him as a cash cow to make upgrades in midfield.

Similarly, I thought Cole Palmer (£5.9m) would be a season-keeper but I’m now open to selling at some point. With Chelsea beating Aston Villa in the FA Cup replay, he could blank twice over the next six Gameweeks and has a trip to Man City in Gameweek 25. After this weekend’s Crystal Palace fixture, alternatives will be considered.

Three goals in four appearances makes it very difficult to lose Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) but, if I want to bring De Bruyne in for his double, it’s a sacrifice I may need to make.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) has averaged two points per game since I bought him on the Gameweek 20 Wildcard. I’m afraid it’s time for the West Ham United man to go. I’ve got two free transfers this week and he’s almost definitely going with one of them. I was close to making a Monday switch to Diogo Jota (£8.1m) before they both changed in price but I needed more time to think. The move could still happen but I’m weighing up whether or not Bowen could somehow become De Bruyne instead.

Up front, the Haaland, Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) strikeforce could conceivably stay until the second Wildcard, whenever that may be. They all play in Blank Gameweek 26 and Solanke now has Double 28 too.

Haaland is likely to get the Triple Captain chip next week for home meetings with Chelsea and Brentford. I’ve even got a devil on my shoulder suggesting a Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) purchase. I actually really like him for Liverpool’s next three fixtures and am open to temporarily losing Watkins or Solanke.

GAMEWEEK 24 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for Gameweek 24 folks and happy planning!

Check out this week’s ‘General’s Orders’ Video and the latest episode of the 59th Minute Podcast.