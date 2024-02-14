376
  1. AlleRed
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    TAA*, Gabriel, Doughty (Trippier, Taylor)
    Saka, Jota, Foden, Bilva (Palmer)

    A. TAA, Bilva -> Bradley, KDB (-4)
    B. Roll and play Trippier

    1. zdrojo187
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Gabriel over Trippier???

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yeah better cs odds and Burnley susceptible to set pieces. It's close though

  2. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    What is the general opinion of Pedro Porro? He is quite expensive and hasn't provided much value for that price tag, with only 2 clean sheets in his last 15 games. Additionally, he is highly owned and faces a blank Gameweek ahead. Should I keep or sell him, and if so, who should I replace him with? The rest of my defense consists of Saliba, Trippier, Estu, and Andersen. I feel like I have too much money invested in defense, so I'm looking to gradually offload them one by one.

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Misses game weeks, is not as much of a threat anymore, doesnt take as many set pieces as Maddison is back. Time to gooo

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Who would you replace him with?

    2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      I still have him, purchased at 5.1. To be fair he has 6 assists in the last 15, but hasn't been delivering lately. I haven't decided if I will transfer him out before GW26, but am leaning towards moving him to Gabriel.

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Would you transfer him out for City defender? Asking bcs I don't want to double up Arsenal defense

    3. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yep, he can definitely go. Gabriel, Reguilon, Doughty, Bradley, etc. If you can manage 26 with him benched though he isn't the hardest sell ever. I moved him on to enable getting Haaland for free

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Hmmm Bradley looks like a nice option and will save me money. Thanks bro

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I'm dead ending my team into 29 so not selling anyone with a confirmed fixture that week.

  3. FF Dirtbag
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) TAA - > Gabriel (-4)
    B) play Estu (shu)

    1. FPL_Devil
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      B, but I get the urge

  4. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is slabhead reasonably nailed or at risk of losing his place? He's handy in the air at set pieces

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Seems like Martinez is out for quite a few games. So slab is in for a good while.

    2. FPL_Devil
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'd expect him to start most until Martinez returns.

    3. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      As well as Licha being out, Ten Hag also hasn't seemed to experimented with Shaw at CB again. So looks like Harry will continue to start for timebeing

  5. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    a) Jota+TAA to Salah(C)+Robbo (-4)
    b) just TAA to Robbo and keep Jota(C)

    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      No one knows yet lol

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Nothing between selling or capping Jota??

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Not taken a hit all season, should I pull the trigger on TAA > Virgil/Robertson/Bradley or bench Trent and start Palmer/Estupiñian?

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      I think I'm benching and starting Estupinan

    2. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Im looking at playing Estupinan. Is he predicted to start? It's a decent fixture

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Is it a hit this GW, GW26 or actually both GWs?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        I have brought Toney in for this week with my FT, if I shift Trent pre deadline it will be for -4.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          How's your team for 26 with Liverpool blanker?

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            Raya/Martinez

            Trippier Saliba Estupiñian

            KDB Gordon

            Álvarez Toney Watkins

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              So B2B hits IF you want 11 players in 26

              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                Yeah do you think takes 2 hits for sure to have 11 or 1FT and field 10 next week.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 55 mins ago

                  It would be ideal to know who you would be selling to weigh up if it's worth taking a hit. For example if removing a player that blanks in 26/29 for a player that gains 2 fixtures at least gives you a chance to pay off the hit.

    4. cigan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      I also wouldn't get any Liverpool full-back - Robertson, Tsimikas, Gomez and Bradley will probably get 1 game each in the DGW with the league cup final coming up

    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Start palmer or Estupinan

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    I think I'm leaning towards taking a hit for Alisson. I think I should gain enough points over Dubravka to make the hit pay off.

    25:
    - Dubravka/TAA to Alisson/Ake (-4)

    26:
    - Sell Jota/Darwin (-4)
    - Keep Porro/Palmer/Rich

    TC25 on Haaland.

    1FT 0.7ITB
    Dubravka
    TAA* Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Jota Rich Foden
    Solanke Haaland Darwin
    (Areola Porro Palmer Taylor*)

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'm considering Turner&Trent > Alisson&Trippier for a hit but I'll prolly just save in the end

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Don't mind the Turner to Alisson move. Not a huge fan of the Trippier move due to the state of the Newcastle defence

        1. cigan
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          I don't think there are any standout defensive options outside of Arsenal and Liverpool at the moment. But Trippier has been racking up attacking returns lately

    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Could definitely work. I think going Alisson is clever. I'm sure you've considered a TAA downgrade to go from Rich to KDB, but want to hold Rich and maybe don't love the non-city defensive options?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah I don't need to take another hit in 26 as I can bench Liverpool GK over another LIV defender.

