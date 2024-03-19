FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 29

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 29, the lowest-scoring round in FPL history. A record 1.7 million Free Hit chips were played and the top 10k Free Hit template scored 21 points.

We report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Members Cup and Last Man Standing, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a third straight week and fourth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now 12th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He also sets the pace for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 29 was the qualifying round for the second FFS Members Cup of 2023/24. There were 328 entries, including three former winners (Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper and Mayanyi) who will be seeded into the first round. They will be joined there by 253 other managers who have beaten the qualifying score, which is expected to be announced on Thursday.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 29 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 16 after hits, with 51 teams being removed.

It means that 103 are going through to Gameweek 30. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Christian Thufason led the way, with a differential Free Hit team including returns from Chris Wood, David Datro Fofana and Vitinho. He’s had three previous top 7k finishes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a fourth straight week and 17th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. But Sameer Sohail is now level with him on points, as both have 51 out of a possible 87.

Danny Messer in League 8 Division 33 remains the top scorer in Head-to-Head Leagues, with 79 points.

MODS & CONS

It’s a seventh week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. On his ninth occasion over this campaign, Luke also sits 2,169th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Grey Head has regained top spot from Dan (BlackWolf) in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 23 and 27. He has a worldwide ranking of 5,882nd.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

A familiar name is number one in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d). Euan Thompson does so for a third successive week and fourth time this season.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a sixth straight week and eighth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Eddy Healey leads for a second successive week and sixth time this season in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk). He’s 293rd overall thanks to his nine-man team including a double-digit haul from Rodrigo Muniz. It means he outscored the Free Hit template without taking any hits.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala is ahead for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and sits 2,143rd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron leads for a fifth straight week and sixth time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) after playing his second Wildcard. This included a double-digit haul from Muniz and places him 406th worldwide.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2014/15 FPL champion Simon March leads for a fifth consecutive week and seventh time this season in his own FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

The Free Hit success of Muniz, Morgan Gibbs-White and Emiliano Martinez allows Joakim Viheriä to be ahead for an 18th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. The team is now 1,177th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) is also number one in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7). It’s 14 weeks in a row and an overall 103rd ranking.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a 14th week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols is the pace-setter for a tenth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is 1,865th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) slips to sixth place.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Kevin Weisz leads for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh) and is 1,235th.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Natasha Kainth maintains her position for a second week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. She fielded an eight-man team without taking any hits and is now 23rd.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

David Squires has regained the lead from Mateusz Kabat in my January to May League (code 5v12bh), having previously led after Gameweek 27. He has risen from 166k to 4,764th during the last nine Gameweeks.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Isaac Lundall immediately shot to the top of my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak) thanks to a Gameweek rank of 1,003rd. A very differential Free Hit line-up featured Muniz, Fofana, Vladimir Coufal, Bernd Leno, Vitinho and Wilson Odobert.

