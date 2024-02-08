7
Fixtures February 8

How FPL Blank Gameweek 29 looks after the FA Cup replays

The results of the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replays are significant for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup are on the same weekend as Gameweek 29, so there’ll be scheduled league fixtures postponed as a result of that clash.

And with many of the surviving big boys being given favourable draws in the round of 16, it could be quite a big Blank Gameweek.

But Chelsea’s win over Aston Villa on Wednesday means that we now know three Premier League fixtures will go ahead as planned.

Here’s the lowdown.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW

  • Blackburn vs Newcastle
  • Chelsea vs Leeds
  • Bournemouth vs Leicester
  • Liverpool vs Southampton
  • Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
  • Wolves vs Brighton
  • Coventry vs Maidstone
  • Luton vs Manchester City

(Premier League clubs in bold)

FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 OVERVIEW

GW29 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following happens:
Burnley v BrentfordOn
Fulham v SpursOn
West Ham v Aston VillaOn
Arsenal v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea beat Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round
Brighton v Man CityPossible blankIf Brighton beat Wolves and/or Man City beat Luton in the FA Cup fifth round
Crystal Palace v NewcastlePossible blankIf Newcastle beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round
Everton v LiverpoolPossible blankIf Liverpool beat Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round
Luton v Nottm ForestPossible blankIf Luton beat Man City and/or Nottm Forest beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Man Utd v Sheff UtdPossible blankIf Man Utd beat Nottm Forest in the FA Cup fifth round
Wolves v BournemouthPossible blankIf Wolves beat Brighton and/or Bournemouth beat Leicester in the FA Cup fifth round
Maximum number of blanks: 7
Minimum number of blanks: 2

FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 SUMMARY

So, three Gameweek 29 fixtures are confirmed as unaffected by the FA Cup clash that weekend.

It’s very plausible that we get as many as six blanks, with seven being the maximum.

If all goes to plan in terms of the bookies’ favourites, the following fixtures will be the only ones going ahead in Gameweek 29:

  • Fulham v Spurs
  • Burnley v Brentford
  • West Ham v Aston Villa
  • Luton v Nottm Forest

To get seven blanks, we’d need to see wins for Newcastle, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Brighton, Man Utd and Luton in the FA Cup fifth round.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE WHICH GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES ARE GOING AHEAD?

We won’t know about the confirmed blanks until the midweek before Gameweek 27, when the FA Cup fifth round takes place.

7 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who would you rather have from GW25-27

    1) Toney
    2) Watkins

    Brentford games: (LIV, city, whu, CHE)
    Villa games: (ful, NFO, lut)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Watkins

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey fam! What would you do here? Please give your insight.

    2 FTs 2.9 ITB

    Martinez Areola
    Trippier Udogie Gabriel Tsimikas Kabore
    Saka Richarlison Gordon Foden Palmer
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jota or darwin in

      Open Controls
  3. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning,

    But of a benching headache....who should I bench this gw?

    A. Saka
    B. Foden
    C. Watkins

    Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    People with both Haaland and KDB will be rushing to get Salah in GW27 or maybe even GW25. Is it worth it to get KDB for just 2-3 gameweeks? I have Alvarez, Foden & Haaland and I'm very much tempted to hold onto these three and not go for KDB. What are your thoughts?

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Got three flagged players, two out for month more still, Konsa, Sanchez & Gordon.

    Toying with A or B

    A Solanke, Gordon > Adebayo, Foden

    B Sanchez, Konsa > Doughty/Bradley, Neto/Pickford/Kaminski

    Open Controls

