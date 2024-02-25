207
Scout Notes February 25

FPL notes: Arsenal’s goals, Newcastle’s woes + why Dubravka missed out

207 Comments
Share

The Gameweek 26 inquest continues as we dissect Arsenal’s 4-1 mauling of Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

NO STRIKER? NO PROBLEM

Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.1m) phenomenal run of goalscoring form continued on Saturday night as he bagged his eighth goal in seven league matches.

There was little wrong with his underlying numbers when the goals dried up in December, and now those encouraging stats have been backed up by tangible Fantasy returns.

Arsenal, in general, are enjoying a real purple patch in the league. Dusting off the disappointment of the midweek defeat in Porto, they set about Newcastle with real venom.

Dubravka missed

Four goals were plundered, while further big chances were missed by Kai Havertz (£7.1m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m).

The Gunners have now scored on 25 occasions in their last six matches, which is three more than Gameweek 27 opponents Sheffield United have managed all season.

Eight of those 25 goals have been from set pieces, with two of them arriving against the Magpies. Declan Rice (£5.4m) was again on a share of corners and assisted Jakub Kiwior‘s (£4.3m) headed fourth, while Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) had combined for the opener – or so we thought, with replays revealing that a succession of Newcastle touches resulted in Sven Botman (£4.5m) putting the ball into his own net.

Arsenal’s goal rush has been mostly achieved without a recognised striker, too, with Gabriel Jesus (£7.8m) recently injured and Eddie Nketiah (£5.1m) sparingly used. Jesus was back on the bench last night, however, so Havertz’s latest stint up top might not be sustained longer term. The German’s glaring miss after half-time does fuel the ongoing argument that the collective team effort (there have been 11 different scorers of those 25 goals, one of whom was Botman) is still papering over the cracks up front. It might be an issue in tighter games, such as Gameweek 30 at the Etihad, but it likely won’t be a problem in the next two Gameweeks, against two of the ropier defences in the division.

Saka, top of all Fantasy assets for expected goal involvement (xGI) in the last six matches, is most definitely in the captaincy conversation next week.

“The team is hitting form, we are in a good moment, the players individually are performing. It’s not any secret things are flowing at the moment, we are scoring goals in various ways, and we want more. We score one and we want to go for the second and third and the fourth one and I love that mentality from the team.” – Mikel Arteta

NO CASE FOR THE DEFENCE + WHY DUBRAVKA MISSED OUT

Most teams would have struggled to live with Arsenal on Saturday but for Newcastle, the goal concessions were part of a wider trend.

The Magpies have conceded more goals, both ‘expected’ and actual, from Gameweek 15 onwards than any other side. By quite some distance, in fact:

Dubravka missed

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s gone wrong. Fixture congestion and fatigue were possible mitigating circumstances towards the end of last year, but Newcastle are mostly back to one game a week now. Injuries to the first-choice back four were also blamed, but that unit has been reunited for weeks. Dan Burn (£4.4m) was a target of fan ire, but he was benched at the Emirates as four goals flew in. A lack of midfield protection without Joelinton (£5.8m) is now the convenient narrative but he was present for hefty away losses at Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

“With every game that goes by and we concede goals, it’s a concern. Of course, we’re working on lots of things behind the scenes to try and improve that, but that probably wasn’t evident in today’s performance.” – Eddie Howe

The penalty box presence of Nick Pope (£5.3m) is a big miss, of that there’s no doubt.

Newcastle were actually down to their third-choice ‘keeper, Loris Karius (£3.9m), on Saturday, as Martin Dubravka (£4.2m) missed out through illness.

Dubravka should be back for the visit of Wolves, who will no doubt be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the Magpies’ backline next weekend.

There was some positive news in that Joe Willock (£5.3m) and Alexander Isak (£7.5m) both returned from injury, with the former coming off the bench to nod in a late consolation; what would have been an 11th clean sheet of the season for Arsenal being ruined out of nowhere.

*Stats correct before Wolves v Sheffield United

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baps hunter
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    What is Klopp doing 😉 Haven't seen this many youngsters playing for Liv ever.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wenger would be proud

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wenger is still alive, I believe. He can decide himself if he wants to be proud or not.

        Open Controls
        1. Zalk
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Maybe he doesn't want to? Maybe he wants Ginkapo to decide? Let Wenger decide who he wants to decide.

          Open Controls
  2. The Train Driver
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wasn't Salah injured?

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      My bad, that ain't Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      He is. He isn't in the squad.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would love to know when he got injured because he looked fine coming off the pitch vs Brentford

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          During the last minutes of that match. Minor hammy injury doesn't affect walking that much, so he was able to hide it.

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Rumour was he had an issue with the same injury after that match

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13106239/Mohamed-Salah-Liverpools-latest-injury-scare-return-hamstring-issue-against-Brentford-Jurgen-Klopps-without-TEN-players-clash-Luton-days-Carabao-Cup-final.html

            He felt discomfort during last minutes of the match has been said somewhere.

            Open Controls
    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Faux Salah, faux Salah. Running down the wing

      Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    What was that Nkunku dive?

    2/10

    Not enough flair

    Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Chelsea are awful.. how aren't they 1-0 up?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gallagher won the Darwin award with at least 3 big misses.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think even Darwin would score that 1 on 1 earlier.

        Open Controls
  5. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just looked at Hwangs numbers today, awful

    It's like the dude did not play. He was an 84 minute ghost

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Didn't he have a problem pre-match - may have been a factor

      Open Controls
  6. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Serious question do we think Jackson would make it to a championship team if he left Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I look at him and Mudryk and think "other than run fast, what can those two players do well?"

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Grow old knowing they have a guaranteed pay check for the next 8 years

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could easily play for another Premier League team.

      Open Controls
    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      He needs to play in France or Germany. He belongs in a farmers league

      Open Controls
  7. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Best Liverpool player: Kelleher
    Worst Liverpool payer: Gomez
    Best Chelsea player: Palmer
    Worst Chelsea player: Enzo

    Open Controls
  8. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    What do I do here, 2.4m in the bank.. bit of a benching headache this coming week? 1FT. Estup has to go surely?

    Areola
    Botman - Gabriel - Estup
    Saka - Bailey - Foden - KDB
    Solanke - Haaland - Watkins

    Dubravka - Doughty - Palmer - Porro

    Open Controls
  9. thegaffer82
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Been a thoroughly entertaining 0-0 so far this game

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.