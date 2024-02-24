284
284 Comments Post a Comment
  1. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gabriel margeles is at least in the bonus

    Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    that was a great save by karius for the first goal, ugh so many points lost

    Open Controls
  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    rip stan bowles,brilliant player from QPR

    Open Controls
  4. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    It says Botmam -2 but it still has a loss of 0.06 I don't get that haha

    Open Controls
  5. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    This is the best team in the league.

    Open Controls
  6. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    just catching up on the first half highlights. how is that not at least a gabriel assist?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      2 Toon defenders scored the goal.

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        just when I think fpl cant get any dumber with their scoring....

        Open Controls
  7. Etihader
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don’t understand how Gabriel is not awarded an assist. Shot on goal, saved, someone scores. The guy who shoots gets an assist. Why does it matter that it is an OG?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      2 deflections, if only one Gab assist

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.