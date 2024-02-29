115
  Philosopher's Stones
    3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Don't let your mother know you're using FH to triple up on Luton, Forest, Brentford players.

    x.jim.x
      9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Is there anyone who is actually doing that

    Better off with a pin and a…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I can't name 3 Luton players.

      asquishypotato
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        just now

        And here I am with Doughty and Barkley, whilst a week away from adding Carlton Morris

    Maddamotha
      7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      How about 3 Brentford, Villa and Spurs players?

    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      FH is equivalent of 20 points or so I would say for some teams with only 2/3/4 players for GW29 without hit can surely use it.
      If you can field 7/8 with -8, or -12, well - you can surely use FH instead.
      Don’t discourage people from doing things they want - just because you’re against it dude.

      g40steve
        5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Like those who followed the influencers & TC Haaland in 25 for total of 15 lol

        The Mentaculus
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          2 Years
          56 mins ago

          Of course no one would have thought of TC Haaland in a DGW without them...

          x.jim.x
            9 Years
            41 mins ago

            Chips famously went unused before the dreaded Influencers™ set up shop

          Biggsy
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            24 mins ago

            Sorry, are you genuinely implying that people were able to logically come to the conclusion that playing a TC chip on the most explosive forward we've had in the PL in years, in a week he plays two teams at home with neither known for defensive prowess?

            Pssssh, no way anyone could have thought that without an influencer telling them

        Men in green tights
          5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Did even worse TC Jota but that's life for uou

    Hotdogs for Tea
      8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Don't tell her you have been using all your free transfers for the last few game weeks to bring them in and can still only get 9 starters, 2 of which will be injured or rotated on the day 😉

    Dammit_182
      3 Years
      44 mins ago

      I’ve not told her I brought Hwang in for a -4 for his 3 pointer and that he’s now injured….

    Babit1967
      7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Play your own game and we will as well.

    faux_C
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      33 mins ago

      My only outfield player is Watkins. Am I allowed to use it?

      Men in green tights
        5 Years
        just now

        I am and got the massive amount of 2 players

    Now I'm Panicking
      9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Your mum

  Mozumbus
    2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    2 FT, 2.4 ITB

    A. Hwang + Trippier > Son + Doughty
    B. Hwang + KDB > Son + Foden

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

      Mozumbus
        2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

    Shearer & Sutton
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Mozumbus
        2 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    All de Gea
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'm likely doing A.

      Dont have KDB but if i did would keep for Utd game

      Mozumbus
        2 Years
        1 min ago

        Makes sense, thanks

    Odikostar
      9 Years
      51 mins ago

      A

      Mozumbus
        2 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  TeddiPonza
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I think the best strategies are to Wildcard “out og a mess”. Either

    1. WC 30/31 and FH 34 or
    2. FH 29, dead end 34 and WC 35.

    Could have this team for -8 along the way in 29. Would you go strategy 1 or 2?

    Areola
    Porro Doughty
    Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
    Watkins Toney

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Looks ok. I'd probably take a hit for an extra attacker (Bailey)

    AIRMILES
      12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Will you be getting rid of players you then want to WC back in, having lost out financially?

  Rupert The Horse
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Have the blanks been announced then? Is there an article?

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      All confirmed now
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/28/what-wednesdays-fa-cup-results-mean-for-blank-gameweek-29/

      Rupert The Horse
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Ha. That was easy to find. Thanks.

  v3n0m
    2 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Foden -> Son or do it next week?

    BlzE_94
      9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Who are your other midfielders?

    Odikostar
      9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Looks good on paper, but Foden did get a hattrick against United at home last season, didn’t he…

    Hotdogs for Tea
      8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Why sell Foden ?

      Mother Farke
          52 mins ago

          Some folks still associate United with being a difficult game. Fergie's gone, lads!

          Hotdogs for Tea
            8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Yip, could be a goal fest

          x.jim.x
            9 Years
            43 mins ago

            Literally beat them last season

    Bucket Man
      5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      The last few weeks like many my transfers in have been: Jota and Darwin, KDB and Reguilon -4, Hwang and Solanke -4.

      Looking ahead is it worth saving the FH for another BGW or DGW. I can get to 8 players if things go as planned or 9 for a -4. Only missing out on Doherty/Bowen and possibly a Villa mid but I should cover most owned players.

      1FT 3.4ITB

      Areola
      VVD, Gabriel, Udogie*
      Saka, Foden, KDB, Hwang*
      Haaland, Watkins, Solanke*
      Dubravka, Garnacho, Reguilon, Taylor

      A) Hwang to Richarlison
      B) WC
      C) Something else

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        2 Years
        51 mins ago

        I don't think there any other BGWs. GW34 has a free midweek slot this year so even the FA Cup semi-finalists can have a fixture. This chart should help (although note it dates from before the last 2 days of cup games - may be an updated version now/soon):
        https://twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1758503268412522717/photo/1

        Personally I don't see much value in saving it for an underwhelming looking 34, and 37 should be easy to have lots of doublers for anyway.

