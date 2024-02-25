Victories for Aston Villa and Fulham are the focus of our latest Scout Notes article.

For further analysis of Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, check out the links below.

LUIZ AT THE DOUBLE

Aston Villa bounced back from successive home defeats with a thumping 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

In a brilliant attacking display, Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) took his Premier League goal tally for the season to nine with a brace, sweeping home his first in the 29th minute before heading in his second.

Notably, both of Luiz’s goals came from open play, with Jacob Ramsey (£5.9m) showing excellent composure to pick out the Brazilian, followed by John McGinn’s (£5.5m) inch-perfect cross.

Luiz operates in a double pivot (now with McGinn), which limits his open-play threat, but he is allowed to venture forward and contribute at the right times, which was evident on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has now scored nine goals in 25 league games this season, all of which have come at Villa Park.

He’s also up to 25 bonus points, more than any other player except Pascal Gross (£6.5m).

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Leon Bailey (£5.6m) bagged a goal apiece, meanwhile.

“I just think he has lifted me, it is the truth. He has told me every day, you need to defend, and if you go you need to score.” – Douglas Luiz on his performances under Unai Emery

BAILEY’S TRANSFORMATION

In a thrilling performance, Leon Bailey scored a key goal and also supplied the assist for Watkins’ opener.

With Moussa Niakhate (£4.5m) struggling out of position at left-back, the Jamaican racked up three shots in the box and ten penalty box touches, forcing Nuno Espirito Santo into a half-time change.

Bailey has often lacked consistency during his time at Aston Villa but he was excellent here and is now one of Unai Emery’s key creators.

Indeed, he’s now up to eight assists for the season and ranks 12th among all Premier League players for expected assists (xA, 5.04).

Remarkably, he is also averaging a goal contribution every 82 minutes in FPL.

“I think now with Leon Bailey, he is more consistent. He’s playing more consistently at home and still has work to do away. But of course, we are trying with him to support, to help him try to set him in his best position and try to take a commitment defensively as well, like we need and he’s doing that and has been really positive. He’s using his qualities and skills through the team as well with Tielemans, Watkins, Cash and John McGinn in those combinations on the pitch. He’s getting better. We’ve still got a lot of work to do with him but his progress is being positive and for us is very important because he’s a scoring goal, doing assists. But still work to do and of course, I will push him to be more consistent even away from home.” – Unai Emery on Leon Bailey

Elsewhere, Watkins led the line well and is now up to 14 goals and 15 assists – no player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season.

Above: Players sorted by attacking returns (ARtn) in 2023/24

PAU INJURY LATEST

Pau Torres (£4.6m) had to come off at half-time in the win over Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard has only just returned from an ankle injury but is now set for a scan after feeling discomfort in the first half.

After the game, Unai Emery said that he was taken off the pitch as a precaution, but owners now face a nervy wait ahead of Saturday’s trip to Luton Town.

“He had a small pain, hopefully not injured. We decided not to take a risk with him. He was progressively feeling worse but not feeling really injured” – Unai Emery on Pau Torres

“Hopefully Pau Torres is not injured but he felt a small pain and we decided not to risk him. It’s not his ankle. It was a muscular problem, at the back of his leg.” – Unai Emery on Pau Torres

The substitution of Pau led to Calum Chambers (£3.8m) coming on.

Should Pau not be deemed fit in Gameweek 27, then the former Arsenal defender will probably line up alongside Clement Lenglet (£4.5m) at Kenilworth Road, given that Aston Villa are already without Ezri Konsa (£4.5m), Diego Carlos (£4.4m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.1m).

Meanwhile, Emery will be disappointed by both of the goals they conceded, with Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White’s (£5.7m) efforts both unchallenged.

It means Aston Villa have conceded two or more goals in each of their last four matches at Villa Park.

As for Forest, they also looked vulnerable at the back but they did at least threaten a comeback, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s triple change at the break – Andrew Omobamidele (£4.5m)/Harry Toffolo (£4.4m)/Divock Origi (£5.0m) on – having a positive effect.

At 3-2 they even had a big chance to equalise when Anthony Elanga (£5.1m) went through on goal but he dragged his effort wide of the target.

“We started very bad, we conceded too easily. This is something we have to improve. It is too easy for the opponent to score. We are always able to score, so we need to balance these two parts of the game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

UNITED DISJOINTED

Forest take on Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday, who themselves struggled in Gameweek 26, losing out 2-1 to Fulham at Old Trafford.

United had won four successive Premier League games going into Saturday’s clash but the injury to in-form forward Rasmus Hojlund (£7.2m) disrupted their flow, with old failings showing up again.

His absence led to a reshuffle in the forward line, with Omari Forson (£4.4m) playing on the right, Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m) left and Marcus Rashford (£8.4m) through the middle.

However, the trio posed very little threat.

Defensively, injuries to Lisandro Martinez (£4.7m) and Luke Shaw (£5.2m) meant Fulham were able to target their left side, with Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) unconvincing standing in for the latter.

“We struggled with their influence and their impact on our left side.” – Eric ten Hag

Harry Maguire (£4.2m) got the equaliser, one of his four shots in the box, while Scott McTominay’s (£4.6m) introduction in the second half saw him play as the number ten, in turn shifting Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) to the right wing.

Casemiro (£5.3m) will be assessed after a clash of heads ahead of next Sunday’s Manchester derby, meanwhile.

“He [Rasmus] is a big player for us. He’s been the focal point leading the press with playing balls into him – he’s holding it up, he’s scoring goals for us. To lose him yesterday was really disappointing; but you’re not only losing Rasmus, but Marcus [Rashford] has been playing well off the left and he’s had to go up front. Garna [Alejandro Garnacho] has been on the right and gone to the left, so you lose the rhythm.” – Harry Maguire

£4.4M MUNIZ IMPRESSES

As for Fulham, they played very well at Old Trafford, with key creator Andreas Pereira (£5.3m) pulling the strings against his former club.

He created five chances in this match, with Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.3m) each finding the net.

However, it’s Rodrigo Muniz (£4.4m) who is arguably of most interest in FPL right now.

Here, he started his fourth match in a row, hit the post and was unlucky not to score, having racked up five shots in the box, a match-leading figure.

Interest in the Cottagers is admittedly limited right now but Muniz has a decent run of games coming up, including a guaranteed Gameweek 29 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.