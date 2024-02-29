137
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Good morn to all in the Kingdom!

  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who would you play here? Leaning towards Bailey but not an easy decision

    A) Bailey
    B) Palmer

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Palmer - pens comfort blanket sways it

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      I would never bench Palmer this season, so that's my answer. Up to you, though.

  3. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How many players you got for 29 right now?

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      5

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      4 of which 2 are flagged

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      6 after using FT, have another FT too though although I'd imagine I'm getting an Arsenal mid

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        FH 29 or just rolling with what you have?

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Just going with what I have (likely 8, 9 if I feel a hit is worth it), too few fixtures and I'll have most of the main targets (have Bowen, Toney, Richarlison, will get Watkins and Son or D. Luiz)

    4. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      6 if you conside Konsa is back by 29 and also one of them is the mighty Taylor

    5. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      2

    6. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      5. With 3FTs to come I’m tempted to save FH

    7. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      5

      But all my chips still left, so I could FH, although the fixtures don't really seem to merit using it on that GW.

    8. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      5

    9. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      5

    10. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      3 and two of those are injured

    11. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      7

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Current chip thoughts is WC30/31, FH34 & BB37.

    I haven't ruled out WC28 or FH29 yet.

    Hee Chan to Son probably allows me to delay the chip strategy by another GW.

    1FT 5.5ITB
    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Ake
    Saka Foden Rich Hwang* Palmer
    Haaland Watkins
    (Dubravka Solanke* Porro* Taylor)

  5. LC1
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    For those FH'ing in 29, when do you plan to WC / BB?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      35 or 36 to set up GW37 BB.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      31

    3. Piksau
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Answer in next post with 2 options!

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Probably aim for something like below (team dependant)
      FH29
      WC33/35
      BB34/37

    5. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      As soon as DGW34 fixtures are announced. The next decision will be to BB in 34 or 37

    6. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I have 5 players and 3 free moves so will field 8 or 9 in 29 and dead end there.

      WC in 30 and BB in 31. I like getting rid of the BB so I don’t need to manage for a full 15 man roster. Imagine I’ll FH in 34 so I don’t have to sell buy all the key assets down the stretch and use moves to fix injuries or be aggressive

      Why don’t more BB right after the wildcard? So hard to get a week 37 BB right and play aggressive in weeks 31-36?

  6. Piksau
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Currently have only 4 playing in GW29.
    Wildcarding right now has no apparent upside with Solanke injured. Any news on that front?
    Mostly will FH in 29, WC in 34 and BB in 37.
    or,
    FH in 29, WC in 33 and BB in 34 if City are 3-4 points ahead by GW 32/33.
    Thoughts?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      FH in 29, dead end into GW34, WC 35/36 and BB in 37 here. WC34 probably won't be viable because those that DGW37 will probably only SGW in GW34. City, Pool, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea all have a 23% or less chance of DGW34 according to Ben Crellins latest calculations.

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1763033521830965644/photo/1

      1. Piksau
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Great info...Thanks a lot!

  7. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    My 13th leap day, OMG.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      14th for me first was as a toddler

  8. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Capt saka or foden?

    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      saka

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Saka - pens comfort blanket

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Plus playing absolutely gash opponent.

        I don't think Man Utd are the pushover everyone is making them out to be.

        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          And monday night games are always ripe with goals

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            Don't even get me started on that.......!

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Saka

  9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Play Moreno or Doughty? Assuming Moreno makes most sense since Luton are conceding for fun but wary he's due a benching for Digne and Villa are hardly watertight themselves

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Assuming info such as FFS team predictions suggests a Moreno start then has to be the upside of potential goals from Moreno over Doughty

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Moreno.

