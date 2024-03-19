44
44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    And my non FH team with 9 players including Reguilon helped me get into top 10K

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Cool!
      26 without FH and without a hit, thanks to Muniz

      Open Controls
  2. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Major League Soccer is back in the USA. Week 4 has just finished so still 26 weeks to go. Lots of familiar faces from European football are involved such as Messi, Suarez, Alba, Benteke, Ashley Westwood (who?) and Hugo Lloris to name a few. Unlimited transfers every week & lots of DGW’s!!

    I have created a league to cover the next 26 weeks known as Charlie Price & Friends On Tour. Code S7NAKVJE or simply click on the Leagues Tab and scroll down until you find my league. Deadline for joining is Saturday 23 March @ 6pm UK time.

    Even if you have missed the opening weeks you can still qualify for the end of season play offs in the main game by posting good numbers in weeks 5 - 24. A full explanation can be found once you have joined.

    Go to fantasy.mls.soccer.com to register.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Thanks but I've decided to look more locally for my summer game - maybe you might be interested in Eliteserien fantasy? Starts this Sunday, details & ML in hot topics.

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Joined.

        Norwegian football is a complete mystery to me though so not expecting to shine at all. Better start researching if I am going up against experts like yourself. Might just have to play with a ‘set & forget’ squad and see where I end up!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Great! I'm pretty new to Norwegian football too, only just getting into it this season. Quite a few newbies are playing I think so it should be fun. Note there's 4 teams with DGW3 so that's what I'm mainly focussing on to start with

          Open Controls
    2. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      *end of season play offs are officially known in MLS fantasy as FCL (Fantasy Champions League) for which qualification is achieved by finishing in the top 50 managers in any of the following qualifying periods : weeks 1 - 6, 7 - 12, 13 - 18 and 19 - 24. Globally only 15000 currently so top 50 is not as tough as it sounds. Ultimately the play offs will then accommodate up to 200 managers.

      Open Controls
  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    If I didn't hit for Toney, I was likely on a green arrow solely because I didn't own Regulion. But i'd argue losing just a few thousand places was worth saving the FH for.

    My biggest gripe was that I went with my gut (instead of EO fear) and plumped for Morris in DGW28. That backfired. So I ignore my gut and went with EO fear and went for Toney instead of Muniz...

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Still think Toney will be a good pick over the next weeks. Will be a nice differential

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        To be honest, 65% of the reason I wanted Muniz was his upcoming fixture vs SHU. Toney could score well vs MNU though

        Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Haaland has limped out of Norway training apparently

    https://x.com/statcity/status/1770081602430751045?s=46&t=i1t6O2FcyTnnnYHKnnDydA

    Oh the games have begun

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Bet he was itching to play two meaningless friendlies against the two halves of Czechoslovskia as well.

      Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      it might be news worthy if he was actually delivering anything that warrants that price tag but he ain't

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I think no Haaland could be a good differential gamble. Seriously tempted to run with it

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hope he's not actually injured because I was planning on running with this

          Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Bowen -> Salah
      Haaland -> Darwin

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Maybe bringing Haaland back can wait until GW31 after all. Then again there is plenty of scope for some players to look at this international break as a chance to get a rest before the run in.

      Open Controls
  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/19/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-29-3/

    Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thinking of the below moves, for GW30 ad GW31, both would be for hits. What do you think?

    GW30
    A. Martinelli or Foden > Salah
    B. Watkins > Mubama

    GW31
    A. Konsa > Gusto
    B. Solanke > Darwin

    Current Team (1.2M ITB)

    Dubravka
    Gabriel / Konsa / Porro
    Palmer / Son / Martinelli / Saka / Foden
    Watkins / Haaland

    Areola | Solanke | Branthwaite | Kerkez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I have folks and resisted the urge to make early transfers (non-WCers).

    Haaland limped out of training.

    https://twitter.com/StatCity/status/1770084659918991601?t=50_x6JWDiUoauE_heYJ-vg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Why didn't I scroll up rather than waste my time posting it again haha

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Mod application rejected 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          You better break the news to the person that submitted the application on my behalf

          Open Controls
  8. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Given this article, I feel even betterer about "wasting" my FH in GW18 and getting 70 points.

    Open Controls
  9. Steavn8k
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Have a few ways of bringing back Salah. What to go for?
      A: Son->Salah
      B: Foden & Solanke->Salah & Muniz (-4)
      C: Foden & Doug Luiz -> Salah & Chukwumeza or another random 5th 4.2 mid. not really playing..
      D: Wildcard and figure out something completely different.
      E: Hold on bringing Salah back and wait until a later wildcard.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        F: Sell Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yes, might also be an option, and bring in Darwin or someone..

            Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Non-footballing question - anyone know why am I consistently getting a HTTP 400 error when accessing this site on my phone (Android, Chrome browser).
        - Doesn't happen in incognito mode on same phone/browser
        - Happens whether on mobile internet or any Wi-Fi
        - Not related to being logged in or not
        - Not facing an issue on any other sites

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Try clearing cache and cookies in browser

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks - seems to have worked

            Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          I had the same issue - it was only after doing what Toneyawesome suggested that I could get the error messages to stop

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          I don't know the technical answer to 'why' but quite a few people are having this issue & it is being looked at. To be honest I'm a little frustrated since I've been trying to get someone to put up some sort of notification / FAQ type of message about this but it seems like these kind of things move very slowly at FFS

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks - doesn't surprise me...

            Open Controls
      3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        Palmer or Salah for captain?

        Areola
        Doughty, Udogie, Gabriel
        Bowen, Odegaard, Foden, Palmer, Salah
        Watkins, Haaland

        Dubra, Morris, Braithwaite, Van Hecke

        Open Controls
        1. HD7
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Who would you buy from the two if you could choose only one of them?

          Open Controls
          1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Palmer for upcoming fixtures but closely followed by Salah

            Open Controls
            1. HD7
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              So Palmer as captain I guess:)

              Open Controls
      4. HD7
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Hey mates, A or B?

        A) WC in 30

        B) Bowen to Salah or Palmer and WC in 31

        Leno
        Gabriel Konsa Bradley
        Son Bowen Saka Foden Bailey
        Watkins Solanke

        Areola Morris, Doughty, Taylor

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      5. The Yam Bandit
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        46 mins ago

        Need to pick 2 to replace Roerslev and Doughty:
        1. Gusto
        2. Ait-Nouri
        3. Munoz

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          just now

          12

          Open Controls
      6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        I have 5 nightmarish weeks and have to wallow in my own misery while a few people have a sucky week together and get a whole article dedicated to it? I call treachery!

        Open Controls
      7. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Haaland limped out of Norway training earlier but the team doctor, speaking to TV2, says “no problem”.

        https://twitter.com/SamLee/status/1770114089915744464?t=-ngPS9YGh5TKqgE7wSGEHw&s=19

        Open Controls
      8. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        "Something new is coming...Fantasy Challenge"

        https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1770120915579174964?t=oRrynQK79M_cJ51feIptWQ&s=19

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.