54
Scout Notes February 13

FPL notes: Palmer leaves it late + Gusto fitness update

54 Comments
Share

Chelsea left it late to secure all three points in the final match of Gameweek 24 at Selhurst Park.

Two injury-time goals settled it after a game performance from an understrength Crystal Palace, who arguably merited a draw at least.

“I think [we deserved it] on the second half. First half, no. First half, we were so disappointed. The performance wasn’t great. We were so slow and we were so flat and very disappointed.

“We all feel very disappointed with the first 45 minutes but in the second half, we started the game how we should start from the first minute. But in the end, I think we deserved the victory.” – Mauricio Pochettino

“We end the game three goals to one, but I don’t think that was a fair reflection on the way the game was played. I think it was particularly harsh on the team today, given the performance they gave and given the level of their determination, their controlled aggression and their attitude.

“I think we deserved to come off this game with at least one point, but we don’t. That’s how we’re going to have to lift our heads and get over [it] and prepare for the next one.” – Roy Hodgson

PALMER’S FAREWELL GIFT?

Cole Palmer (£5.9m) is the second-most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 25 as attention turns to the ‘doublers’ from Liverpool and Manchester City.

An imminent trip to the Etihad, a confirmed blank in Gameweek 26 and a likely blank in Gameweek 29 has further contributed to Palmer being one of the midfield makeweights for Diogo Jota (£8.7m) and co.

Palmer couldn’t be doing much more to make the ‘sell’ more difficult, though.

This double-digit haul against Palace was his sixth since his Gameweek 7 full debut. No Fantasy asset has more in that time.

In fact, no one has scored as many points full stop:

FPL notes: Palmer leaves it late + Gusto fitness update

Above: Players sorted by FPL points from Gameweek 7 onwards

It’s not as if he’s performing at an unsustainable level over the season, either: Palmer is not even among the top 20 ‘overachievers’ for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI).

One thing that looks pretty obvious is that he’s not suited to a centre-forward/false nine role, where he started in Gameweek 24.

Chelsea didn’t have a shot on target in the first 45 minutes, with Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) and Noni Madueke (£5.3m) ineffective on the wings, and Palmer wasted through the middle.

But Palmer and Gallagher came alive in the second half, with Jackson and substitute Christopher Nkunku (£7.4m) playing up top. With those two occupying the Eagles’ defence, the two midfielders had plenty of joy buzzing around them and picking up space.

Both of Gallagher’s goals, and all three of Palmer’s shots, arrived after the interval.

GUSTO + THIAGO INJURY UPDATE

Palmer claimed two assists for Chelsea’s goals, with the other supplied by Malo Gusto (£4.2m).

He had assisted in the FA Cup last week, too.

Since his current run in the first team started in Gameweek 18, Gusto is fourth among defenders for chances created (12).

Chelsea do have alternatives like Axel Disasi (£4.9m) who can play at right-back even in Reece James‘ (£5.3m) absence but Mauricio Pochettino likes at least one of his full-backs to be attacking, and there’s as much chance of Ben Chilwell (£5.4m) making way on the other flank based on current form.

“I think when we assess Malo Gusto, we brought Malo Gusto to try and compete with Reece James. He’s really, really young, but now with the injury of Reece James, he needs to play and play a lot and compete every single game.

“We can see also some good things and things he needs to improve because he is so young and in the first season in the Premier League. But yes, we are so happy, he was injured also during the season. We play a lot of games with Axel Disasi and Alfie [Gilchrist], using them, but yes, it’s his first season, he’s played a lot and we are happy.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Gusto did walk gingerly off the field of play on Monday evening but his manager wasn’t unduly concerned.

The same can’t be said for Thiago Silva (£5.0m), who exited with a muscular injury.

“We need to assess Thiago Silva tomorrow because he felt something in his groin. Malo, I think, was tired, but it’s not going to be a big problem to be ready at the weekend.” – Mauricio Pochettino

EAGLES SPIRITED BUT LIMITED

The Eagles were spirited and dogged at the back but, unsurprisingly given the creative flair that was missing, didn’t carve out much of quality.

Their solitary strike was a humdinger of a goal from Jefferson Lerma (£4.7m) from distance, while they failed to register a single ‘big chance’ for the third Gameweek in four.

