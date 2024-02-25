The key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Sheffield United are covered in this Scout Notes piece.

SUPERB SARABIA

Pablo Sarabia’s (£4.7m) goal was the difference as Wolves claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Molineux.

The Spaniard headed home from Rayan Ait-Nouri’s (£4.5m) cross in the first half and looked a threat throughout, attempting five shots in total.

It means Sarabia has now produced an attacking return in back-to-back Gameweeks, having provided an assist at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

“I thought he was excellent today. His movement, the way he arrived in the box – you wouldn’t believe how much we practice that goal. Sometimes it’s Pablo delivering and other boys arriving, and this time it’s Rayan inside delivering in the half space and Pablo did really well to arrive in the right space. It was an excellent goal. A fantastic header. “We were in a really good moment in the first half where we were finding really good solutions and causing Sheffield United problems, creating loads of chances, so it was a great goal, a lovely header, a great delivery from Rayan as well with his right foot, so we’re pleased with the first half, but hugely disappointed with the second, but it’s another win, we’re in a good spot and we need to keep going.” – Gary O’Neil on Pablo Sarabia

As for Ait-Nouri, he delivered his second assist in four matches, in turn claiming the maximum three bonus for a 12-point haul.

Often stepping inside as an inverted wing-back, it was from this position that his terrific right-footed cross found Sarabia.

HWANG + NETO BLANK

Wolves will be happy with the three points but they didn’t play particularly well, especially in the second half.

Aside from Sarabia’s goal, there were few moments of excitement as Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) failed to register a single shot.

The South Korean, who was the most transferred-in player for Gameweek 26, made some decent runs into the channels but looked off the pace, having jarred his knee and gone down in the warm-up.

“He stood on the ball in one of the possessions we do. He sort of rocked his knee a little bit. He’s fine now and can’t feel any pain at all. It was a shock for him with a big game coming up and feeling some pain in his knee at the time. “But he’s absolutely fine, no problem. He’s important for us with his runs in behind. I thought he tired because he didn’t look as much of a threat in the second half but in the first half, he gave us a really good outlet.” – Gary O’Neil on Hwang Hee-chan

Playing on the counter-attack at St James’ Park next week might suit him better, perhaps.

Team-mate Pedro Neto (£5.8m) offered more threat and saw plenty of the ball down the left, but ended on three FPL points, just like Hwang.

“It’d be a long explanation. Loads of errors, just really bad at finding solutions. Technical errors, players letting the ball run under their foot, misplacing passes and they created an uneasy atmosphere and we struggled when they gave us time on the ball to know what to do with it. Lots of stuff I need to fix, a lot of that on me, I said to the players in there a lot of that stuff, creating an uneasy atmosphere in the place is partly my fault and we need to make sure we improve that and get back to work. “United are a direct team, long-throws all the time, real big threat from corners the way the lads stood up to that was excellent, kept going even when we made mistakes, when we turned the ball over there was no disappointment, a team that was together desperate to make up for it. There are loads of different ways you need to win Premier League games and today we had to dig in, scrap, we were below our best and managed to get three points which is very important for us.” – Gary O’Neil on why Wolves struggled in the second half

BLADES IMPRESS

This was a much better performance from Sheffield United, as they sat deep at Molineux and attempted to counter with pace on the break.

Having carved out several good opportunities, they just lacked that bit of quality in the final-third.

Rhian Brewster (£4.9m), making his third league start of the season, at times looked sharp and had more shots than any other United player (four), but had no luck in front of goal.

“He was outstanding in everything he did, he will get better and better. He has had a tough time, he has been injured for a long period of time. I had him here the first time, he is a good kid, hopefully he can build on this and be fortunate with his injuries.” – Chris Wilder on Rhian Brewster

Elsewhere, James McAtee (£4.4m) had two of the Blades’ best chances, fizzing a second-half shot just wide, while United’s frustrations almost spilled over when team-mates Vinicius Souza (£5.0m) and Jack Robinson (£4.3m) squared up to each other.

The manner of the performance will have pleased Chris Wilder, however, and gives them a platform to build on ahead of next week’s clash with Arsenal.

Given the Gunners’ aerial strength, one potential problem in Gameweek 27 is Sheffield United’s defending of crosses. Sunday’s goal was the 17th they have conceded from such situations this season, which is more than any other club.