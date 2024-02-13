22
  1. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Yes you should. There's no other logical answer

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Agreed. It might not work out the best, but no way I regret the decision making process to do it.

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Agreed

      2. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        This is a very valid point. Even if he blanks you can have no regrets. If you TC someone else who blanks the regret world be very real

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      There is KDB

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    city always find a way to concede ffs

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The smart move might be to get Ortega after that horrowshow from Ederson

  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Grealish of injured?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yeah looked like groin injury

  4. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you do Jota, TAA to Salah, Bradley for -4?

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bud Trent out?

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        **Is

        1. Buck The Trent
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Not pictured in team training

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why would you get rid of Jota

  5. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Charlie Taylor our savior in GW26, 29?? https://x.com/FFScout/status/1755609411408761317?s=20

  6. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    I don’t this “you won’t gain much from a triple captain, if all others captain”
    That’s literally the same for every other player, every other GW.

    All you need to worry about is which player has the potential to get the most points in any given GW, and you triple it.

    It’s 100% Haaland, based on fixtures, form, and timing in the season

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Agreed

  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    kdb goal and assist in first half

    b.silva goal

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Goal was class

  8. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    I should have captained De Bruyne ffs

  9. Utopsis
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bardghji is incredible in Football Manager, wonder if he comes in for Copenhagen

  10. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Alvarez the safest DGW option now. Although concerned about Haaland TC now.