In this season of few clean sheets, an Eze-and-Olise-less Palace are probably who you’d want to be facing right now.

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW24 (335 teams)

    Safety score = 63
    Top score = Ahmed Shahin with 98

    34 teams to be removed, 301 teams through to GW25
    Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Squeaky bum time

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Failed to make the safety score... for about the 6th time this year. Getting to the pointy end, good luck to all the current survivors!

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    The inimitable Ball Scratchers FC, leader of the great Hall of Shame tourney has raised himself to 163rd overall! Truly execrable! Keep this up and he will definitely be booted from the tourney next season!

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Doesn't deserve a place!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s disgracing himself in front of all!

        Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I was very close to entering the top 100,000k but in the spirit of this competition have lost 250,000 ranks in 4 GWs instead.

      Open Controls
  3. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    1FT & 1m ITB
    a) Watkins -> Darwin
    b) Porro -> Virgil
    c) Roll

    Dubravka
    TAA - Porro - Gabriel
    Saka - Jota - Foden - Gross
    Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

    Areola - Estu - Palmer - Van Hecke +1m

    Open Controls
  4. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Think I need to roll and see what mess I am left with ? Watcha reckon ?

    Tempted by Allison or Toney but transfers are like gold dust with the blanks and doubles in the next 5 game weeks

    Pickford
    Robinson (Fulham), Estupiñán, Virgil
    Saka Jota Foden Gross
    Haaland Alvarez Solanke
    Neto Palmer Gusto Beyer

    Open Controls
  5. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Why does it say there are eight comments (nine now with mine) but I can only see five (six including mine)?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Cancel culture

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Guilty.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      There was a naughty nudist earlier.

      Open Controls
  6. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    At most Trent will play is 30 mins for this DGW imo. No way they'll start him first game back. MAYBE, unlikely even, he'll start 2nd game. This is a lingering problem with his knee, and they ought to be careful.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Still feel VVD is the best option in that defense.

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        What do you think of Bradley?

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not too sure. I feel transfers around blank and double gameweeks are super precious.

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            That's why I'm hokey-cokeying Watkins to Darwin. Back the other way next week.

            No unnecessary headmiles wasted either.

            Open Controls
  7. No Salah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Need to bench one - which one please?

    Estupinan ( vs SHU )
    Pedro Porro ( vs Wol )
    Doughty ( vs Liv & Man Utd )

    Currently benching the double GW player! 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I'd bench Estupinan of those 3.

      Doughty definitely to start given his attacking threat.

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Doughty had an estimated 90,675 corners on the weekend*. Look beyond the recent blank

      *I think it was actually 12 or 13? Still a lot of attacking threat!

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Watkins + VVD
    B) Toney + Porro
    C) Toney + VVD - 4

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  9. 1NAM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Wish there was PL game every day

    Open Controls
  10. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Don't think I'll sell Palmer but for others - who you sell Palmer for and what/when is your plan to get him back?

    I'm assuming there's a bit of pay more for a MID by downsizing TAA at DEF?
    Or Palmer + raiding the piggy bank?
    Or Palmer funds a crappier 5m MID short-term due to more fixtures?
    Or something else?

    I think this is really interesting bit of theory to unpack, here in the dead zone.

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I had been thinking Barkley but I'll probably hold. Every chance Palmer matches him through 27 so why use a FT. Maybe I'll go there in 28, especially if Luton play in 29 and Palmer blanks. Downgrading TAA will fund Son (just riding out Bilva through 26 and hoping KDB doesn't go too crazy)

      Open Controls
  11. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    As per an earlier comment - all these complicated strategies are doing my head in.

    I'm leaning towards a Watkins - Darwin hokey - cokey. No complications.

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      That does sound nice and straightforward, net a couple fixtures and Darwin can explode anytime. I think some might avoid the hokey cokey simply because it's tricky to spend 2 FTs that way and simultaneously navigate 26/29 without too many hits.

      Open Controls
    2. seewhyaxe
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Unless you have no other fires, I wouldn't do that given the luxury of transfers

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For me, that would mean I would have to take a hit to get rid of him in GW26 which I'm not keen on doing, so will just stick with having 3 City and 2 Liverpool, and hope Jota and VVD are the ones...