        You only have 1 attacker who plays in 29 so I'm not sure how you're getting to 8...? I would just FH I think

        Bucket Man
          5 Years
          45 mins ago

          Thanks I'd planned to add Richarlison/Maddison this week. Then Doughty next week or ignore him and take a -4 for Bowen, Toney and Son to add to Watkins, Reguillon, Taylor, Udogie and Areola

        The Mentaculus
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          2 Years
          45 mins ago

          Found the updated version:
          https://twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1763181792935243985

          Bucket Man
            5 Years
            just now

            Thank you

      Odikostar
        9 Years
        47 mins ago

        A) I think people are mostly happy with 8/9(-4) for the blank. I’m on 6 without a hit myself and will certainly FH

        Bucket Man
          5 Years
          just now

          Thank so you reckon FH? if so is another move better this week. Seen rumours on Twitter Ricahrlison may be injured if so Maddison may be my go to.

    lilmessipran
      11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Hwang to Son for free no brainer right?

      Bucket Man
        5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Yes. Wish I could afford him

      Besaid_Auroch
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        55 mins ago

        Sounds good but he'll probably start out wide. Richarlison an alternative. Or just keep for 2 games.

      Botman and Robben
        7 Years
        43 mins ago

        right

      Wild Card this!
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        32 mins ago

        I’m doing it. Just last week I got Heand for KDB and -4. 🙂

    FPL price manipulators are …
      10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Irrelevant press conferences today

      x.jim.x
        9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yeah nobody owns Arsenal, Everton or United assets.

    KeanosMagic
      2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      If I can get to this team for 29, would you still FH?

      Areola
      Pau Doughty
      Son Bowen Hudson-Odoi Bakley
      Toney Watkins

      Bucket Man
        5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I can get to something similar for one hit and edging towards holding the FH. If you can do that for free I'd do it.

      Botman and Robben
        7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        No.

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Probably should be ok here without FH

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        2 Years
        39 mins ago

        Looks fine. As I've said to a few today, I'd probably take a -4 to fill up your 7 attacking slots. Like the CHO pick

    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Lol, have just 3 players for BGW29. FH it is.

      Hotdogs for Tea
        8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Same here ... two are flagged

      Dammit_182
        3 Years
        just now

        Hi have areola & Watkins….

    marcus2704
      13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Praying the two players I brought in (for a hit too) Salah and Solanke have some part to play this GW. I thought I was being clever with the early transfers to evade any potential price rises.

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Not looking good for Salah this weekend. Higher chance with Solanke.

    Saka Rice
      9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Hee Chan to Son for free?

      Cojones of Destiny
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        ja

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      With only Watkins, Reg and Areola, guess that’s a clear FH GW 29?
      Or worth saving it with so few fixtures if I can add Toney, Bowen and Son for FTs?

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        That would still only give you 6 and to get the other 3, you would likely have to sell some that you would rather keep, and who have a dgw later. Easy FH for me.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cheers, would have to sell Alvarez, KDB and one of Gordon, Palmer or Garnacho.

      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        No idea. But don't think using FH29 is worth it. Only have Watkins, Doug Luiz, Areola for now...
        GW27 Gordon to Son
        GW28 Foden to Bowen
        GW29 Saka, Solanke to Richa,Toney -4.

        Not losing any player in a particular week I'd rather want to keep, 6 of the top attackers and a goalie for gw29. Talk some sense in to my head please?

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          just now

          For reference my team now is:
          Areola Leno
          Trip Gab Ake Branthwaite Bradley
          Saka Foden Gordon Palmer Doug Luiz
          Haaland Watkins Solanke

    12. SomeoneKnows
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Areola
      Gabriel, Saliba, Doughty
      Saka, KDB, Foden, Palmer
      Watkins, Haaland, Solanke*

      (Turner, Garnacho, Van Hecke, Lascelles)

      With 1FT + 3.3 itb I should...

      A) Lascelles > Senesi
      B) Roll transfer
      C) Other idea?

      1. Mother Farke
          30 mins ago

          Roll. Then you can see if Senesi gets a 9th yellow v Burnley. You'd hate it if he misses a game in the DGW.

      2. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        If you needed to bring in one defender this week(That he also plays in GW29 would be a bonus), who would you bring in? I can get rid of either Estu or Tsimi. My other 3 are Gab/Ake/Tark

        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Sensei

        2. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Konsa or Cash maybe

      3. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Dubravka
        Cash* Gabriel Ake
        Gordon Foden Palmer Saka
        Watkins* Solanke Haaland(c)

        Areola* HeeChan Porro* Guehi
        1ft 6.5m

        * obviously denotes has a fixture in gw29. Just the 4 at the moment. 3 hits across the next 3 gets me to 10.

