We’re bringing you the key injury news from the four pre-match Gameweek 27 press conferences that are taking place today.

We’ll be back with the usual live press conference blog on Friday for the other 16 sides.

FPL GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 27 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Thomas Partey (muscle) should be in the squad to face Sheffield United on Monday after his recent return to training.

“Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two or three consecutive sessions, so he should be part of the squad on Monday.” – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta also said that Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are possibilities to return.

“Those ones are possible but we have to wait and see – especially the last two sessions that we have on Saturday and Sunday. If that’s the case, they might be available on Monday.” – Mikel Arteta on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu

Jurrien Timber (knee) is progressing well but remains sidelined for now.

“Jurrien is still not close enough to be part of the squad on Monday.” – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus (knee) was back in the matchday squad as an unused substitute last weekend. Arteta said the Brazilian striker was ready for a start but was unsure how long he’d be able to last.

“He’s fit enough but how long he will last, that’s something different. We didn’t want to take any risks after the result that we had against Newcastle. Obviously we need him fit, he’s a massive player for us, and we want to make sure that now we load him in the right way.” – Mikel Arteta

This is the last time we’ll see David Raya in league action before the March international break. He’ll be ineligible to face Brentford in Gameweek 28, while Arsenal blank the following week.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane shrugged off injury concerns to last 90 minutes of Wednesday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag expects the pair to be fit for the Manchester derby.

Rasmus Hojlund (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg) and Anthony Martial (groin) all look set to remain unavailable, however.

“[Varane and Fernandes] fought to be part and they came well out of the game. So yeah, I think they will be available for Sunday as well. “For the rest, I don’t think players will return for Sunday. So, we will do it with the squad from yesterday.” – Erik ten Hag

That above quote also implies that Harry Maguire will remain out. The defender sat out the clash at the City Ground with an unspecified issue.

EVERTON

Andre Onana (groin) and Idrissa Gueye (groin) will both be assessed ahead of the weekend.

“[Gana] is just settling down. Amadou has got a groin thing, similar to Gana’s actually, which is just settling down. We’ll make more of a decision on them tomorrow.” – Sean Dyche

André Gomes (calf) is back on the grass, meanwhile, but Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) remain out.

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) was also absent in Gameweek 26 but we’ve yet to receive an update on him.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Chris Wilder confirmed that George Baldock (muscle) and Ben Brereton Diaz (hamstring) have rejoined training this week.

“Yeah they have [had the required training], yeah. They’ve trained yesterday and today, fully, so delighted that we’ve got both of those experienced boys back with us and involved in the group.” – Chris Wilder on George Baldock and Ben Brereton Diaz

Cameron Archer (calf) is likely to be out until after the international break, however, along with Anis Ben Slimane (unspecified).

“No not really [a timeline on Archer]. He’s improving as you would do, with treatment, but there’s no timescale on him. I’m sure that he won’t be available before the international break, I’ll be delighted if he is. Obviously now, with the Manchester United game being rescheduled, it does gives us another week to get the likes of Cameron right, Anis right, and a couple of the others, to boost the squad even more going into the last 10 games of the season.” – Chris Wilder

Daniel Jebbison (illness), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Mason Holgate (suspended), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain out, too.