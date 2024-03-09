87
87 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fantasy Vs Reality
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Noob question here.

    But how do I play my free hit!?

    Does it give me the option after I click make transfers? I can't remember!

    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup.

    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. After clicking make transfer, the game will ask if you want to use FH chip.

  2. JBG
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rice turning into a goal machine all of a sudden

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      White Rice
      Assist Goal

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Laying the trap for casuals

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    ggs to those with white over the template cbs

  4. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    White assist

  5. FantasyTony
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    White Rice

  6. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Got Rice as couldn’t afford Saka in my other team lol

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ridiculous jam

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      How many teams do you have?

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not technically mine but took it over from my mate few weeks ago

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Your other team?

  7. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    White on Rice. Nice!

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brentford G what another disaster

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      What?

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Scrap that was card

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Just switched over from F1 was card

    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Toney?

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No Brentford goal