      But Doughty will swing a corner or two in soon.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably Moreno just on attacking threat as Villa are pretty decent at defending set pieces whileI think Luton have been giving up a lot of chances down their right side. Both could easily end up with 1pt though

  10. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    A) Raya (BRE) +4
    B) Kaminski (cry,bou,NFO)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Worst case scenario Raya keeps a CS in 28, does Kaminski outscore 10 points over 3 fixtures? Probably close, low risk hit so might be worth going there imo

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Low risk hit as in it won't be a massive swing against you.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

    3. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Raya cant play that fixture

      1. v3n0m
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Very good point, forgot about that. Then Kaminski it is. Thank you!

  11. Rbyrne95
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    No Saka or Arsenal mid, too risky going without?

    Had Foden and Hwang out for Salah & Luiz/Bailey for -4 planned.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Saka instead of Salah this GW is a no-brainer move imo

      1. Rbyrne95
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yeah it seems the best move, wondering whether to chance Odegaard or different Arsenal mid to climb up the mini-league rankings.

        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          dont overthink here. You can double up to maximise the gain from goal-fest but Saka vs Ode is one sided battle.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Saka is a better pick than Ode. In terms of ML perspective, I can't answer that as I would pick the player that's likely to get the most points i.e. Saka.

  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    Solanke yellow flagged.

    *** Puts TC chip back in pocket for DGW28. ****

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Knee, knee, knee!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Nee, nee, nee!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Ni, ni,ni!

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Senesi TC, wohooo...

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        That is DGW fever at its most foolhardy best, squire!!

  13. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best hojlund replacement, bearing in mind I'll likely FH 29

    A) Solanke
    B) Toney
    C) Isak

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      A if he is fit, wait for news

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      A if fit

    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Solanke if fit, otherwise Morris

    4. kanuforpresident
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hoj price drop imminent...

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Still worth waiting imo

  14. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Jota to son the move here? Trying to avoid FH29. 1ft 1.9itb

    Kelleher
    Saliba porro* ake
    Saka foden palmer bowen
    Haaland watkins solanke*

    Areola estupinan reguilon jota*

  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    It would be funny in gw29 if Fulham won 2 nil and West Ham won 1 nil.

    Any how's ...

    With fewer fixtures a clean sheet is less likely so you'd just pick attacking defenders, same as it ever was.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yes, how we'd all laugh with our Free Hit teams full of Spurs and Villa assets ....

  16. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    People avoiding FH in week 29 as if there will be some mystical ultra amazing gameweek to use it for down the line.
    34 will be a dud.
    37 will be better, but much better for BB, plus you will need to have all the players for 37 in the weeks around it anyway.

    Going to be a lot of people holding onto it and burning it in gw38 I feel, for no better gain than using it in 29 or any random sgw.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      I get your point, but the only standout fixture is Fulham v Spurs. The rest just look so meh.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        I actually think West Ham v Villa is the standout game, could be really open.

      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Who for? Spurs have won only one of their last 6 away EPL games, and Fulham have conceded less than a goal a game on average over their last 7 home games.

        I used my FH in week 25 and my score was no better for it. Good chance that others will make same mistake if they play FH later in the season. At least FH 29 virtually guarantees a positive FH score.

        Pick a block defence like Brentford and if they CS, you get an extra ~15 pts. Luton v NFO could open up into a basketball game. There will be points in these games, it's just that the CCs/hive mind has decided that gw29 fixtures are boring so it must be bad for FPL points.

        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          CCs are actually promoting FH29 I think

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            Oh I thought I heard they were going off it again. Make up your hive mind CCs!

        2. Mother Farke
            22 mins ago

            Spurs have scored 2 or more in their last 5 away league games, though? I mean, I'd probably ignore their defence but you would be silly to ignore their attack.

          • Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            You make some good points here, sir.

      3. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        no one knows the right answer

      4. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        33 mins ago

        From X (formerly Twitter)
        Clockend Colin.
        @ClockendColin
        ·
        3h
        So to summarise, 34 looks the biggest trap where like in GW26, you will likely suffer more from the single players you take out for crap double assets, 29 is uninspiring but there is potential for the right player, 37 looks the one to target but most will fall into that.

