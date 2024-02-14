459
  1. Comment removed. Misinformation on Trent injury

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Injured for weeks? Link or stink

      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Lolz
        He was inj in gw21, in gw22 played 20mins, in gw 23&24 played less than 60mins…only 1 assist from him and he is 8 mil. That is a lot money invested in him and he gave me only bread crumbs.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Ok, but you made it sound like he's just been ruled out for weeks. The people will panic!

          1. AzzaroMax99
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            I see, sorry for that

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              No worries, just try tweak your TAA phrasing & repost

        2. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Your post implied that he is out for weeks. If he it ruled out, I would take a punt on Bradley, but be aware of how many blankers you have in 26.

          1. Wild Rover
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            *is

          2. AzzaroMax99
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            I will use FH in gw26 probably so wouldn’t worry about that now.

            1. Wild Rover
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Why would you use FH in 26, when there is a likely massive bgw in 29 and big dgw’s in 34/36?

  2. Bacon3339
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Toss up between Triple Captain Haaland or Bench Boost. Currently favour bench boost, dead end into 29 and wildcard out not having to consider bench players being as active as much. Waiting for TAA news obviously. X2 = DGW

    Thoughts? (Yes I'm aware there is too much money in defence.)

    0.0 in the bank, 1 FT

    Dubravka, Areola

    TAA (x2)Trippier, Gabriel, Estupinan, Doughty (x2)

    KDB(x2), Foden(x2), Saka, Gordon, Palmer

    Haaland (x2), Watkins, Adebayo (x2)

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      What is your bench if you TC? Estu, Gordon and one of Watkins, Palmer or Trippier?

      1. Bacon3339
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Probably Palmer, Watkins and Estupinan.

        The news around Haaland and his Grans funeral also push me more towards a bench boost I think - at least until there is more clarity on Trent etc.

    2. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I have Porro and Zinch over Estu and Doughty. Grass attacking Trent's knee again was just unlucky. Newcastle defence has been too poor though.

  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    1ft

    a) Save (play both Garnacho and Watkins)
    b) Palmer & Porro -> KDB & 5.1 def -4 (bench Garnacho or Watkins)

    Dub (Areola)
    Gabriel Estu PORRO* (Gusto, Taylor)
    Jota Foden Saka Garnacho PALMER*
    Haaland Darwin Watkins

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      note: with B I would get rid of two 26 blankers.

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    How much do you think will Jota's minutes be affected once Salah is back?

    A: Mild
    B: Moderate
    C: Severe

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think A, but I still plan on upgrading Jota to Salah eventually.

      Want to get to a Salah, Saka, Richarlison, Palmer, Foden, Haaland, Watkins, Solanke front 8.

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I prefer Son over Foden, but not sure it's affordable.

        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          I'm sure it's not lol.

          Grabbing those 8 leaves me with a back 7 of: Areola, Dubravka, Gabriel, Ake, Estupinan, Gusto (or Van Hecke), Taylor.

          Pretty sure the only way I can cram Son is would be to bring on a fodder attacker. May well be worth it, but a pretty big sacrifice will have to be made to do it.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      D: Spicy

      But seriously, A.

    3. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

  5. Baps hunter
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/arsenal-fc-ben-white-bukayo-saka-mikel-arteta-b1139043.html

    Naturally this^ change happens when I have sold Saka and Zinchenko (in my team) is being injured. At least I had Gabriel, but going without Saka looks much riskier than it used to when opponents always doubled him. Maybe they find a way to handle him, but it's Burnley next.

  6. Dollyems15
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Best free hit team for this gsmeweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Here comes the aeroplane

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Dubravka
      VVD-Doughty-Ake
      KDB-Jota/Diaz-Saka-Garnacho
      Toney-Haaland-Darwin

  7. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    If Salah is back, which of the following is more likely to retain their starting spot:
    1. Nunez
    2. Dias

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      1.

      Darwin, Salah, Jota are their best 3 attackers for sure. Then Diaz, then Gakpo.

  8. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who do I prioritise as my 3rd city player this week (have Foden and Haaland)

    A. KDB
    B. Ake
    C. Someone else

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I went for Ake but mostly because I couldn't afford KDB, and I reckon Foden is a decent KDB replacement.

