We will be hearing from at least 14 Premier League managers on Friday as the pre-Gameweek 25 press conferences continue to take place.

All the injury updates and key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points will be covered in this ‘live’ article.

Hit refresh for the latest news as this piece will be updated as and when the pressers take place.

The main headlines from Thursday’s three media gatherings are available to read here.

Roy Hodgson’s press conference was cancelled due to illness, so we may not get the Crystal Palace team news now.

Sean Dyche is scheduled to face reporters on Saturday morning, while we’ve not yet got a time for Roberto De Zerbi.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta was as guarded as ever when asked about the Arsenal team news on Friday morning.

“Some of them have been progressing better than others. We have a training session again today. Some of them, they’ve done a few beats this week and I am positive that hopefully, we are going to get a few back for tomorrow. “At the moment, no, [no one is definitely ruled out for tomorrow].” – Mikel Arteta

Of what we know of the flagged Gunners, Gabriel Jesus (knee) missed out on the win over Liverpool in Gameweek 23 with an injury that was only expected to keep him out for “days”. Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) was withdrawn in that match after feeling muscular discomfort and neither player featured at West Ham United last weekend.

Also missing against the Hammers were Takehiro Tomiyasu, who had a “niggle” after returning from international duty, and Emile Smith Rowe, who “turned his ankle in training” ahead of Gameweek 24.

We did get some sort of update on Thomas Partey (muscle) and Fabio Vieira (groin), at least.

“No, there’s not big setbacks on any of those injuries and Thomas Partey, as well, is progressing really well. I don’t want to say too much but he’s looking very good and he’s on the field already. “Hopefully, [a couple of weeks]. “[Fabio] is very close. He’s been training already for a few days with the team, so I think it’s very close. He’ll be back probably faster than we expected and he’s in a good place.” – Mikel Arteta

Jurrien Timber (knee) is the only other Gunner who is confirmed as out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Callum Wilson (tendon) will have surgery today on a pectoral muscle he damaged in last Saturday’s win at Nottingham Forest.

Media reports yesterday suggested an absence of up to 12 weeks.

Eddie Howe hinted that the timeline was about right when expressing hope that Wilson could feature towards the end of the season.

“It was a really strange injury. He got in a tussle with the centre-back right at the end of the game, I think we were over the allotted time. Initially, I thought he must have hurt his shoulder but it wasn’t, it was a muscle in his pec. We had it scanned, we hoped initially he could carry on. He felt good actually, he felt functionally fine, he’s moving his arm at full strength, but when he went to see a specialist it was apparent quite early that he needed it operated on. I think he’s having that operation we speak. “It’s no doubt a big blow to him because he’s looking at various things. His first priority is always Newcastle and it’s been a stop-start season for him. He takes that burden of being one of our two strikers very seriously. He’s desperate to do well and score goals, so he was very disappointed from that perspective. And then of course, he had England on the horizon, as well. “We hope he’ll be back before the end of the season, we hope we will see him again. I’d never rule anything out with Callum. He could come back and still play an important part towards the end of the season for us.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Alexander Isak (groin) and Joe Willock (Achilles) are said to be “close”, although the clash with Bournemouth may come too soon for the former.

Howe added that Jacob Murphy (calf) hasn’t trained all week – although he also said the same thing about Anthony Gordon a week ago, the winger duly recovering to start at the City Ground.

Elliot Anderson (back), Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Nick Pope (shoulder) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.