      5. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        I've used FH in a crap blank every year so I'm doing something different this year. Doesn't mean I have to sell great SGW players.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          And GW29 certainly looks like the dictionary definition of a crap blank GW.

      6. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        My thoughts exactly

      7. Marknlard
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        The teams most likely to have a double in 37, according to Ben crellin, are Liverpool, man city, spurs, arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton and wolves.

        If you need to WC to get those players in, then your team is in trouble. It's BB37 for me.

      8. European Bob
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        29 is not a dud?

        Open Controls
      9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        37 is always a big risk for BB because there will always be teams that have to play for in midtable obscurity and others that have wrapped up their targets, so if rotation isn't strife then a lack of effort probably will be

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          *teams that have nothing to play for

        2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Also you may be forgetting the potential of using it in GW38 too when we'll have a plethora of lineups

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            FH I mean, could really do with that edit button at some stage

          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Usually got nothing to play for in GW38 though.

        3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I understand, but it could be different this year.

          Teams will likely not know whether England will get the fifth slot for UCL, which means that whole pack of Brighton/Wolves/Newcastle/Chelsea etc. could be in European limbo during gw 37.

          Everton and Forest appeals will be heard late, so the relegation clubs will need to fight until the end, even when it seems like they may be down already.

          City will rotate whether or not the league is won, but it looks like it could go down to the wire, and 3 teams in contention makes that slightly more likely.

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Hwang >> Son? 1FT, 5.4m ITB.

      Dub 
      Gabriel Livra Taylor 
      Foden Saka Ødegaard Palmer Hwang** 
      Haaland(C) Watkins
      (Areola, Solanke*, Doughty, Estu)

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Looks great

        Or Bowen

        Or Pascal Groß

        Is Son firing?

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thank you. No game for Gross so not going there incase I don’t use FH in 29. Bowen or Son seems best yeah. Perhaps Son and then get Bowen for Ode in 29?

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Martinez
      Gabriel Bradley Senesi
      Saka Foden KDB Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      Turner. Hee-chan Moreno Gusto

      1 FT. £3.1m itb.

      Roll or transfer Hwang back to Gross or something else?

      Am I playing the right defence for the fixtures?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        You think Solanke plays? If not I’d move Hee chan out. Shame you can’t get to son but that’s a lot of money obviously

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Can't afford Son

          £8.7m. Guess Bowen is flavour of the week.

          Or Ødegaard.

          There's Luiz as well but I'm tripled up with the Villa.

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah Bowen and Ode both seem decent options. Bowen with the 29 game too. Any help above?

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        If it was me, I'd roll and then look to get Son next week.

        You can get Son now but you need to take out one of your City miss.

        I'm a KdB owner, but despite his mega non FPL haul on Tuesday night I'm not overly confident of his starts with City still in FA Cup and the Champions League.

        I may just be being pessimistic but I can see Pep benching him on Sunday.

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Depends on Solanke fitness. Good to roll if he's ok

        Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      I have 3 GW29 players, Taylor, Doughty and Watkins 😆

      Barely 10m spent!

      Anyone got less?

      1. Bavarian
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Have 2 🙂
        Areola-Watkins

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Oh I have areola ! Haha

      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Have 4
        Areola, Porro, Son and Watkins

      3. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Beyer, Pau and Douglas Luiz

    5. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      When's the DGW for the FA Cup quarter final rearrangements expected?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        It's not as simple as 'all GW29 fixtures go to 34, or 37'. As far as I understand it, there's a random draw to determine which outstanding fixtures go where, in conjunction with police consultation etc

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          It depends on European fixtures, congestion, TV broadcast rights for Champions League trumping the domestic schedule etc in a European week.

          Things can give at the end.

          So the more successful teams broadly double later on in the season.

          When players might rotate with congestion and knock out games etc. at semi final stages.

