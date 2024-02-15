53
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Charlie Taylor. The news I was waiting for 🙂

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      cant wait for his 2 pointer in gw 26, will feel like a 10 pointer

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        He rarely gets 2 points

      2. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Saves us getting a -4 so that's a good start.

  2. drughi
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best move here with an eye on gw 26 ? think a hit is required both tthis and next gameweek

    Dubravka
    Porro* Gabriel TAA*
    Richarlison Foden Jota Saka
    Watkins Darwin Haaland(TC)

    areola palmer colwill taylor

    A. TAA and Palmer > Van Hecke and KDB -4 ( means benching one of richarlison and watkins)
    B. TAA>Ake
    C. Colwill and TAA > ake and VVD -4 (-8 needed in gw 26)

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        means colwill playing if porro is out, feels like vvd can outscore colwill with 4

  3. Big W
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who is more essential over next 3 GW's
    A) KDB
    B) Nunez

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      A has more games

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's not even close imo

    4. Hibbopotamus
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A by about ten lightyears

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Callum Wilson will undergo surgery on his pectoral tendon & will be missing for 9-12 weeks

    https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1758155127137968625?t=D2Po1Pb1xkCxIPyLqa6bLg&s=19

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      FFS. I think he'll be sold this summer.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who will buy him though I wonder. He can be superb when fit but he can never manage to stay fit no matter how much of a gap between the games there is or how much his minutes are managed. According to Transfermarkt he's missed nearly 400 days since 20/21

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Sheffield United or Everton would buy him if they could afford his wages etc as Premier League goals, even half of the time are vital in a relegation battle.

          But that doesn't apply in the summer, perhaps to a promoted team?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Don't know if I like Gordon in that central role. It's a bit like Palmer, both are better in their own roles.

      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I was screaming for 50 minutes (,before kick off) at the television to make Poch realize he was doing a mistake when he played Palmer as a striker. He must have heard me, and I am 100% agreeing with your view, it also applies to Gordon.

    3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      too much jacking

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Picture this, recording studio somewhere far, far away...

        1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
          • 13 Years
          just now

          i can't comprehend it, my mind is too small ⚽

  5. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    What would you do here? 2.2mitb. 1ft. Thanks

    Areola (dub)
    Estu porro gabriel (trent taylor)
    Saka foden richarlison gordon (palmer)
    Haaland watkins darwin

    A....trent to ake

    B...trent and palmer to reguilon and kdb - 4 (bench gordon v Bournemouth)

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Easy A

  6. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you be happy with this team going into the double? I am afraid I'm about to have a bad week because of minimal liverpool cover

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Walker*, Trippier
    Jota *, foden*, saka, rich
    Haaland *(tc), Toney*, watkins

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Thats fine mate

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's fine essentially Toney v Darwin

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good. I am punting on Darwin but I wouldn't say he's essential or scary to go without, and I'm not that keen on the defensive options

    4. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      No need to worry, similar set up to me.
      Darwin, Jota and Virgil are the only picks worth considering for Liverpool. Everything else has risk attached to it and requires too much surgery to get them in and out.

      We made a decision on Toney or Darwin, very few would have both.

    5. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah, it's fine. Bad can potentially hurt you, but Trip can get you points, and Toney Saves you a transfer in 26. And he'll score vs City.

    6. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thanks all, actually I haven't made my move yet she could still get Darwin and / or VVD but will just mean another 2 hits to put a team out for 26 so Toney seems like a better option. Just have to hope Liverpool don't go too crazy and that there's a lot of rotation

  7. theplayer
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    All ifs and buts but IF Salah and Gakpo were to start the second game at home to Luton, who's the most likely to keep their place out of the other 3? I expect the front 3 to be unchanged for Brentford.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Working backwards from the cup final and who I think are the first choice front 3 (Darwin, Jota and Salah) then I think Diaz starts LW in this scenario

  8. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Raya
    Ake Estupinan Moreno
    Saka Jota Foden Son
    Haaland Toney Watkins

    Dubravka Palmer Porro Gusto

    A. TC Haaland
    B. Bench Boost
    C. Gusto > Reguilon (-4) Bench Boost

    1. El_meak
        14 mins ago

        I’m torn. Luis Diaz or Jota?

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Jota

      • Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        A

      • El_meak
          10 mins ago

          Oops didn’t mean to reply that. A though, target bench boost on next set of double gameweeks

        • Hibbopotamus
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          think there'll be a bigger DGW for BB later on, so i'd say A is the safest choice

        • Wılly
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I've also just seen potential news of a Porro muscular injury so bench boost is well and truly in the mud

      • Bobby
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Points prediction this week please - saka vs jota

        1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          you're a brave man to sell Saka.

        2. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hopefully in favor of Jota. Bit after last weeks nightmarish transfer idk. 8 vs 13?

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          2 goals v 3 goals?

          Over 1 or 2 games anything can happen so it's impossible to say.

      • PukkiBlinder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Who to bench?

        A- Estu (shu)
        B- Schar (BOU)
        C- Porro (WOL)

        Open Controls
        1. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If I had these 3, I would not bench C

          B has 3 goals recently, can he keep that up? But how can you bench a guy this hot on set pieces.

          A has a PHAT fixture, but is he a starter still? Does his team really lock down clean-sheets?

      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dubravka
        Porro, Gabriel, TAA
        Saka, Gordon, Foden, Jota
        Darwin, Watkins, Haaland (c)

        Areola, Saliba, Palmer Taylor,

        2ft 0.3itb

        A TAA to Ake
        B TAA and Dubravka to Ake and Alison

        Any other suggestions?

      • Hibbopotamus
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Already done Richy/Bowen -> Jota/KDB for a -4. If Porro misses out...

        A - play Taylor off the bench
        B - buy VVD for the DGW (would bring me to -8, and require a -4 next week for a full XI)
        C - buy Saliba or Trippier or another SGW DEF (still brings me to -8, but no hit next week)

        1. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          So you have Jota, KDB, Foden in the Mid?

          + Haaland and Darwin? for Forwards?

          1. Hibbopotamus
            • 9 Years
            just now

            mids are Jota/KDB/Foden/Saka (Palmer bench)
            fwds are Haaland/Solanke/Watkins (no Darwin)

      • Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bringing Ake and Foden in for Trent and

        A) Gordon
        B ) Palmer ( Bench Foden)

      • afs2239
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        On wildcard

        Is it a must to get Salah or Son !!

        Flekken
        Ake Gabriel Bradley
        Saka Jota Richarlison Groß KDB
        Haaland Toney

        Areola Hojlund Kilman Branthwaite

      • Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry B is bench Gordon NOT Foden obviously 🙂