        Yup only way I can fit KDB is upgrading Rich to leave 5.3m for a def but I want to keep with 29 in mind and midfielder playing CF is difficult to lose. Palmer route leaves 3.9m.

        Another LIV def results in a hit in 26, already have double Arsenal def and Reguilon is an option I'm considering.

        1. AlleRed
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Gotcha. Yep your reasoning's clear.

          So it's Ake/Alisson vs. KDB/Reguilon (but losing Rich). Shame the Palmer route doesn't leave a little more itb. Either route makes sense, ultimately comes down to how concerned you are about no KDB. I'm similarly weighing TAA, Bilva-->Bradley, KDB (can't afford Reg) but my decision may end up being easier because Bilva may be injured/isn't the quality of asset Rich is

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            I think I have pretty much made my bed to go without KDB.

            I agree, your moves is a bit easier to go ahead with. Is it for free or a hit and how does Bradley impact BGW26 team/transfers?

            1. AlleRed
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Unfortunately a hit. Plan going into this week was to roll (or even something like Palmer->Barkley) and similarly had made peace with no KDB, but the TAA injury's presented the opportunity and it's pretty much exact money. I should be able to get 11 out in 26 with no hit (do something like Jota to Bowen)

              Areola, Dubravka
              TAA, Trippier, Gabriel, Doughty, Taylor
              Saka, Foden, Jota, Bilva, Palmer
              Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

              Regret never getting Rich (thought Bilva with the extra fixtures and cheaper price was shrewder). Got his goal and a good autosub when he was benched, so not a disaster, but Rich was the move with hindsight!

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                I don't mind those moves then. You could view KDB as the - 4 and should pay off over 25/26. Bradley is cheap enough to bench in 26 and you could potentially get a start in 27 against Forest

                1. AlleRed
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  That's my thinking too mate - anything can happen but have to figure KDB outscores Bilva by at least 4 over the 3 games. Thanks for thinking it through with me

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I might do that, but may get another Man City midfielder, as Raya is good until Neto,.

      Transfer tonight will be TTA to Gabriel

      If there are no upsets then i will FH29 i think.

      Raya
      Gabriel, Estu, Doherty(Moreno, Gusto)
      Jota, Saka, Foden Palmer (Eze)
      Watkins Haaland Darwin

      Probably EZe to Doku/Rodri/Silva, depending on team news -4.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Who are you favouring out of those 3 assuming all are fit? (Bernardo has a ankle knock)

  8. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    predict -

    New vs Bou
    Tot vs Wolves
    Lut vs Manutd

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      0 clean sheets

      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yeah they all feel like 3-2, 2-2, 3-1, 2-1

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      2-2
      3-1
      1-2

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      2-0
      2-2
      0-3

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        1-3* last one

  9. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Ross County keeper just the 19 saves tonight

  10. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    I m thinking of playing Botman (v Bou) over Porro (v Wolves) . Right call ?

    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Clean sheet potential similar. Porro generally has more attacking threat but Botman gets the odd goal. I'd probably lean Porro but just go with your gut

  11. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Hi guys,
    Not sure what to do with TAA. Do
    I go for a DGW player or someone that doesn’t blank in GW26?

    I currently have 9 players for GW26, but have this game weeks transfer and another before GW26.

    Currently have:

    TAA, Doughty, Pedro, Gabriel, Taylor

    KDB, Saka, Jota, Richarlison, Foden

    Haaland, Solanke, Archer

    Any thoughts?!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Saliba for TAA

      1. T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Can you do Archer for Dawin and TAA for Saliba or maybe Ake?

  12. simong1
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) TAA and Palmer > Saliba and Foden (would bring Palmer back on WC)

    B) TAA and Muamba > Ake and Darwin (bench Palmer)

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      B although I'm not a fan of Ake / City defense in general

  13. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    need some help here

    Areola
    TAA, Gabriel, Trippier, Astu
    Foden, Richarlison, Jota
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

    Turner Poro, Grancho, Palmer

    A. TAA & Palmer to Saka & Ake for a hit.
    B. TAA & Solanke to Darwin & Ake for a hit.
    C. WC and build a decent team

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

  14. Tronity
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    TAA and Morris > Ake and Darwin with 2FTs?
    Means going without KDB (but have Foden and TC Haaland).

  15. Meme2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Whose the best midfielder £6m or under fir the next 5 game weeks… with potential to start gw26/28 and potential blanks 29 in mind

    1. JWP
    2. Bailey
    3. Luiz
    4. Barkley
    5. Other?

    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Garnacho/Hwang/Neto are what I’m considering

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Rodri (if you don't have 3 man City)

    3. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I would go Barkley but they are admittedly a little underwhelming

  16. fijuhmon
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Dubra (Areola)
    Gabriel, Estu, Saliba, Ake (Taylor)
    Jota, Foden, Saka, Gordon (Palmer)
    Haaland, Darwin (Solanke)

    Or take a -4 for this:

    Dubra (Areola)
    Gabriel, Estu, Saliba (Taylor, 3.8)
    Jota, Foden, Saka, Gordon, KDB
    Haaland, Darwin (Solanke)

    1. George James
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Can you just explain your moves?

      Ake out for -4?? Surely not mate

      1. fijuhmon
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Have Trent currently. I either swap him to Ake or him and Palmer to KDB and 3.8 for a hit.

