How FPL Blank Gameweek 29 looks after the FA Cup replays

The results of the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replays are significant for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup are on the same weekend as Gameweek 29, so there’ll be scheduled league fixtures postponed as a result of that clash.

And with many of the surviving big boys being given favourable draws in the round of 16, it could be quite a big Blank Gameweek.

But Chelsea’s win over Aston Villa on Wednesday means that we now know three Premier League fixtures will go ahead as planned.

Here’s the lowdown.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW

Blackburn vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Leeds

vs Leeds Bournemouth vs Leicester

vs Leicester Liverpool vs Southampton

vs Southampton Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

vs Wolves vs Brighton

vs Coventry vs Maidstone

Luton vs Manchester City

(Premier League clubs in bold)

FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 OVERVIEW

GW29 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Burnley v Brentford On Fulham v Spurs On West Ham v Aston Villa On Arsenal v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea beat Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round Brighton v Man City Possible blank If Brighton beat Wolves and/or Man City beat Luton in the FA Cup fifth round Crystal Palace v Newcastle Possible blank If Newcastle beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round Everton v Liverpool Possible blank If Liverpool beat Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round Luton v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Luton beat Man City and/or Nottm Forest beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Man Utd v Sheff Utd Possible blank If Man Utd beat Nottm Forest in the FA Cup fifth round Wolves v Bournemouth Possible blank If Wolves beat Brighton and/or Bournemouth beat Leicester in the FA Cup fifth round Maximum number of blanks: 7

Minimum number of blanks: 2

FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 SUMMARY

So, three Gameweek 29 fixtures are confirmed as unaffected by the FA Cup clash that weekend.

It’s very plausible that we get as many as six blanks, with seven being the maximum.

If all goes to plan in terms of the bookies’ favourites, the following fixtures will be the only ones going ahead in Gameweek 29:

Fulham v Spurs

Burnley v Brentford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Luton v Nottm Forest

To get seven blanks, we’d need to see wins for Newcastle, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Brighton, Man Utd and Luton in the FA Cup fifth round.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE WHICH GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES ARE GOING AHEAD?

We won’t know about the confirmed blanks until the midweek before Gameweek 27, when the FA Cup fifth round takes place.