        In my situation, do you:

        A) FH 29
        B) no FH 29

      4. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Who to get for Hwang?

        Current mid is:

        Foden / Son / Palmer / Saka / Hwang

        Maybe Bailey?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Bailey good option

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            It would be for a hit.

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Who do you have coming on for Hwang?

              1. DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Palmer.

                Also have Solanke, Porro, Konsa all injured.

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I'd try to avoid the hit. Apparently Konsa is in training

                  1. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks, will wait for press conferences.

      5. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Would you BB28 with Areola(BUR), DLuiz(TOT), Doughty(cry bou), Senesi(SHU LUT)?

        1. Jrot94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Per my question below, I would as it's a decent set of games and allows to focus your energy on your starting 11 down the stretch (vs trying to manage a full 15 through injuries, benchings, etc.)

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah might as well get it over with, cheers...

        2. Radulfo28773
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes I would

      6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Neymar: Nobody can match me for wasting footballing talent.
        Pogba: Hold my octodrine.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Neymar worse I reckon

          1. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            just now

            No chance. Neymar had proper success at Barca

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          I'm sure both are crying about it into their scrooge mcduck sized vaults of gold coins

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Neymar probably is crying, doesn't take much to set him off.

            https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/watch-neymar-screams-pain-rehab-session-brazil-star-crying-acl-surgery/bltd34e0cba54c86fb0

            https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38039522/neymar-cried-5-days-considered-retirement-qatar-world-cup-exit

            Plus the annual crying fit if he isn't allowed to go back to Brazil to celebrate the birthday of his... "sister".

        3. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Neymar's played over 100 games for Brazil, played in 3 World Cups, won an Olympic gold medal, is Brazil's record goalscorer, and has won league titles in 3 different countries.
          Could he have done more at key games in World Cups and in crucial Champions League games? Maybe?
          But's he's not done too bad really!

          1. Boss Hogg
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Oh yeah, and continental titles in both South America and Europe to his name at club level.
            His trophy cabinet is well stocked.

      7. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        This for those us dead ending after 29 with no FH and wildcarding week 30...

        Is anyone else just thinking about using the BB in week 31? Allows you to be aggressive with your starters down the stretch vs trying to manage a full 15 for the last 8 weeks. Use the FH in a blank /double week to maximize that chip. Waiting to 37 for a BB feels so risky and hard to manage.

        Am I crazy?

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hadn't looked at or considered that. Do the fixtures look good for a 31 BB?

      8. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Porro struggling for the weekend and might not make it. Will be a close call on Pedro. Udogie is further along in comparison and training. Richarlison no news yet.

        https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1763216225256042989?t=8zliK2qz4bjO8xXXxae4pA&s=19

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I'm getting Udogie on my WC. Hope he makes it...

      9. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        What is the current feeling on Bournemouth's double? Lot of talk of the TC opportunity for Solanke and how a Sensei or other defender was a must but seems that people have cooled on it. Presumably it comes down to either targeting Bournemouth and playing a FH in 29 or ignoring and saving the chip with the former less enticing with doubts over their star man?

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Probably because is Solanke injured, and Sensei is nearing a ban (on 8 yellows).

        2. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          I went in for Solanke on Sunday before his price change. Was intending to bring in Senesi after the next deadline too.
          Now thinking that I might be just as well signing Josh King and Ryan Fraser.

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            I saw Josh King come on as sub in some random Turkish match that happened to be on the telly a few weeks ago. He was shite.

            1. Boss Hogg
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Nice to hear he's still doing the business to his usual standard.

      10. popcoin
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Start two:

        A) Konsa (lut)
        B) Van Hecke (ful)
        C) Doughty (AVL)
        D) Taylor (BOU)

      11. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is my current team

        Areola Leno

        Virgil Saliba Regulion Mykolenko Andersen

        Hwang Saka Martinelli Palmer Foden

        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        For my changes this week would you

        Sell Hwang
        Sell Solanke
        Sell neither and roll FT
        Sell Both for -4

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Neither

        2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Neither

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hee chan to Son

      12. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Regardless of the yellow flag.
        Would you play Darwin Nunez away to forest or Gordon home to Wolves ??

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Gordon

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          If I'm really ignoring the flag like he's a confirmed starter then Darwin, but that seems unlikely at the moment

          1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            OK, Twitter has people ITK saying he is training and likely to start.......

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Ooh... got a link?

      13. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Would you start Porro over Ake and hope he starts?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If you think Porro is 0 or 90 and no risk of cameo then yes

      14. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Porro said "don't sell me" on FPL. I will take it from the horse's mouth.