        1. George James
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Oh I get you, in similar position myself. Leaning KDB even if for -4

    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think I'm going to hit in KDB too. Much higher upside than Ake and you're getting 3 KDB fixtures for 1 Palmer

  17. George James
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best move for my team below?

    2FT 2.5m ITB

    Areola
    TAA* • Gabriel • Porro
    Saka • Palmer • Foden • Rich
    Haaland • Watkins • Darwin

    Turner / Estu / Taylor*/ Anderson*.

    A) Anderson + TAA >> Jota + Ake

    B) Palmer + TAA >> KDB + Saliba

    C) Palmer / TAA / Richarlison >> KDB / Reguilon / Jota -4

    D) Something else….. please help

    1. fijuhmon
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      B for sure.

      1. George James
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Leaves only Darwin from Liverpool for DGW… could be a disaster

    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      C's the most fun. Adding so many fixtures. B is sensible too though. Maybe with Reguilon if you need him for 29.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'd go C and play Estu over Reg

  18. brunost
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Play Gross (SHU-A) or Gordon (BOU-H), sense say the latter, estimated points says Gross (barely).
    (According to stats it's close to a dead-race, Gross xG90 0,2, xA90 0,26 > xGI90 0,46, Gordon xG90 0,3, xA 0,14 > xGI 0,44, but gotta count for something for SHU away vs BOU home? The latter might be the better choice, or....?). Haven't checked yet for any of them not starting etc, any thoughts or info I've might have missed?

  19. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Few options here

    a) TAA -> Bradley/Virg
    b) TAA -> Saliba
    c) Watkins -> Darwin (Start Estu)
    d) TAA + Watkins -> Bradley + Darwin (-4)
    e) TAA + Saka -> Bradley + Saka (-4)
    f) TAA + Saka + Alvarez -> Bradley + KDB + Darwin (-8)

    Dubravka
    TAA* - Porro - Gabriel
    Saka - Foden - Jota - Gross
    Haaland - Watkins - Alvarez

    Areola - Estu - Palmer - Van Hecke +1m 1FT

    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      A VVD

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

  20. Ronnies
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Which one;

    A) Play Estupinan - away to Sheffield United

    B) TAA > Saliba

    Cheers.

  21. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Kaminski
    Doughty TAA Estu
    Foden Kdb Jota Richarlison
    Darwin Haaland Adebayo

    Areola Reguillon Hee Chan Kilman

    A TAA to VVD ( then transfer out soon after)
    B Play Reguillon
    C TAA to Gabriel or Villa defender

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      A

    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      C. Arsenal 2 weeks are great, in fact the next 4 are great

    4. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

  22. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi folks
    ,
    Not sure what to do with TAA. Do
    I go for a DGW player or someone that doesn’t blank in GW26?

    I currently have 9 players for GW26, but have this game weeks transfer and another before GW26.

    Currently have:

    TAA, Doughty, Pedro, Gabriel, Taylor

    KDB, Saka, Jota, Richarlison, Foden

    Haaland, Solanke, Archer

    Any thoughts?!

    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      That's thr problem 🙁

  23. T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    What a pickle!

  24. Jjay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    A) Jota and De Bruyne

    B) Salah and Foden

    C) Jota and Foden

    Selling Richalson and Bowen

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      C

  25. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    TAA >
    A. VVD
    B. Saliba

    All sorts of scenarios but B edging it?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B for me

  26. Baps hunter
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I already have triple Liv and MCI, but unfortunately TAA included. Is getting Saka for Garnacho worth -4?

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      So you are selling TAA and Garnacho

      Getting a Good Defender and Saka for -4. You need the TAA money for Saka.

      You have Darwin, Jota, and TAA?

      Saka has a good fixture. Is your good defender named Bradley?

      Sounds good to me.

  27. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    How about....

    If Salah is training by Friday

    A. Too soon - keep Jota, Saka, and Foden
    B. Snag Salah - Drop Jota

    Why drop Jota? Because I have Darwin Award and Jota is a One Step Trade for Salah. Plus, I hate owning 3 players in one club unless they are all cheap. I would drop Darwin over Jota, but they don't play the same position. Darwin is a Forward. I can't trade Darwin for Salah.

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have Salah and I am holding, but think it would be A for me in your position.

