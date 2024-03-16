119
  1. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    What a FH shitfest. 8 from 7. Currently being beaten by ML rival who has 9 from 3. Another day...

  2. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    WC draft. How's he looking? Doughty in at the moment in case he rises and gains me 0.1 that way. FH and BB also available

    Petrovic Areola
    Saliba Doughty* AitNouri Branthwaite Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Muniz

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Too early. We should know the GW34 doubles before GW30 deadline. That will inform a lot of who we decide to pick up.

      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Haven't pressed the button yet. Quite like this however and the only thing that matters to me is the gw37 fixtures since I can just FH in 34.

    2. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      That's about what I came up with... except kept Watkins over Darwin and would need to think about Doughty more. I like your Petrovic

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      My draft is this with Richards in for Doughty, and Raya and Kelleher instead of your two keepers

      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I like these ones

  3. HD7
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    1 ft and 9m in the bank.

    A)WC in 30

    B) Bowen to Palmer and WC in 31

    Leno
    Gabriel Konsa Bradley
    Son Bowen Saka Foden Bailey
    Watkins Solanke

    Areola, Morris, Doughty, Taylor

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    On a whopping 18 points. This is an all-timer of a GW. One of the worst GWs ever. All we need now is a 1-1 draw in Villa-Whu with no involvement from Watkins/Bowen and there'll be no doubt about it.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      18 is decent tbh. I'm on 14 with 3 to go.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I know I'm doing alright. Chris Wood with half my points. Legend.

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mad this is a brag this week

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bragging disguised as «ohh what a poor week» are the worst on her

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      A heady 17 for me, with Antonee Robinson contributing 11. Four players to come tomorrow. Will take any sort of green arrow having not used my free hit.

  5. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    How's it looking?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel - Robinson - Ait Nouri
    Salah - Son - Saka - Foden - Palmer
    Watkins - Muniz

    Areola - Van Hecke - Regulion - Morris

    Enough ITB for Morris to Haaland.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good enough to keep WC until 31 I reckon

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        What would your WC look like?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very nice.

      I wouldn't WC that until 35 probably.

  6. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    17 with no hits and no FH + 3 of Muniz bonus.

    Bowen, Watkins, and Soucek to go.

    Already taken hit for next GW to get Salah in before price rises. Retained Haaland.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Taken a hit for someone already and they don’t play for another 2weeks?! You know the risks…

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Got exact funds.

        There's decent upside. Salah playing full 90 minutes already is reassuring. Yes there's risk as well, reward is proportionate.

        Got rid of Walker as well. FH and WC intact.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, FH and WC intact here also but 12.9 in the bank so I can afford to wait luckily

    2. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah is nowhere near a price rise

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Price changes, especially rises, outwitted most of us this season

        There are few case in points from recent history

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          He's nowhere near a rise at all.

          1. Mozumbus
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Keep in mind that his current ownership is too low if he's fit and pays full minutes in the coming GWs

  7. 2EyedTurk
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    OK beat this.....

    Until last night I had Muniz as a striker and Reguillon was nowhere near my team....

    Today I have 10pts from 8 (inc captain) and Fofana smiling from the bench!!

