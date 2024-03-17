82
82 Comments
  1. Random Name
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Who else has had Saka since day 1?

    
    1. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      aye

      
  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Let's just put this BGW behind us and move on.

    
    1. sunzip14
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      It’s not going behind for 2 weeks. The site is not letting us move on!

      
  3. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Garnacho + Watkins v Son + Muniz

    
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Oh B by miles

      
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Going for all 4 on WC

      
  4. yeahbuddy
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    My bench of Martinez, Wood, Coufal & Robinson looks great with no autosubs! Anyone else make decent choices but all sat on the bench?

    
  5. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Might be time to go without Watkins on a WC. Solanke and Muniz are just such good value

    
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      One more week then sell for me

      
  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Salah rise tonite? Atm 95%

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      
  7. Orion
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thinking of hitting that wildcard button now?
    0.1 is going to be very important when you want to have Salah, Haaland, Saka, Son in your team…?

    
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’m in

      
    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      It will be, but also depends on the state of your current team too.

      
  8. I Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which one to sell for Salah?

    A) Gibbs-White (CRY)
    B) Bowen (new)

    
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      A

      
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      B probably as A's next two fixtures are at home.

      
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        WC 31 so this week only.

        
    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I’m looking at B myself. Will release more funds.

      
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I'm Wildcarding in 31 so the funds don't matter.

        
  9. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Would you WC this? I've fallen behind a lot recently. Only WC and BB left

    Neto
    Doughty Porro Gabriel
    KDB Foden Saka Garnacho
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Areola Neto Saliba Baldock

    
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Think I would wait another GW and reassess.

      Can you to KdB to Salah?

      
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Only for -4

        
  10. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    RP

    Thinking taking hit to get Salah in this week. Planning to use WC closer to GW37 for the BB.

    Watkins & Gordon to Muniz & Salah.

    Gives front 8 of:
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer Son
    Haaland Solanke Muniz

    Yay or Nay?

    
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Gordon > Salah FT possible? I’d give Watkins the Wolves game.

      
      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Pretty sure selling Watkins funds it. I’m in a similar position but leaving it a week and playing Gordon (if fit) and Watkins

        
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yay!

      
  11. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Best move(s) this week?

    A. Bowen > Salah (bench Saka/Gordon)
    B. Estu > Robinson (bench Kerkez)
    C. Both the above for -4

    Dubravka
    Saliba, Gabriel, Kerkez
    Saka, Foden, Gordon*, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins*, Solanke

    (Areola, Bowen, Estu, Lascelles)
    1 FT, 5.3 ITB

    
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      A, not worth a hit for defenders

      
      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Cheers. B wouldn’t involve a hit and I wouldn’t potentially leave myself with a benching headache either.

        But then again not having Salah is a concern too.

        
  12. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do here folks? 1 ft, 10.4m itb.
    Wc now or in gw31?

    Areola
    Gabriel pau doughty
    Son saka Bowen Maddison oalmer
    Watkins Toney

    Dubravka morris baldock regulion

    
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Show the WC team.

      
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Don’t have one yet

        
  13. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Dub (areola)
    Moreno dalot porro (gab doughty)
    Son Saka Palmer Maddy (barkley)
    Watkins Muniz Haaland.
    5.4m itb

    Shall I do Maddison>Salah for -4 now or wait a week?

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Maddison has a great fixture. Just relax.

      
    2. Max City
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I wonder the reason for Salah subbed off in the FA Cup was because he hasn't been fully fit?

      
      1. Indpush
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Think so but will be watching news about him.

        
  14. Bounce
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Neto, Kelleher
    Saliba, Ake, Udogie, Anderson, Cash
    Son, Saka, Foden, Gordon, Palmer
    Halaand, Watkins, Solanke

    There's absolutely no way I can get Salah into my team without losing Halaand. I've got 0.2 to spare, so the only way would be to do Gordon to Salah and then I'd have 7.4 for a striker.

    My team value sucks (103.5) so I didn't even think I could get both with my wildcard without hurting the rest of my team. I should have paid more attention to price rises. I've just been ignoring them and making my transfers on Friday night/Saturday morning.

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      You are suffering because you didn’t manage your moneypit properly. Watkins > Muniz will assist you.

