We’re getting closer to knowing who will ‘double’ in Gameweeks 34 + 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The results of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final ties will have a big say in that.

That’s because the semi-finals of that competition clash with Gameweek 34.

Gameweek 34 will be a normal Gameweek for most, a ‘double’ for a few others and a ‘blank’ for one or two more.

In this article, we look at the impact of the FA Cup on the schedule.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Wolves 2-3 Coventry

Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Chelsea 4-2 Leicester

Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool

GAMEWEEK 34 OVERVIEW

GW34 Premier League fixture Status Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Crystal Palace v West Ham On Everton v Nottm Forest On Fulham v Liverpool On Luton v Brentford On Sheff Utd v Burnley On Wolves v Arsenal On Brighton v Chelsea Postponed Man Utd v Newcastle Postponed Spurs v Man City Postponed

WHY A POSTPONEMENT DOESN’T NECESSARILY MEAN A BLANK

Unlike in Gameweek 29, a postponement in Gameweek 34 doesn’t necessarily mean a blank.

This Gameweek clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals but the following midweek is free, meaning the affected matches could simply move there.

That free midweek could also house earlier postponements from Gameweeks 26/29.

So, Gameweek 34 could become a blank for a small number of clubs, a double for a handful of others and a single Gameweek for the remainder.

WHICH TEAMS CAN/CAN’T ‘DOUBLE’ IN GAMEWEEK 34?

The FA Cup quarter-final results mean Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea can’t ‘double’ in Gameweek 34.

Instead, the latter five teams are guaranteed to play twice in Gameweek 37.

The current thinking is that Chelsea will have a second ‘double’ involving Brighton in either Gameweek 35 or 36.

Meanwhile, the following teams could potentially ‘double’ in Gameweek 34: Arsenal, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton and Sheffield United.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE FULL GAMEWEEK 34 PICTURE?

The March international break is the next key juncture for Fantasy managers.

Following the FA Cup quarter-finals, we now know which of the Gameweek 34 matches need to be rearranged.

During the break itself, we’ll also find out which teams will ‘double’ when the new fixture dates are announced.