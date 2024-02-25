40
  1. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Ait-Nouri saves my game week.

  2. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Hello am I missing something with the imminent (supposedly) price rise for Salah and drop for KDB? A 0.2 swing if I don't act, and I'd need a hit to.get Salah in now. What are key drivers for these shifts given Salah hasn't even played today?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Blind panic and general lollygagging seem to be the main drivers.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      No need for Salah until after week 30. You are gambling that he will be ok to play Forest away, then Liverpool have City followed by a blank. Salah has no injury history, and older so we don’t know how will recover. Don’t get why so many managers bringing him when not even on bench today- crazy!

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Salah has no injury history, and older so we don’t know how will recover

        Weird

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      i'd keep kdb for manu. Then after get son.

    4. Trippier Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thanks all, it does seem quite silly to go for Salah right now given the info we have and also to ditch KDB as well.

  3. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Keep hwang or use FT to D luiz?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Keep Hee Chan, too many already know about Doug Luiz.

  4. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best defender under $5.6m for the next few gameweeks? (Already own Gabriel, can't afford Saliba as he's $5.7m)

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      It’s not Soccer

      1. andre_c
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Sorry?

        1. Warby84
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Only joking, probably Reguilon at his price… I went Walker but he’s been a disaster..

        2. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          He's saying at leat use the pound sign – the logic being, it's English football

  5. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Never seen a team in football like Chelsea with so much raw talent that is confused how to use it.

    Gallagher and Palmer are their saving graces but Palmer without his penalties cannot replace a top striker's goals.

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      "Never seen a team in football like Chelsea with so much raw talent that is confused how to use it|"

      You suggest you know how to use it where all others fail? People who have played and coached at the highest level... then you turn up, sort it all out?

      Come off it

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Relax dude

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          So cool dude, you're so right. Chill man

      2. Lallana
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did I suggest that?

        But you got to question a billionaire dollar team with insane contracts getting outplayed by academy players.

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          just now

          INSANE!

          Child

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Extremely frustrating gw where 50/50 choices went wrong...

    Moving on

    Kdb to son and dubravka to neto for -4(assuming dubravka is out)?

    Cheers

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      no and no for me

  7. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who to drop for odegard or son

    1.kdb
    2. Salah

    1. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1

  8. steven8991
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    So, KDB to

    A. Salah
    B. Son
    C. Odeegard

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

  9. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    a) Garnacho to Son
    b) Adebayo to Solanke
    c) Both for a hit

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B this week, a next week.

  10. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any murmurs if Porro will be fit for this week?

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s better

  11. Winnerr
      25 mins ago

      If we get the DGW 34 fixtures most likely during international break after GW29, does that give us the most likely DGW37 fixtures too by process of elimination, or will those still be hard to predict?

      1. FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Alvarez to Solanke
      done

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nice timing 😉

    • Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Price Changes 26 February

      Rises: Saka (9.2), Solanke (7.1), Morris (5.1)

      Falls: De Bruyne (10.7), Beyer (3.9), Cédric (3.8)

    • SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any early suggestion here folks? 1ft, 3.6m itb

      Areola
      Gabriel reg daughty
      Kdb saka foden palmer
      Haaland Watkins solanke

      Dubravka hwang PAU BALDOCK

