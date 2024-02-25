22
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    When did United have Rhythm? 2008?

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (268 teams)

    Current safety score = 44
    Top score = Pierce Martyn with 74

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      So basically with Areola and particularly Toney to come still have chance of staying in ! So many seasons I go out around now and then go on a good run

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Toney has about 10 EO in LMS, Areola about 70 so it's mainly on Toney as you said.

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gtg 27?

    Best Cap, Saka, Solanke?

    Flekken,
    Saliba, Ake, Gabriel,
    Saka, KDB, Gordon, Palmer,
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Dubravka, Hwang, Burn, Van Heke

    6.7.

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep, GtG and I think I'll be capping Saka. Sheff players fighting each other today tells me the score in that fixture could get silly. But the temptation will be to stick it on Haaland as always.

  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    KDB to Son? Do it tonight?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably worth it. Especially in the long run as Kdb just won't get any where near Sons game time.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks or is Richarlison a better shout?

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Maybe not this week……

    3. The Red Devil
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd wait until cup games are done

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Senesi worth it? Reckon would be a very bad luck if he gets 2 yc in a row?

  6. Jönny
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    I was planning on Haaland to Solanke this week (to go alongside Watkins and Toney) on the basis that he could surely match Erling's output over [bur, SHU, LUT] compared to [MUN, liv] ... but United having shipped two at home to Fulham is definitely giving me pause for thought.

    Too risky?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd give Haaland the Utd game

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland could score a boatload against United … and Liverpool’s team might come from the kindergarten in two weeks time.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don't think I'd want to sell Haaland this week
      Maybe a different team turn up because of the derby but, most shots in box conceded (last 6 games):

      1) MUN 79
      2) CHE 76
      3) WHU 74
      4) SHU 72

      (to be fair, they have been lower quality shots)

      1. Jönny
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good stats!

        Thanks all, probably is unwise to risk it this week. Burnley looks juicy for Solanke but he probably still has a lower ceiling than Haaland for this week at least.

  7. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    It's gonna be proper FPL when next week lots of Hwang owners bench him and he hauls! After all the brouhaha over him this week, he'll inevitably haul at Newcastle

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not crazy tbh, Wolves seem to do better against high defensive lines

      Statistically the deepest defensive lines this season are:
      1) NFO
      2) SHU
      3) WHU
      4) WOL

      Goals vs. NFO: 1
      Goals vs. SHU: 1 and 1
      Goals vs. WHU: 0

      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        just now

        True, I'm most likely benching kdb and starting Hwang, KdB Xmins are very poor, he'll be protected for Europe I think, interesting to see if he starts fa cup match

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      For sure, Newcastle have conceded 12 goals in their last 4 home games! (BOU, LUT, MCI, NFO)

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bad few weeks. Team GTG?

    Leno
    Walker - Gabriel - Senesi
    (S)aka - KDB - Palmer - Trossard
    Watkins - Toney - Haaland

    Barkley, Estupinan, Mykolenko, Areola

    2.8 ITB 1 FT

