The late, late kick-off tonight is a bit of a grudge match following the events on Tyneside in November.

Newcastle United were narrow victors over Arsenal in Gameweek 11, with the controversial nature of the Magpies’ winner precipitating an angry outburst from Mikel Arteta.

The two sides get to do it all again this evening at the Emirates in a 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Arteta had named the same team in the last three league and cup matches but he makes one change to his side from the defeat to Porto in midweek.

Jorginho comes in for the benched Leandro Trossard, with Kai Havertz moving up front.

The fit-again Gabriel Jesus is among the substitutes but Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey are again absent.

Eddie Howe makes three changes to the Newcastle side that began the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Loris Karius replaces the absent Martin Dubravka, with the Slovak unavailable due to illness.

Tino Livramento and an injury-free Alexander Isak are recalled for the benched Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Trossard, Soares, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny.

Newcastle United XI: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Gordon, Almiron, Isak.

Subs: Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Murphy, Willock, Burn.

