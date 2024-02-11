168
  1. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Haaland TC or Porro Gabriel Areola and Solanke BB?

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        TC

        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Tc

      2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Id be tempted to BB, I think you could hit the 20 points.

      3. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I think BB, just

      4. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        TC

      5. Cornholi0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        TC

    • fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Really hoping Gabriel stays quiet and doesn't punish my decision to enjoy family time on Saturday evening rather than fanatically refreshing twitter.

      1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Enjoy your time mate, I wouldn't be expecting anything too ridiculous anyway.

    • Flynny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      What is better for next week?

      A....palmer to kdb - 4 (bench gordon v Bournemouth)

      B...no hit formkdb. Play gordon

      B leaves just darwin, haaland and foden (and injured trent) from city and pool

      Thanks

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        B

      2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        maybe Trent to Regulion if you are not free hitting 26 or 29? Depends on your strategy. I'd be happy to play Gordon.

        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I'm planning trent to regs. Trent not going to play both.

          But then need to decide if I upgrade palmer to kdb. Or go in a little undercooked for dgw25

      3. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Would be tempted to play Gordon but getting rid of Plamer is also good for the team shape considering his fixtures and blanks

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Mostly between these options (all -4), wanted to sell Porro but reckon TAA has to go now as probably not playing both games and then blanking, thoughts?

      1) TAA Palmer to Lamptey KDB
      2) TAA Palmer to Ake/Tripp Jota (can be easily Diaz ofc)

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Have Haaland Foden Darwin Jota, also rather keep Watkins Saka Richa with good GW25 fixtures, and Bailey as he’s playing in GW26

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        2

      3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Kind of like 2 with Trip Diaz

      4. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I’m on 2 right now yeah

      5. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Just hold your horses on Trent until later this week.

        He could still be good for the dgw.

    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Which option:

      A) VVD + Gross
      B) Jota + Maguire -4

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I think B, but wary Salah + Gakpo will eat into mins this GW

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          My thought too. VVD just might be the most nailed on in that 11 for the double.

          1. goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Definitely nailed and I think 1 CS

            Jota start vs Luton (or even 30 mins) = haul imo

      2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        A

      3. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Damn tough one, for sure Jota sounds exciting but A also looks like steady delivery of points so considering the hit it can be quite even

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          My thinking too.

    • goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Neto could've had 2 goals and an assist yesterday (going off highlights)

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Darwin could be on 30 goals

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Ha, yesterday was one of his quiet games and he was still involved

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            He's always involved. Would be great to be in a team with him, he'll never quit. But his concentration isn't great. One touch, waiting for cross, great header, boom. But two touches or more, seems nearly to think about the next move before he finishes first. Great first touch but head gets scrambled and next touch is off. Ability and workrate not in doubt. Hopefully someone helps with his concentration and maybe some anxiety.

            1. goriuanx
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Summed up pretty accurately

      2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        No Cunha really affected Wolves. Could be a rare Porro cleanie next week if he's out. Depends if Hwang smashes back.

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          How comes there was no Hwang yesterday?

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Pulled his calf or something, in the warm up, they said.

          2. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Injured

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Which scores more today?

      A: Raya, Dalot, Garnacho
      B: Gabriel, Saka, Palmer, Watkins

      B is me. Trailing Cup opponent by one point.

      1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I hope it's A but best of luck to you!

      2. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        B

      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I dearly hope it’s you. I have all your players; the only player I have from A is on my bench (Garnacho)

    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Would you BB or TC this team below for 25?

      Bench faces Bou or Sheff

      Will wait but Trent is probably gone 8.6m injury waiting to happen.

      Fleken
      Porro, Saliba, ##Trent
      Saka, Palmer, Jota, KDB,
      Watkins, Darwin, Haaland

      Dubravka, Gordon, Burn, Van Heke

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        TC

      2. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        It's Haaland vs the bench. If the bench includes Palmer instead of Gordon (which it should), I won't be confident of returns.

    • The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      So, despite the variation in form between Arsenal and West Ham, this is going to be a tightly fought humdinger right?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yep...

        West Ham counter attack.

        If the Hammers win it's the second time in 99 years they've beat Arsenal 3 times in a season.

    • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Saka looks frightened of the atmosphere.....can only see him withdrawing and getting nothing today......seen him do this before

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        God will show him the way with a goal

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          Saka will need far more than god................currently the worse player on the pitch !!!!

    • have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Need some random unowned West Ham player to wipe that arse clean

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Doesn’t rule many out, unless Areola scores, only Bowen has over 10% and only JWP over 5%

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Oh nice, didn’t realise Bowen was so lowly owned

      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This or Gabirel OG once again

