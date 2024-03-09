Arsenal will look to continue their excellent goalscoring form against Brentford in the day’s late kick-off.

The action at the Emirates gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

Bukayo Saka has recovered from illness to start for the hosts but Gabriel Martinelli is not fit enough to feature.

The Brazil international picked up a cut on his foot in Monday’s win at Sheffield United and hasn’t recovered.

Leandro Trossard comes in for Martinelli in one of two enforced changes that Mikel Arteta has made.

The other sees Aaron Ramsdale replace on-loan Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is back in the matchday squad as a substitute but Takehiro Tomiyasu misses out.

There’s a necessary change for Brentford, too, and it could be a blow for some Fantasy managers ahead of Blank Gameweek 29.

Sergio Reguilon is missing from the visitors’ squad with a “minor hamstring injury”, so Keane Lewis-Potter fills in at left wing-back.

That’s Thomas Frank’s only alteration from the draw with Chelsea in Gameweek 27.

Arsenal beat Brentford by a single goal in the reverse fixture, with Kai Havertz grabbing a late winner.

The German came off the bench to nod in a Saka cross late on.

Havertz is leading the line for the Gunners tonight, with Gabriel Jesus again among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Hein, Cedric, Zinchenko, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah, Jesus.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Baptiste, Arthur, Damsgaard, Strakosha, Kim, Ghoddos, Maupay.