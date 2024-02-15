There isn’t much official team news to bring you as only three pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) took place today.

That’s one fewer than we were anticipating, as Roy Hodgson reportedly took ill in training this morning and couldn’t face the media as scheduled.

Speculation continues to mount that the Eagles boss is about to lose his job.

You can find out what Erik ten Hag, Vincent Kompany and Nuno Espirito Santo said in the article below.

For the other 17 Premier League clubs, including the latest on Pedro Porro (£5.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.6m), check out our early team news round-up here.

FPL GAMEWEEK 25 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 25 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw is a doubt for the trip to Luton Town but Erik ten Hag is hopeful that the defender can prove his fitness.

Shaw was substituted at half-time of the win over Aston Villa last weekend, with ten Hag saying that it was a precautionary withdrawal.

“Yes, so he is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. “So, he fell out [of the game], it was a precaution [to substitute him] and I think it was the right decision, especially when you, afterwards, win the game. “But we are working to Sunday.” – Erik ten Hag on Luke Shaw

Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) are out longer term for the visitors, while Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (calf) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg) also remain sidelined.

“First, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in the training last week. “Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks. “[Malacia] had setbacks during his rehab process. It takes too long: it’s bad for him, bad for us. But now we turned a point and it’s positive and he will return soon on the pitch. I don’t think then it will take long before he’s returning in team training.” – Erik ten Hag

BURNLEY

Vincent Kompany revealed that Lyle Foster has undergone surgery on a “chronic issue”, so the striker will be out for a while.

“[Foster] won’t be available, he had surgery on a chronic issue that needed resolving. “It’s not season over but he’ll certainly miss out for a period of time.” – Vincent Kompany, as reported by Burnley Express

Charlie Taylor (shoulder) “should” be available, in more positive news.

“Charlie was close for the Liverpool game, so if he carries on having a good week he should be available. “He’s a quality player. The biggest thing you can’t underestimate in this league is that experience is one thing, but more important is the profile, the level of athleticism. Of course, he has that, so the combination of experience is always important but just experience is not enough.” – Vincent Kompany, as reported by Burnley Express

Luca Koleosho (knee) and Nathan Redmond (leg) are long-term absentees for the Clarets, while Jordan Beyer (muscle) also looks set to remain sidelined.

“Jordan is progressing and everything is going well but in terms of when he will be back and which game, it still depends on a number of factors.” – Vincent Kompany, as reported by Burnley Express

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ibrahim Sangaré, Willy Boly and Ola Aina will return from international duty at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday but won’t be considered for selection this weekend.

“For this game, no, they are not going to be available. They will return to us, they will rejoin [the group], but for this game, no. “We expect them to arrive today.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on his remaining AFCON contingent

Gonzalo Montiel (hamstring) and Chris Wood (hamstring) remain out, with no timeline yet revealed for the former.

Wood is reportedly out for two months.

Forest are otherwise in decent nick, with Nuno not reporting any fresh concerns for the weekend.