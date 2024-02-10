362
362 Comments
  1. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Darn Bruno will steal Trippier bonus now

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Might hold on for 2

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I hope so

    3. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Id be outraged. Other than achieving more criteria that determines bonus points, what has Bruno done?

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        He’s scored 2 so deserves them. Trippier doesn’t deserve any, last week he did though

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          He’s got an assist. Who does deserve them in your eyes?

          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Bruno, Elanga & Schar

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Why Elanga over say Hudson Odoi?

        2. TheSteel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Im not sure you have a good grasp of the bonus point system.

  2. WVA
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Team looks good but need another DGW player? 2FT, 1m ITB.

    Areola
    TAA Trippier Gabriel
    Saka Richarlison Foden Bowen
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Turner Palmer Udogie Taylor

    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm concerned that we will need to replace Trent.

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I will sell him the second we pass the next deadline but worth the risk for the double now

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dude he might be injured I have him also and I hope he gets well

    2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Needs Jota

  3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bruno G for the mighty Toon.

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Trippier should take one for the team and get a yellow for time wasting

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Take one for the team I.e score a goal lol

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        no way tripps is a 1 goal a season man

  5. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Qatar are asian champions for the 2nd time in a row. Hattrick of penalties by salah look alike

  6. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Help, need to decide on one of these before price changes:

    A) Saka + Alvarez —> Darwin + Jota (-4) (6 non-playing GW26, will require a FH)
    B) Pedro Porro + Palner —> VVD + Garnacho (-4) (Full team in GW26)
    C) Alvarez + Palmer —> Darwin + Garnacho (-4) (4 non-playing in GW26)

    D) Neither and just do Saka —> Jota (FT) (4 non-playing in GW26)

    Cheers!

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Is 4 non playing 4 now and will turn to 3? Or 5 turning to 4?

      I like B the most if it's that.

    2. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      just now

      D

  7. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Gordon lad, punish the sellers

  8. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    just now

    1 Porro CS In last 15. I know I don’t have him for that but sheesh.

