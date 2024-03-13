305
Dugout Discussion March 13

Bournemouth v Luton team news: Kerkez + Tavernier benched

305 Comments
It can’t get any worse than Saturday, can it?

Bournemouth and Luton Town have the chance to right some weekend wrongs when they face each other in the final Gameweek 28 fixture tonight.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 19:30 GMT.

Both sides have ‘doubled’ in this round, with the most owned players from both sides flopping in their first matches.

Some, but not all, of the popular picks get a chance to redeem themselves this evening.

Dominic Solanke starts, as do Murara Neto, Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris and Illia Zabarnyi.

Ross Barkley is also fit to start, despite suffering a broken nose at the weekend.

But Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier are all benched by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra come into the starting XI as their manager makes three changes.

Rob Edwards makes just one alteration to his Luton side following their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

It’s an enforced one, too, as the injured Gabriel Osho drops out.

Daiki Hashioka comes into the side.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Ouattara, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Scott, Sinisterra, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Faivre, Tavernier, Adams, Kluivert, Hill, Unal, Billing.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Hashioka, Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty, Ogbene, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Townsend, Nelson, Piesold, Martins.

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

  1. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Barkley goal Doughty assist would be phenomenal

    Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Neto. 3 goals conceded and not a single save made. Ace.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sold Dubravka for him 🙁

      Open Controls
  3. FantasyTony
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    More like Net 0

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He has found more balls in his net.

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      At least he is green

      Open Controls
  4. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wow both of my assets kabore and doughty delivered

    Open Controls
  5. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Well done to Luton, proper team

    Open Controls
  6. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    FH next week strategy not working out at all even before the week has started after loading up on Bournemouth players!
    Neto hasn’t made a save and let in 3 tonight, Tavernier has played only 61mins over the two games whilst a Solace is going down in Fantasy history as one of the worst captain picks ever!

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A quantum of Solanke

      Open Controls
  7. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    I guess that lovely Bournemouth beach has proved too tempting for the team

    Open Controls
  8. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Morris and Solanke second half hat tricks 😎

    Open Controls
  9. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    I think Iraola should take Solanke off. Give him a nice break before they play Wolves to allow him to recover from this injury that has been bugging him

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely, games gone now anyway...

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        well, with these teams, this could end up with Bournemouth winning, don't count it out yet.

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      More chances of Neto getting replaced

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      tbf unal will come on, just for who is the question

      Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Luton-Forest next gw will be crucial
    I’d prioritize 2 attacking players from both teams on FH as I expect goals

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just not Morris the useless piece of carp

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Big relegation scrap

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doughty and Kabore as the 2 attackers from Luton?

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      you think its more likely to be a must win, rather not lose match?

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        just now

        They are so close that both are gonna go for the win, probably Luton has a little bit more difficult schedule so they will surely try to win

        Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Haaland -> Toney
    or
    B. Solanke -> Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Solanke would be my priority to evict

      Open Controls
  12. sankalparora07
      4 mins ago

      I flipped a coin for the first time to select between Barkley and Morris....of course I selected Morris

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      inter goal, dimarco

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        *best lb in the world, City should have a look

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        atletico get 1 straight back

        Open Controls
    • romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Never have I shipped a player out with such certainty outside of obvious injury/suspension

      But

      Solanke -> Toney is happening at the final whistle

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wish I had the money for that move. Solanke is crap

        Open Controls
      2. romperstomper
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Wildcard 28 so 14m ITB. And I still couldn't pick the right players for this dgw

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tav on

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Whoop a point

        Open Controls
    • Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Griezeman equaliser

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        great game so far

        Open Controls
    • SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      just now

      wtf get Kerkez on

      Open Controls
    • SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Doughty and Barkley desperately trying to make me feel better for benching Palmer bless them lol

      Open Controls

