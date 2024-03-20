184
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Little boxes all the same,
    There's a green one and a pink one
    And a blue on and a yellow one
    And they're all made out of ticky tacky
    And they all look just the same

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      (* mine was no different)

    2. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Mary Louise Parker should come round to mine sometime for tea, biscuits, wine and cheese.

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I think your name be off putting, lol 🙂

  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thinking of the below moves, for GW30 ad GW31, both would be for hits. What do you think?

    GW30
    A. Martinelli or Foden > Salah
    B. Watkins > Mubama

    GW31
    A. Konsa > Gusto
    B. Solanke > Darwin

    Current Team (1.2M ITB)

    Dubravka
    Gabriel / Konsa / Porro
    Palmer / Son / Martinelli / Saka / Foden
    Watkins / Haaland

    Areola | Solanke | Branthwaite | Kerkez

    Thanks

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Favourite city beginning with ‘M’?

    1. Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Bayern

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Mumbai

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Malindi

    4. The Ejiptian King
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Mexico

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Pampanga?

        1. conrad10
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          provence in the phillipines

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Known for the cooking, especially tocino (cured pork).

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              How did Manila rank for you?

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Lived here for three years back in the 90s. Love the big southeast asian cities, but losing tolerance as I enter mine tenth century - traffic, excess sugar in absolutely everything! Still, it gave me Maid Template, for which I can never repay it!

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Same, Mexico City by far.

        Didn't really care for Manchester, although I lived there a few years. Would love to visit Mumbai

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          DF is huge.

          Manchester ... there or Milton Keynes 😉

    5. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Montreal.

    6. HD7
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Mesembria

    7. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Melbourne for you Knight?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Melbourne for the coffee for sure!

    8. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I spent a week in Milan and absolutely loved it, but I haven’t been to Middlesborough yet (bucket list)!

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        If you go to Middlesbrough make sure you go to the Empire.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Mine ancestors owned a big house in Sadberge. Has anybody been to Sadberge? Nice place?

    9. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Melbourne, Milan, Madrid all great

    10. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Moscow - especially in summer

    11. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Mendoza by far.

      Manhattan or Milan are decent too.

    12. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Miyajima

      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Munich, Marrakech, Malmö, Maribor.

    13. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Montenegro, a country through

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I’ll allow it!

        1. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          What I liked about Montenegro is that it has got beautiful beaches as well as green mountain valleys all in short distance
          Visited in 2019 before covid

          1. Paul Psychic Octopus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Love the Bay of Kotor. Great for kayaking. And in the evening Kotor town is full of tanned, long-legged Serbian girls.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              I’d like everybody to imagine the Homer Simpson drooling gif!

            2. Mozumbus
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Did kayaking at Matka Canyon, again from M, in Macedonia, again from M

    14. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A country, but Mauritius

    15. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Not a city, but I'm a fan of Mawgan Porth in Cornwall.

    16. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Has to be Manchester purely for Satans Hollow lol.

    17. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Mycenae (nerd emoji)

    18. Radulfo28773
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      My vote can only go to Madrid for obvious reasons

    19. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mansfield

  4. drughi
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ft used to get salah, gtg?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel doughty porro
    Maddison Son Salah(C) palmer saka
    Toney Watkins

    Areola Morris saliba taylor

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      So far so good

    3. Steiger
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Doughty to Gusto if you've used your WC already

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        WC, FH and BB left, doughty>gusto for a hit even ?

        1. Steiger
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Ahh okay. I wouldn't if you WC in 31, but maybe if you wait until later.

    4. decisions
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      My exact team.. including subs. I'm holding, WC 31

  5. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Favourite mod beginning with 'TM'?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Torres Mentaculus!

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        You wimp...

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          5 hours ago

          I’ve always loved them both!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            5 hours ago

            Tis like choosing which twin is your favourite!

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      There's more than one mod these days?!?

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Took -4 for the below, hold or WC?

    Probably new bench +1, 5 changes, 7 if you include the hit to get Salah?

    Neto
    Gabriel, Burn, Gusto
    Saka, Palmer, Son, Salah
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Flekken, Gordon, Ake, Doughty

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Hold

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Hold

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Cheers

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      You'll be wildcarding by next week.

      Not least because you won't be able to hold till the end of the month!

      😉

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        True

  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    KDB, Neto -> Salah, Palmer (-4)?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yes easy

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Defo

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Easy

  8. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Play Raya or Areola?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Areola

  9. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Watkins & Gordon to Muniz & Salah -4?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      not this week

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Want to get ahead of the pack. Will give me a front 8 of:

        Salah Saka Palmer Son Foden
        Haaland Solanke Muniz

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          who are benching with above?

          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            Fiden this week.

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 43 mins ago

              *twin of Foden

              1. Fitzy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                4 hours, 37 mins ago

                *Phiden

        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Way to get ahead of the pack is to pick highest point scorer, not the bandwagon.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Yep

            By definition the bandwagon player won't get you ahead of the pack ... Even if he is the highest scorer!

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      yes

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      I’m weary of removing the highest points scorer in the game

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        It is a risk. But I'd rather Salah. Could go Foden/Son to Salah instead and keep Watkins.