      Open Controls
  12. Jafalad
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you sell Saka for Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would try to find a way to accommodate both

      Open Controls
    2. seewhyaxe
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Personally no. Looking beyond DGW, it's still 3 fixtures each from gw 25-27.

      Both have incredible fixtures too, so if I'll find another way to get Jota.

      Open Controls
  13. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Will u start palmer or watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins, though benching Palmer isn't enjoyable either

      Open Controls
  14. seewhyaxe
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    hello DZ, I have fomo for Darwin, was thinking Solanke -> Darwin -4. But thought the right thing here is to roll as it might not be worth a hit.

    Any thoughts?

    Martinez
    Estup, Gabriel, Porro
    Jota, Foden, Saka, KDB
    Solanke, Haaland, Watkins

    Bench - Strak, Palmer, Colwill, Baldock with 1 FT, 0.4m

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Based on fixtures, it could be worth a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks Homes! Slight issue apart from the -4, is it's another blank player for 26

        Open Controls
    2. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm in a similar position and will probably resist it. Solanke has to come back for 28 anyways, so it's 2 FTs in that sense. Newcastle are dodgy enough at the back that Solanke can get something. Darwin gets ~2 returns so to me you save the transfer

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        thanks mate. TBH if it's not for a hit, i'd have done it.

        Open Controls
        1. AlleRed
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yw - the Darwin fomo's real. He could get 4 returns, we know he'll get the chances, I just think it's probably 1-3. It's really tight. If he wasn't an immediate transfer out and Solanke wasn't doubling, I'd be going there too

          Open Controls
  15. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Taa and olise to diaz and vvd for free?

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would wait on TAA news. If he's unlikely to start Brentford, then VVD makes sense. Diaz could be a sneaky good differential if you can navigate 26 okay with these moves. His stats aren't always the best but there is some form there

      Open Controls
  16. DGW25 fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    DGW25 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/exUw60vKGcrY
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW24 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 51% ✅
    LIV: 49% ❌
    ARS: 41% ✅
    LUT: 38% ❌
    CHE: 36% ❌
    NEW: 32% ❌
    WOL: 32% ❌
    FUL: 28% ❌
    AST: 27% ❌
    TOT: 25% ❌
    BOU: 24% ❌
    BRE: 22% ✅
    CRY: 20% ❌
    NFO: 20% ❌
    MNU: 18% ❌
    SHU: 17% ❌
    WHU: 15% ❌
    BHA: 14% ❌
    EVE: 8% ❌
    BUR: 6% ❌

    Highest clean sheet % odds success rate each week so far this season: 34.61% (up from 32% from the previous GW)

    DGW25 clean sheet odds:
    MCI: 45% & 50%
    LIV: 36% & 55%
    ARS: 50%
    EVE: 48%
    BHA: 36%
    TOT: 33%
    MNU: 31%
    NFO: 29%
    AST: 27%
    NEW: 27%
    WHU: 27%
    CRY: 23%
    LUT: 17% & 7%
    FUL: 22%
    BRE: 14% & 9%
    BOU: 15%
    SHU: 15%
    BUR: 13%
    WOL: 13%
    CHE: 10%
    (Provided by Draftrhound.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 9 (+1)
    Everton: 8
    Liverpool: 8
    Man Utd: 7
    Newcastle: 7
    Aston Villa: 6
    Fulham: 6
    Manchester City: 6 (+1)
    Bournemouth: 5
    Chelsea: 5
    Crystal Palace: 5
    Tottenham: 5
    West Ham: 5
    Brentford: 4 (+1)
    Wolves: 4
    Nottingham Forest: 3
    Brighton: 2
    Burnley: 2
    Luton: 2
    Sheffield Utd: 1

    *(+1) denotes that team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    I must be dreaming...

    City were top of the clean sheet odds and kept a clean sheet? What the hell is that all about? 😆

    Boring me will be using my triple (C)aptain chip for DGW25. Are you saving yours?

    G

    Open Controls
  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    A. Palmer
    B. Solanke
    C. Brainthwaite

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. seewhyaxe
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      play the attackers typically.

      Open Controls
      1. AlleRed
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, Branth, much lower ceiling. 50/50 cs

        Open Controls
  18. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Garnacho (lut) or Palmer (mcy)?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Garnacho

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.