Six Premier League teams were in action on Wednesday night in the FA Cup fifth round.

We’ve already discussed the ramifications for Blank Gameweek 29 and Blank/Double Gameweek 34 in separate articles.

Now, we turn our attention to the other main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the evening.

HWANG INJURY LATEST

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) is now a major doubt for Gameweek 27 after he limped out of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The injury wasn’t even linked to the fleeting knee issue he sustained on Sunday.

This time, a hamstring injury did for Hwang – and it looks set to keep him out of the trip to Newcastle United.

“I’m really disappointed that we lost Channy. It looks like only a small hamstring, doesn’t look anything serious; nothing like Matheus Cunha’s or Pedro’s. It looks like a really small one. “Unfortunately, we lose Channy and it comes at a cost.” – Gary O’Neil

“I’m disappointed we lost him, but I’m hopeful it’s not too serious. I’d be amazed if he plays at the weekend. Hopefully it will only be a week or 10 days, but we will see. “We’ll be desperate for him to be back because the squad is so small, so having two injuries in Cunha and Channy is massive.” – Gary O’Neil, in further quotes reported by the Express and Star

NO SALAH AGAIN

Of the starting XI sent out by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday evening, arguably only one – Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) – was a first choice.

While others like Luis Diaz (£7.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.8m) and Ibrahima Konate (£4.9m) warmed the bench after their extra time exertions at Wembley on Sunday, ‘playing the kids’ wasn’t really a choice but a necessity for Klopp.

As well as the medium-term injuries, there was once again no Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) or Darwin Nunez (£7.6m).

We’ve not seen either player since the Brentford game on February 17. Despite noises about them being in training, a return date is still unknown for the pair.

“We will see who can play on Saturday – that’s unfortunately really not a lot of time. “Don’t know [if Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai can return on the weekend].” – Jurgen Klopp

ESTUPINAN STARTS – BUT NO GAMEWEEK 27 GUARANTEES

A belated boost for beleagured Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) owners was the absence of Tariq Lamptey (£3.9m) and Joel Veltman (£4.3m) on Wednesday night.

Both full-backs were injured, so the Ecuador international was almost a default starter against Wolves.

In less positive news, however, both positional rivals could return this weekend – putting Estupinan’s Gameweek 27 game-time in more doubt.

PALMER RESTED

There was a welcome pre-Gameweek 27 rest for Cole Palmer (£5.7m) for Chelsea’s last-gasp win over Leeds United.

The Blues had been in EFL Cup action just three days earlier, so breathers for a few regulars were handed out accordingly.

It was a thoroughly unconvincing display from the Blues yet again. Having failed to beat the juniors of Liverpool, they were lucky to see off Leeds.

Manchester United’s own late win over Nottingham Forest was far from comprehensive, either.

There was at least a fitness boost with Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Raphael Varane (£4.9m) shaking off injuries to feature.

“It’s not easy, especially in the back four. We have serious problems. I was very happy Rapha fought to play this game and also Bruno. He had a very bad injury as well. He fought to be part of this game.” – Erik ten Hag

The Manchester derby looms large for the Red Devils, who did little to dissuade the hordes flocking to Erling Haaland (£14.4m) with the armband for Gameweek 27.

Above: Our captain poll results before Haaland’s midweek haul (left) and after (right)