        2. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Thank you.

    6. Ungaio
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Would FH in 29 if you can get this team without hits?(assuming all players are fit)

      Areola
      Doughty Porro Udogie Pau
      Son Bowen
      Watkins Morris

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yes

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Guess I have to justify as the odd one out here 🙂

          I think its a really bad set of fixtures to be relying on extra defenders to make up for a shortfall of attackers. Brentford, given the fixture, is the only defence I would have reasonable expectations of a CS from. Think Toney, Bailey, Awoniyi & Richarlison would make a significant difference

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        no, why would you FH that.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        No

      4. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        No

    7. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Lamptey managed to get injured again? The guy could get hurt by a leaf.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Avoid

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          He's been on my bench for about 20 GWs.

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Sell then 😀

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Might be fine for the weekend. Estupinan didn't have a great game last night

    8. Rbyrne95
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I've kept KDB, expect him to start against Man U. Last 4 he's started against Man U he's returned. 3 of them being double-digit hauls.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have him too but fully expecting Pep to start him on the bench on Saturday.

        This is the way.

      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I can guarantee you he will do f a

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          1 point bench cameo, innit

    9. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wow.

      Maguire, Porro, Guehi, Lamptey, Hwang, Solanke.....

      Going to have more players in 29 than this week. 🙁

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yikes!

        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          The only plus point is most of them are sh*te anyway.

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Owch!

    10. WVA
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      What an incredible few weeks

      22 benched Trippier
      23 benched Foden for Bowen
      24 benched Gabriel for Foden
      25 benched Solanke and sold Bowen for KDB DGW
      26 brought in Hwang
      27 Please help me

      Areola
      Trippier Gabriel Udogie*
      KDB Saka Foden Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Solanke*
      Turner Hwang* Doughty Taylor

      1. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Udogie should be fit. I'd be tempted to sell Hwang.

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          I'm pretty keen to save the cash for KDB to Salah when fit

          Selling Hwang will cause more bench pain and who for?

          1. how now brown cow
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I'm tempted by Diaz, but like you I've got a Salah fund I'm sitting on.

            If Solanke is fit, then save ft I guess.

    11. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Best 3rd arsenal player to go with Gabriel & Saka?

      A - Saliva
      B - White
      C - Odegaard

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Two is plenty enough.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saliba - nailed and lacking defender options. Arsenal getting the likes of Zinchenko and Tomiyasu back available muddy the waters in the FB spots imo. Good midfield alternatives to Ode.

      3. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A. I'm a bit tempted by Havertz this week though...

    12. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think it might be optimal to save FH instead of using in 29, but I currently have 2 goalkeepers and 1 outfield player available, so I guess I'm using it!

    13. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      If Solanke is not fit, Hwang and Estu to Son and Branthwaite/Van Hecke worth a -4?

      Kelleher
      Lamptey* Gabriel Doughty
      Saka KDB Foden Hwang* Palmer
      Haaland Watkins

      Leno Darwin* Estupinan Taylor

      1ft £3.4m

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Depends how long he'd be expected to be out for.

        If it's just a rest this week and back next week then no reason to sell him, surely?

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Do you mean Solanke? I don't own him yet, was planning to sell Darwin for him.

    14. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Planning on avoiding FH in 29 as I can get to 10 players (with 2 hits).

      Therefore with 29 in mind planning on Estupinan > Doughty leaving me with the below team this week. Any thoughts?

      Areola
      Van Hecke / Porro / Gabriel
      Saka / KDB / Foden / Richarlison
      Haaland / Watkins / Solanke

      Dubrvaka / Doughty / Tosin / Lewis- Potter

    15. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      There are rumours Richarlison is injured.

      Rich was not in the gym warm up or out on the grass for team training in the short YT training video. Only in the boot room to speak to players.

      Something to keep an eye on.

      https://youtu.be/fT6WYE2KztE?si=jWZdNsvYC05d_LKK

