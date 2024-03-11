128
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Should I FH here or take the minus -8?

    Areola
    Reg Doughty
    Son Bowen Maddison
    Watkins Morris Toney

    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      What kind of question is this?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Obvious answer?

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Depends on the -8 and FH team.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gross and Odergaard to Bowen and Maddison. Kudus ans Porro would probably be on the FH team

