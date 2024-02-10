He exited St James’ Park on crutches seven days ago and reportedly didn’t train all week: but Anthony Gordon has been passed fit and starts for Newcastle United this evening.

Eddie Howe didn’t completely rule the winger out of the trip to Nottingham Forest in Friday’s press conference, and lo and behold he has made a swift recovery.

Gordon was transferred out by just under 750,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline, making him the most-sold player of Gameweek 24.

As a result of Gordon’s availability, Howe makes just one change to his starting XI.

Callum Wilson returns from injury to replace the benched Jacob Murphy, so Gordon will go back to the wing after his line-leading duties against Luton Town.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo also only makes one change to his team compared to Gameweek 23.

Andrew Omobamidele makes way for Moussa Niakhate at centre-half.

Morgan Gibbs-White recovers from a knock to start but Matt Turner is once again benched.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 17:30 GMT.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Tavares, Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi.

Subs: Turner, Kouyaté, Toffolo, Felipe, Reyna, Origi, Danilo, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy.