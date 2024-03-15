147
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    first on bench to cover reguilon?

    Roerslev or coufal? cheers

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Ro

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Roerslev

  3. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Areola
    Doughty, Taylor
    Bowen, Son(c), Luiz
    Toney, Morris, Watkins

    Is it worth taking a -4 to get to 10 players by doing either;

    A) VVD to Udogie
    B) Saka to Maddison (would lose -3 and then struggle to get Saka back)

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Defenders unlikely to be worth a hit, Maddison a good choice but not at the expense of Saka

  4. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Areola
    Udog Porro Doughty
    Son Bowen
    Watkins

    Enough or -4 and get Toney ?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Three attackers, of which one is somewhat doubtful is definitely not enough

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Best three attackers though…

    2. afsr
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      same question, i have a similar team, with Maddison and Morris, but no Udogie. Pondering selling Solanke for Toney, but I'll lose 0.4 value on Solanke if i decide to get him back on WC

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I’m going to WC30 and get Darwin over Solanke for differential
        FH 34 to cover his possible double

        I don’t fancy FH for likes of Morris and Reguilon with 1 game
        Rather punt on double GWs

  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    FH29,

    Sels,
    Radu, Cresswell, Regiulon
    Son, Maddy/BJ, Bowen, Kudus, Elanga,
    Toney, Watkins

    Flekken, Muniz, Roeslev, Toffelo,

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Flekken is Trafford

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Porro better imo

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I like Radu Dragusin Pick

      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Does he have any goal threat?

    4. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Who is Radu?

      I think Luton will score so not sure on Sels over Flekken.

      Will Cresswell start? He's an old fave of mine so I like the pick if he's nailed, but he hasn't been.

      Otherwise same as me, so I like it!

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Spurs defender Poste confirmed starting

  6. Hits Central
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    No FH but no Tony either. Would you do a -4 and swaps Haaland for Toney? Thanks guys.

    Flekken
    Taylor- Regulion - Doughty
    Son © - Maddison - Bowen- Barkley
    Watkins - Morris - Haaland

    Neto - Saka - Estu - Zabaryi

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hmm
      How much would you lose on Haaland when you need him back

      Open Controls
  7. brixtonBob
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Best keeper to start on free hit ?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Most have Flekken

  8. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Have 11.8m ITB, anything worth a hit?

    AREOLA (Dubravka)
    DOUGHTY REGUILON (Saliba, Botman, Richards)
    SON BOWEN (Saka, Foden, Palmer)
    WATKINS MORRIS (Solanke)

    Planned to do Bowen, Watkins, Doughty to Salah, Haaland, Gabriel over the next 2 GW’s.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No tempted to use FH?

      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I used it 🙁 but did well from it 🙂

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Saka,Foden to Maddsion for Luton at home?

  9. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who should I keep for GW30? One fwd and one mid.

    A1 : Solanke (EVE)
    A2 : Haaland (ARS)

    B1 : Foden (ARS)
    B2 : Saka (mci)

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Haa and Saka are keepers

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      A2 B2.

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        You sunk my battleship

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Haaland and Saka

    4. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Thank you. It's pretty clear decision.

  10. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Need a striker to replace Solanke this week, currently own Watkins and Toney….

    A. Wood
    B. Morris
    C. Wissa
    D. Muniz

    Cheers

    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I'm on C

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      B or D. I don’t fancy Brentford double up
      Could go Werner?

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A as differental

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Is Wood starting over Awonyiyi?

    4. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I'm looking at A as a differential.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Wood for me.

    6. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B) Morris

    7. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Cheers all

    8. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I really like Awonyi, best striker in the bottom half, but my god his injuries / fitness.

      As Luton games (including the Palace V Luton 1-1 thriller I witnessed), have scored an average of 4.5 goals a game.

      I am avoiding both defenders (maybe Doughty, but is honestly the worst left back in the league but is good for FPL), of Forest and Luton,so Morris and Wood are good shouts, but I think I am on Elanga

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        4.5 goals a game in the last 10 sorry

  11. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is someone like Bailey, Kud, Elanga, Maddison worth -4?
    It’s for 1 week only as I am wildcarding next week

    Areola
    Moreno Doughty
    Son Gibbs-White Bowen
    Watkins Toney Morris

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      -4 ?

    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think Maddison, but Fulham are quite strong at home.
      A bit doubt if Spurs will be able to score more than two.

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        He is the one I’m eyeing up. With it being a hit for 1 week only they need an assist minimum

        Think I will avoid

        1. NATSTER
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          The good thing about Maddison is LUT (H) on GW30. He's likely to return points that cover hits.

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes get one of them

  12. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Gamble on Toney this weekend?
    (Other Strikers are Wissa and Watkins)

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Gamble ? When U get Toney it's not Gamble at all U can said that about Wood or Muniz

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        His form hasn't been great though...no?

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yes sure get him

  13. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Best defender to fill 5th spot. £16.1mil soare to spend. 3xspurs and Brentford spots taken up, and already have digne and doughty...

    Not many options out there, hey?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Not many is right. BGW making a lot of geese look like swans. Doughty, Coufal, Castagne. Small attacking threat to compensate for low CS potential.

