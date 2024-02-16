4
  1. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    TAA to

    A) VVD
    B) Bradley
    C) Robertson
    D) someone else

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Oh big Ronnie, you could of just waited another 30 seconds, I was typing so fast to get that at the top of the page haha.

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      just now

      D Ake.

  2. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland's grandmothers' funeral is taking place on Thursday next week, 2 days after the second game of the DGW. It's fair to conclude this shouldn't have a significant impact on gw25, but potentially gw26 if there's a family gathering planned or something.

