37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Need me some Muniz.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Can you afford him?

  2. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Should I stay away from Bradley, keleher and gusto until the end of the season?

    Fh and bb left... And 10 millions in the bank

    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I will most likely bring in Gusto. Chelsea's fixtures look good.

      1. FplmorelikeFml
          just now

          Haven't seen much Chelsea games, could you share why Gusto is a good pick? Is he an attacking threat for the Chelsea team?

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Nice write up.

      Along with a cracker at Old Trafford and in the FA Cup generally.
      I hoped that Coventry would play Man Utd and the big spenders could play it out in April.

      The beauty of football is in its inherent unpredictability compared to many elite sports like tennis or rugby where the favourite tends to win.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        I particularly liked the use of ‘excrement’!

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Do people consider Salah is a must even for hits GW30? I feel not strangely.

      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I hope you feel better soon.

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        maybe from GW31

    4. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Someone has to go for Salah. Select one
      Haaland
      Foden
      Son

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Son is my trade off.

        Sure he'll haul occasionally but Foden and Haaland likely to be more consistent.

        Maybe flip a coin on Foden or Son?

        I've not checked the stats yet mind.

        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Son has good fixtures coming up. The problem is when he hauls he hauls big. He has a rank killer hauls this season

      2. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        Foden - at least for the next few fixtures.

      3. MARVELLUS
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yeah Foden

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Foden

      5. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've kept Haaland and Son

        Don't have Foden, but plan to get him in for Bowen or Maddison after 1-2 GWs

        I sacrificed Saka! Might switch Son to Saka after a few GWs

    5. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Here's my latest WC, thoughts?

      Kelleher Pickford
      Gabriel Gusto AitNouri Botman Richards
      Salah Son Palmer Saka Garnacho
      Haaland Solanke Nunez

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        Botman may become Robinson or BOU def

      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd probably take Watkins and Muniz over Solanke and Nunez. Get Foden for Garnacho

      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not keen on no Ars defender cover they are solid?
        But can’t have them all.

    6. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Seeing quite a few wc being played. Any advantage of playing it now as opposed to gw31 after the city v arsenal game?

    7. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      What is the consensus on here, should we be able to know the DGW34 fixtures for certain before GW30 deadline? I am wondering whether to hit the WC button now or wait until GW31 in case the fixtures are not clear before GW30 deadline. But then I'll miss on price rises...

      1. FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes

    8. MGD
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Latest on Hee Chan? Will he be back for GW34 you think? (20 of april)

    9. donbagino
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who should replace Salah?
      a) Bowen - fix: new, TOT, wol
      b) Maddison - fix: LUT, wh, NF

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        WHU does not have any doubles for the rest of the season

    10. HD7
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      1 ft and 9m in the bank.

      A)WC in 30

      B) Bowen to Salah or Palmer and WC in 31

      Leno
      Gabriel Konsa Bradley
      Son Bowen Saka Foden Bailey
      Watkins Solanke

      Areola Morris, Doughty, Taylor

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Do you have FH left?

    11. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      21 points on FH, with 26 on the bench! Gained 11 points over doing nothing. Classsic. Not a single return. Only good thing was choosing Collins ahead of Reguilon.

    12. Tsparkes10
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Those with wc left… when are you using?

      Tempted to use it now but GW 35 maybe better?

      1. MGD
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Likely GW 35. Can build for a GW34 team easily.

        Already have:
        ARS 3
        LIV 1
        BOU 2
        WOL 1

        So i need to get 2 more LIV and 1 or 2 CRY and that will get me a full 11 of doublers.

      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why is gw 35 better for it?

        I am also thinking of doing it now as I have no Liverpool and want Darwin, Salah.
        Also son.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Teams that double in 34 are different in 37

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Teams that are predicted to double*

      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Have no idea whatsoever, don’t think I really need to use it now so gw35 definitely an option.