  14. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hi Tom. Starting the team (8) below. Could bring in Toney for Solanke would be -8. Is it worth it? Solanke has great weeks coming up and I will have the money for Bowen to Salah and Barkley to Palmer -4.in GW30
    Watkins Morris
    Bowen Son Maddison Barley
    Pau Areola

  15. Touching Clough
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hi Tom, thanks for your time and great advice. I was all ready to go with Douglas Luiz (on pens/corners + free kicks!) until the Most Knowledgable of Villans in your recent post said, “As for Bailey, there is lots of upside and given his early-ish withdrawal on Thursday (74 minutes), I’d happily punt on him …over Douglas Luiz (£5.7m), given the uncertainty around who partners him in midfield.” Can you expound on that a bit? I’m finding it hard to move away from the guy on pens/corners + free kicks but please enlighten me. I will probably keep whichever AVL mid I choose now for the next couple of GWs to save £ as I bring in Salah next week.

  16. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Should I save FT?

    AREOLA Flekken
    REGUILON DOUGHTY Gabriel Zabranyi VDV
    SON MADDISON BOWEN BARKLEY Saka
    WATKINS MUNIZ Haaland

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No. Won't get GW29 points in GW30 or after.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Planning to use two to do this in 30:

        Bowen + Barkley to Salah + Palmer

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          See above 😉

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Is Areola v Villa a better pick than Flekken v Burnley this GW? I'm starting Flekken over Sels on FH but not very scientifically!

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        GK and def points are a lottery this season.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Cheers. Flekken and Areola get a few save points so hope it'll bring up the score after they concede.

      2. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I think Sels has the best chance of a CS out of all the goalies looking at recent stats.

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I’ve gone Sels but partly as I don’t want double Brentford defence and fancy the Toney Wissa double. But Forest are pretty sound defensively

  17. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Playing

    Areola
    Doughty
    Son Maddison Bowen
    Toney Morris Watkins

    Is it worth doing -8 for Guehi to Udogie?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Nah

    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      definitely no

    3. BBC_TF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Meaning i already did 2 transfers and this would be my third

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Still no

  18. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    would you go sorensen or van der sar for this GW? was thinking of selling friedel for one of them

  19. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    What’s the app or settings I need to see more than the next game for my players in fpl app?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Click on player icon > View Information > View Fixtures.

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Thanks.
        What do I need to do it to see it as on the graphic above this article?
        On the team selection screen?

    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Not sure you can have it in official app, haven't use it for years, there's unofficial one I'm using which is much clearer and better overall I feel, it shows difficulty of the next three fixtures for any player in your team.

      As for desktop use I have FPL Tools add-onn, gives you next 5 fixtures, expected points, much more detailed ML tables and more, highly recommend.

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Is it safe?

        1. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Unofficial app or add-on? In any case I use it both for years, never have any security issues, app has some ads playing without small monthly subscription (think it's 40c/month) but I feel like it is a sad standard nowadays.

          1. el polako
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Cool, what’s the name of the app?

            1. Pipermaru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Fantasy Football Manager (FPL)

              1. el polako
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Thanks

  20. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Gtg this week? 0ft 8.8itb

    Areola
    Doughty Porro Udogie Pau
    Bowen Son
    Morris Watkins

    Dubravka Solanke Saka Gabriel Foden Palmer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      GTG

  21. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    For a -4 who is the better option for this gw?

    A. Kudus
    B. Maddison

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

  22. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Took out Watkins for Toney. This could come back and bite me...

  23. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Son, Maddison, Bowen, Kudus + ?

    a) Elanga

    b) Paqueta

    c) Bailey

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      c

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Bailey’s will hit the rocks (Zouma & Manvropanos) this weekend.

  24. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Here’s my FH Team, feel like my bench a bit backwards but then why not

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Different

      1. Evasivo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        😀

    2. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A bloody smiley face wiped out my team ffs

      Flekken
      Porro Udogie Reguilon
      Bowen DLuiz Elanga Son(C) Bailey
      Morris Watkins(vc)

      Areola Wissa Doughty Coufal

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Do you think then Morris is going to out score the Brentford strikers then. Double spurs defence is different to most as most have gone madds with Son .Im going 343 at the moment on my FH with a couple of punts .
        Yours looks solid so good luck

        1. Evasivo
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          You are right, think Wissa will probably outscore him. But see no reason to trust Toney

  25. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    FH Team

    Flekken
    Reguilon porro doty
    Maddison, son, d Luiz, bowen
    Toney watkins morris

    Anything to change?

    1. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Wondering what Toney has done to justify a spot?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Most other alternatives are even more dull

        1. Evasivo
          • 13 Years
          59 mins ago

          Wissa?

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      That’s the safe FH

  26. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Any West Ham fans what defence will Moyes pick Sunday?

  27. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Pick two for my FH:

    Morris, Wissa, Kudus and Bailey

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Morris and Kudus

  28. squ1rrel
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Took a -4 to get to here, but now with Watkins injury, not sure if I should just FH. Don't have any West Ham attackers...

    Areola
    Moreno - Doughty
    Son - Maddison - Hudson-Odoi
    Watkins - Toney

    Or should I take another hit?

  29. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is it safe to transfer in Watkins. Not on FH so better get this right lol.
    Are we likely to get more news?
    Thanks fellas

