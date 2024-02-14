313
313 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anything worth a transfer? 2 itb - Ake tempting, but he doesn't really feel an improvement on current defence this week...

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Estupinan Trippier
    Saka Jota Gordon Foden
    Nunez Watkins Haaland (TC)

    Subs: Turner, Taylor, Palmer, Porro

    Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Seems like trent will drop tomorrow. Whom Are you getting for Trent?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bradley, Regi, Gaby

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Don’t see point in Regy two blanks for sure
        If not a whopping
        Just because he has another GW in 5 weeks

        Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      His drop is irrelevant for me. Purchased at 8.5M

      Taking my time. Probably Gabriel & Foden (Palmer also out)

      Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    TAA+Palmer to Reguilon+Saka -4

    Worth it?
    Or just go boring TAA to Gabriel?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’m benching Palmer best asset in the game & 4.9 PP

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm maybe BBing

        Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Reguillon or Konate?

    Open Controls
  5. Paulie Walnuts
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    On the card of wildness....worth getting Salah in now?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would be a huge punt!

      Open Controls
    2. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      May as well if on WC

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes I would if on WC

      Open Controls
  6. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any Burnley fans know what the starting back 4 is when everyone is fit?

    Assignon - Esteve - O'Shea - Taylor?

    Or are Vitino/Beyer in there?

    Open Controls
  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    This worth a -4?

    TAA, Gordon & Silva to Regi, Foden & Jota?

    Jota would be only pool and have KdB & Haaland.

    Open Controls
  8. The Train Driver
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    According to the death notice for Haalands grandma, the funeral is held in Norway on the 22nd of february. RIP.

    http://tinyurl.com/5d6e6pdw

    Open Controls
  9. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trent to Ake ?
    Was going to roll but with Trent out and Ake having a DGW then a fix next GW surely makes sense

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes it does, I'm just not keen on citeh defenders.

      Open Controls
  10. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, TAA*, Doughty
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Garnacho
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    (Turner, Palmer, Van Hecke, Lascelles) No transfers + 0.6 itb

    Assuming TAA is ruled out for the first match...

    A) Play him anyways
    B) Bench and play Van Hecke
    C) Take a -4 hit for VVD
    D) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
  11. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    If a players

    CP is 8.6m
    SP is 8.4m
    PP is 8.3m

    And he drops 0.1m. Does the SP drop?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  12. Rushford
    • 6 Years
    just now

    A) Maguire + Jota
    B) Virgil + Garnacho

    Jota more explosive but I think B might be better long term..

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.