      
  15. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW29 (154 teams)

    Safety score = 16
    Top score = Christian Thufason with 37

    51 teams or nearly a third to be removed, 103 teams through to GW30
    20% or at least 21 out near GW
    Congrats to the final 103 and enjoy the break!

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cannot believe I’m finally out, my word, on a FH with 15 points, you have to laugh. Was great while it lasted cheers TM!

      
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Unlucky, good luck for the rest of the season.

        
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Cheers TM, was a great run, LMS is awesome! GL to you too 😉

          
      2. Skid Vicious
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Oh that's tough mate.
        I feel ya.
        Most horrendous templates on FH ever.
        Nothing seemed to work for anybody

        
    2. Kabayan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Ehhmmm 38

      
      1. Kabayan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        But -4, lol

        
  16. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Hi gents, some VERY early thoughts here.

    Areola
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Saliba
    Palmer - Saka - Son - Foden
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
    __________________________
    Dubravka: KDB: Zabarnyi: Baldock

    1FT, 0.6 ITB

    Want to go back to my 352 while picking up Salah.
    Plan is KDB > Salah and one of Solanke/Watkins to make way for Muniz to fund it.
    Baldock can go for Gusto later also.

    So who would you lose for Muniz?

    A) Watkins
    B) Solanke

    Cheers guys!

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Watkins

      
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers KT! Certainly better fixtures for Solanke, Watkins are a very mixed bag aren’t they.

        
      2. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I have been thinking about selling Solanke over Watkins because the latter is a better player with a higher ceiling. But having second thoughts now.

        
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Cheers BC. Yeah but really is a tough one, one one side Watkins is having his best season yet and can score pretty much against anyone, but can’t help but feel Villa’s wheels are starting to fall off a little bit.
          On the other side, Will Solanke be played as much knowing they’ve secured safety, he may want to carry on playing each game in a hope of moving away, who knows.
          Immediate fixtures say Solanke is the better bet, it’s just that Watkins ownership is huge! A dealt head scratcher haha!

          
  17. popcoin
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Muniz feels like a bit of a trap, Fulham a very different side away from the Cottage

    
    1. popcoin
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      8 attacking returns in 10 starts is great. 1 away from home is not.

      
    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      He's a 4.5m enabler, granted his away form is not great, but that won't stop me from playing him at Sheffield who's home form is atrocious

      
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      They outplayed Wolves at Molineux last week, no idea how they lost. He had a header cleared off the line in that game. They also beat ManUtd at Old Trafford and drew at Burnley?

      
  18. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    No price changes

    
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      CR

      
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Croydon?

        
    2. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Great Rainy! Just relax lads

      
    3. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Thanks

      
    4. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Thx Rainy now with a bit of luck we can relax for a week or two

      
    5. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy! No fault of yours, but a GW from the bottom of hell, though this clearly was the case for everyone -- somehow lost only 2k in rank. Best of luck to you in the interminable 2 weeks before the next PL game!

      
  19. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Any thoughts for this lot here?
    Thinking KDB, Solanke -> Salah, Muniz -4. Also thinking Gross -> Richarlison for a punt.

    Kelleher
    Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite
    KDB - Foden - Saka - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Neto - Gross - Doughty - Kerkez

    1FT - 1.2ITB

    Thanks

    
    1. Nas
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Why sell solanke ahead of two good fixtures?

      
      1. andre_c
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        To fund Salah, not really any other ways…

        
    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Go for the hit.

      
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Stop thinking. Got 2 weeks and will find out DGW fixtures before then.

        
  20. Nas
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    For gw30 only do you prefer salah or son?

    
    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah captain.

      
  21. Rik Waller
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best 4.6m Mid? McTominay I suppose?

    
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Probably yes, but like Muniz and 3-5-2 better going fwd.

      
      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Kobbie

      
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Been on the bench largely hasn’t he?

      
  22. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Switching from 343 to 352. Which midfielder do you prefer:

    A) Son
    B) Maddison
    C) Ödegaard (have Saka)

    
    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A.

      
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      
  23. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which move?

    1.Watkins+Hwang to Muniz+Salah for a hit,exact money.

    2. Son to Salah for free.

    3.Solanke+Foden to Muniz+Salah for a hit.

    Thanks all.

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      

