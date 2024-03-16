327
327 Comments
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    FH29

    Flekken
    Radu, Cresswell, Regiulon
    C Son, Maddy, Bowen, Kudus, Elanga,
    Toney, Watkins

    Sels, Muniz, Williams, Bassey

    1. Gazza2000
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Emerson could be back this week, risky going with Cresswell

  2. ManUtdFan977
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Solanke to toney ft
    Garnacho to Maddison -4
    Foden to Bowen -4
    Is it worth doing all 3 transfers or sticking to two. If so which two?

  3. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) solanke to toney/wissa
    B) capt.? Son toney

    1. Im New Here
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A) Wissa
      b) Son

  4. Pacer.
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Very happy to see Solanke is leaving so many teams!

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Next weeks opponents shhhhhh

      1. Pacer.
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Dream run generally

  5. Beige
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Current templatey FH:

    Flekken
    Romero Doughty Reguilon
    Son(C) Maddison Bowen Kudus Elanga
    Watkins(VC) Toney

    Leno Muniz Coufal Robinson

    Form, points per match and bonus points suggest Romero is a comparable asset to Porro and Udogie. Fulham aren't exactly great at defending set pieces either and he is a threat from those.

  6. Manani
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    With Porro losing his set pieces to Maddison, seems like Udogie is the better pick right?

    1. Mother Farke
        just now

        Porro assist nailed on once Maddison goes off with his minutes being "managed". Bookmark it lol

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Just spitballing, for WC30:
      a) Dubravka, Gabriel, Bradley, Saka, Muniz
      b) Kelleher, Kiwior, Ait-Nouri, Havertz, Solanke

    3. JabbaWookiee
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bottomed… Saka to Bowen for a hit - yay or nay? (WCing in 31.)

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Out of interest, what is the reason/upside of WC31, over 30? Not saying either is right or wrong

        1. JabbaWookiee
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Just prefer that fixture swing for my team.

    4. LABILLETHEGOAT
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who would you bench.?
      A. Bailey
      B. Kudus
      C. Morris

      1. Im New Here
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

    5. Im New Here
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play D Luiz or Kudus? Or both?

      Both on strong form but both playing each other

    6. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      MGW and Udogie or Maddison and Doughty? Rp

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Maddy & Doughty

    7. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any Forest leaked line ups?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Hudson Odoi fronting the cover on the insta. Is he the dark horse?

    8. SoShy
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      FH Team.. any news around Paqueta

      Flekken
      Doughty Porro Udogie
      Kudus Son(c) Paqueta MGW
      Wissa Toney Ollie

      Kamiski Bailey Digne Robinson

      1. Manani
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Just get Bowen? Bowen plays well when Paqueta plays well anyway

      2. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Just get bowen over paquetta imo, he's template for a reason. Hat trick last time out at home. Paquetta is more likely to set up the play that get among the goals himself. Otherwise very nice FH and good luck!

      3. SoShy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks
        Bowen for the safety net

    9. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Realistically I can't afford all of the following so which should I downgrade?
      A. Haaland
      B. Watkins
      C. Saka
      D. Son
      E. Salah

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think you can, with Palmer, Garnacho, Muniz and cheap def….that’s what I’m doing….defence not scoring any points these days, so no need to waste money on them…

        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Saliba - Braithwaite - Gusto - 2 x cheaps…something like that

    10. The_FF_King
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why is Douglas luiz not getting much love?

      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          Will likely have a deeper role with McGinn and Kamara out.

        • Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cause he will probs be full on CDM with mcginn and kamara both out injured. Also he seems to get all his oens at villa park...

          1. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Pens**

        • The_FF_King
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks 🙂

      2. The Overthinker
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Any leaks ??

      3. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who to start? Not on FH
        A) Kaminski (more saves)
        B) Areola (higher cs chance if Watkins out

      4. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Paqueta or Kudus?

        Open Controls
        1. nolard
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          kuduus

        2. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          K

      5. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Too risky to go Radu rather than the usual Spurs defence after Poste comments yesterday?

      6. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Keep Solanke and Haaland to Toney?
        Also, get Maddison or Bowen?

      7. Gazzpfc
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Which one to lose

        Morris
        Elanga
        Kudos

        ????

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          M

        2. Manani
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Kudus for me, already got Bowen

      8. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Best NFO pick?

        A) Elanga
        B) MGW

        Cheers!

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'd pick Elanga. Riskier, but higher ceiling

      9. Pacer.
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Playing Roerslav over udogie. This isn't madness... is it? 2A1G in last 10. Against Burnley, awful. More likely CS than spurs.

      10. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Bench
        A. Morris
        B. Kudus
        C. Bailey

        Current benching C.

        Also: thinking Leno on goal for saves as I don't see many CS. Makes sense?

      11. PascalCygan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Best not to take a hit to bring in Maddison if he's being 'managed' or some kind of a doubt as I've seen on here and Twitter?

        A) Stick with 11 below
        B) Gordon to Maddison for -4

        A right? Used my free transfer. No free hit. Wildcard next week.

        0FT 10.2ITB
        Areola
        DOughty Kabore Cash Robinson Reguilon
        Son Bowen
        Watkins Toney Morris

        Thanks!

