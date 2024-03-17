205
  1. steveansell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I'm thinking FH34, WC35 or 36 BB37. Allows to cover the double Chelsea GW35 or 36 too.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      How many Pool, Chelsea, Arsenal and City do you currently have?

      1. steveansell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Currently just four. Palmer, Gabriel, Saka and Haaland

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          You'll want at least 7 by 31

    2. Sif
      • 10 Years
      just now

      On WC now. Loading up on City, Pool, Arsenal, Chelsea (+Son)

      Will FH34 to fill out the edges of my team (Pool/Arsenal spine) with players I would only want for one week, Wolves, Bournemouth, Palace, Everton.
      It will be easy to get out 15 players for BB37, many of whom you want from now onward anyway.

  2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Is Maddison rumoured injured? FPL stats has him dropping like a stone

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Salah and Palmer in high demand.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bench Bowen(new) or Saka(mci)?

    1. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Bowen

      • Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Saka

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Could really do with a Tue/Wed BPL schedule this week after 15 points on my FH. Even a GW next weekend.

      Instead, it needs to fester, stew and ferment for a fortnight for the stupid IB.

    3. ProfessorM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I am not sure I understand why they would put the bha/CHE match in GW35/36. Maybe I am missing something. If bha/CHE does not go midweek of GW34, then Brighton blank in GW34 and have two more matches to reschedule. Instead, they could go

      GW34 midweek: bha/CHE, mci/TOT

      GW35/36: CHE/tot

      GW37 midweek: che/ARS and BHA/mci

      Can CHE/tot not go during GW35/36?

      1. The Tonberry
          29 mins ago

          My guess is that CHE/tot is bookmarked as a televised fixture and this may clash with UEFA competitions

        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          Brighton play Man City in 34

          1. ProfessorM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            If Brighton play Man City in 34 midweek, that would leave Spurs with Chelsea and Man City. They cannot play them both in GW37.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              22 mins ago

              Spurs vs Chelsea in 34, easy.

              1. ProfessorM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                yes, if they did this, where 34 is Spurs vs Chelsea and Brighton vs Man city, then that would make sense...but then Arsenal would not double in GW34. That is the big question.

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Exactly, big finish in 37 to make it fair for the top 3.

      2. Buck The Trent
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        To get Salah, would you sell?

        A Watkins
        B Solanke

        Thinking A as Solanke might DGW34

        1. Purse83
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          A - any value in him will also erode over the next 2 weeks.

        2. Our Tiny Windows
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          a

      3. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Eh, what's going on here?
        Maybe managers should start announcing they're leaving at the end of the season, every season...

      4. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        -4 Tavernier & Ake > Salah & Bradley?

      5. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        My squad after last week's FH:

        Areola Neto
        Trippier* Gabriel Bradley Doughty V.Hecke
        Salah Son Saka Palmer D.Luiz
        Haaland Watkins Solanke
        0itb, 1FT

        Newcastle have great fixtures and I expect Trippier to be fit by the end of the month, but Newcastle defence is pants.

        Arsenal up against MCI next but still tempted to just dump Trippier and get in White. Please tell me to wait.

      6. Purse83
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Areola Dubravka
        Bradley Porro Zabarnyi Gabriel RAN
        Palmer Gordon KDB Saka Son
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        A) KDB & Watkins > Salah & Muniz -4
        B) WC

        Gut feel is WC can wait.

      7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Just brought in Darwin for Solanke for a hit, just to bench Saka. Will end in tears.

        Open Controls
        1. Minion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          55 mins ago

          You’ve just taken a hit? With two weeks until the next deadline?

          1. Our Tiny Windows
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Well he is insane.

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          46 mins ago

          Might do something similar.

      8. HD7
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Buy Salah or Palmer for next week?
        Will WC in 31

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          10 mins ago

          Selling the same player? Captain?

        2. aapoman
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'm thinking if I should get both for a -4 and WC31 or just WC this week...

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Boils down to who you want to captain

      9. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Would you rather have Darwin or Solanke on a WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          I don't see why it shouldn't be both

          1. aapoman
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Well it could be but that would mean cutting Foden

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I don't think Foden would be in my WC30

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Darwin.

          Better team, more chances, Solanke been meh since coming back off injury.

      10. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        Golf is getting close with one hole left.

      11. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        I see Watkins still flagged- is it just fpl towers laziness rather than another issue for him?

        Open Controls
        1. aapoman
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I wouldn't blame them for logging of for 2 weeks after the gameweek everyone had

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Very true!

      12. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        50 mins ago

        Anyone watched Chelsea much lately?

        How's Jackson been looking?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Ticking along nicely since AFCON

        2. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Progressing well. Putting himself in good goalscoring opportunities and contributing some good team play as well. Today was a good example, albeit against Championship opposition.

      13. Orion
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        Get Castagne or Robinson from Fulham defense?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Robinson edges it for me. Slightly more nailed and better xA / 90

      14. Random Name
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Can not believe I benched Muniz. Would've broken top 100k for the first time this season. Brutal

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          If it helps, a load of people also benched Robinson.

          The highest scorer this week took a 48 point hit (and still comfortably outscored me) which tells you all you need to know about this GW.

      15. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Should I do tonight KDB, Dunk > Salah, Robinson (-4)? Would prefer to wait closer to deadline after IB, but will be priced out probably tomorrow, and will need to scrap with some sub 4.5 defenders

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          No. Defender that doubles might be a better option like Gusto or Ait Nouri

      16. Lilac Breasted Roller
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Is Muniz now back to the bench with Jiminez back?

        Open Controls
        1. Assisting the assister
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Fulham fans think he’ll keep place for now

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          The only reason I got Morris instead of Muniz this GW was because of fear of nailedness now Jimi is back.

          Oh well….

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Doubt it. He was subbed off due to a kick to the calf

      17. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Roll the FT? 4.2m itb.

        Areola
        Branthwaite // Ait-Nouri // Ake
        Salah (c) // Son // Maddison // Palmer
        Semnyo // Solanke // Haaland

        Raya // Tavernier // Doughty // Estupinian

      18. GE
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        15 points on FH and 27 points on the bench! :/
        (Leno (7), Coufal (7), Robinson (11), Bailey (2)

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          It was a GW when every big hitter blanked and every scorer was some virtually unowned player.

          I bet half these players families never had them in their fantasy teams, let alone the rest of us!

      19. HD7
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        1 ft and 9m in the bank.

        A)WC in 30

        B) Bowen to Salah or Palmer and WC in 31

        Leno
        Gabriel Konsa Bradley
        Son Bowen Saka Foden Bailey
        Watkins Solanke

        Areola Morris, Doughty, Taylor

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Depends on your WC team. At least you could have both for free.

      20. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Try again -4 Tavernier & Ake > Salah & Bradley?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Where do you WC? Bradley seems a risky pick

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Exact money?

      21. Ange Ball
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Is it possible to be both my rivals I did not use FH chip took minus 12 only scored 14pts terrible. Both rivals 66pts ahead. One played WC and FH the other FH and TC. Do you think I can come back seeing how there not many games left? What would I need to do?

        Open Controls
        1. Ange Ball
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I still got my WC FH BB

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah, easily doable

      22. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bench one:

        a) Saka (mci)
        b) D.Luiz (WOL)
        c) Solanke (EVE)

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Saka

      23. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        A Van Dijk Solanke
        B Gabriel Darwin

      24. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Anyone getting rid of Watkins? Or would it be a GW too early?

