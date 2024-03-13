Bournemouth v Luton team news: Kerkez + Tavernier benched

It can’t get any worse than Saturday, can it?

Bournemouth and Luton Town have the chance to right some weekend wrongs when they face each other in the final Gameweek 28 fixture tonight.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 19:30 GMT.

Both sides have ‘doubled’ in this round, with the most owned players from both sides flopping in their first matches.

Some, but not all, of the popular picks get a chance to redeem themselves this evening.

Dominic Solanke starts, as do Murara Neto, Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris and Illia Zabarnyi.

Ross Barkley is also fit to start, despite suffering a broken nose at the weekend.

But Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier are all benched by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra come into the starting XI as their manager makes three changes.

Rob Edwards makes just one alteration to his Luton side following their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

It’s an enforced one, too, as the injured Gabriel Osho drops out.

Daiki Hashioka comes into the side.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Ouattara, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Scott, Sinisterra, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Faivre, Tavernier, Adams, Kluivert, Hill, Unal, Billing.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Hashioka, Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty, Ogbene, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Townsend, Nelson, Piesold, Martins.