      2. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Why, how many times have you done it? 😀

    4. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I kept Watkins and sacrificed Saka

      Your move makes sense as well

  10. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Hey guys been out the loop a bit so would appreciate some thought s

    I still have WC and FH chips

    1FT 7.2ITB

    Areola
    Gabriel*, Pau, VVD
    Saka, Gross, Bowen, Palmer, Son
    Toney, Watkins

    Kaminski, Konsa, Morris, Doughty

    Should I be WCing here or just use one ft to get in salah?
    When are people using FH?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Get Salah this week.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      FH34

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Salah before the others jump on

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Those with No FH but WC & BB, which double is better to play 34/37

    If building WC something like this, or add Wolves etc?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Akanji, Gusto
    Saka, Palmer, Son, Salah
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Neto, Foden, Branthwaite, Richards

    .3

    1. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      You have monsterous team value to afford that team :s

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        About 107 something

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Apparently BB34 might have more fixtures but BB37 more likely to have the better teams, well Man City at least but they'll be rotating by then.

      BB around Arsenal players will be popular.

      Bearing in mind going against the grain and not picking the same players and captain can work too.

      Aka the ill fated gw29 for most.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Let’s no mention FH29 😉

  12. Bavarian
    • 6 Years
    4 hours ago

    Play Gordon or Saka?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Saka has Brazil and Belgium first.

      There's still 10 days to go.

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gordon has returned in 13 from 14 home PL games this season

  13. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Have Morris/Barkley & Doughty in current XI

    A. Just Doughty => Gusto FT and play Morris
    B. + Morris => Muniz -4

    1. Steiger
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

  14. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Favourite FPL ssset of all time beginning with M?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Mark Viduka? Bit of a stretch - I certainly wasn't playing FPL as a 14yr old - but I thought you'd appreciate an Aussie 🙂

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I also loved Harry Mewell!

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Mesut Ozil

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Mo

    4. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      MICHU! Had him from GW1

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Nice, remember hopping on him early.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Malouda for me!

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Marc Overmars or Mark Noble!

    7. Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Moussa Hjeij

    8. LarkyTown
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Maybe not favourite, but Mellberg was good back in the day

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Olaf!

    9. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Mikel Arteta!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I was thinking of him as well.

        1. Evil Greg
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          he was very consistent for points!

    10. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Malbranque (un blast from the, um, passé)

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Steed was a legend to be fair.

        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Especially in his Fulham days! The first season I played fantasy was 2003-4. So many fun players:

          Steed, LBM, Saha, Yakubu, Super Kev

          I was the only person in my uni ML who had Laurent Robert for a while. I remember doing the MOTD challenge in our student hovel seeing him score 2 crackers and assisting another 2 against Spurs. That would have been a nice little FPL haul!

          1. Evil Greg
            • 14 Years
            52 mins ago

            Laurent Robert, some boy 42.

          2. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Loose Bowel Movement was always very quick!

            1. Make Arrows Green Again
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Those runs!

    11. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Mykhailo Mudryk.
      Baps for double M.

    12. Limbo
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mank Mampard

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Ruud van Mistelroy!

  15. Anna Lingus
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Merilrecker

  16. mrtapio
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which front 8 would you take on a GW31 WC?
    Saka, Salah, Palmer,
    Nunez, Haaland +

    A: Garnacho, Foden, Watkins
    B: Garnacho, Foden, Solanke
    C: Garnacho, Son, Solanke
    D: Foden, Son, Muniz (a little downgrade in defence needed)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A or D

    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      A for me

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      D

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      D, Muniz begins with M

  17. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Neto
    Saliba, Gabriel, Ake, Doughty, Taylor
    Foden, Saka, Palmer, Son, Gordon
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    1 FT 2M itb

    Obvious issues is no Salah, but with only 1 FT and only 2M itb it will require a hit. Do I just forget him this week and save or get aggressive and take a hit like Foden, Watkins -> Salah, Muniz

    Any help would be appreciated!

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      No Salah is too big a risk

  18. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    KDB & Doughty > Salah & Branthwaite for a -4?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Madonna!

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Michael Jackson!

        Open Controls
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Moby!

  19. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Sold Salah for 12.9, bought back for 13m with that lovely, lovely permanent team value increase of 0.4. This post is to focus the mind of some for next season.

    "ill keep him in case Egypt go out early"

    "I'll keep him he's back in 3 gameweeks"

    "May as well keep him, he's Salah"

    "Why would I sell Salah?"

    "No point selling Salah"

    "Top 10k and streamers aren't selling Salah"

    etc etc.

  20. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Favourite 1980s band beginning wifh M?

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Does yours involve Vegemite?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I jusf smiled, and gave you a vegemite sandwich!

        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Tonight I dine in Lassiter's

        2. Evil Greg
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Madness

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Great call!

    3. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Manic Street Preachers

    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Metallica

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Motorhead, Megadeth. Quite a few options there.

      2. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Oooh that one is a top, top choice.

    5. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Marr (Johnny) and that other bloke who wrote some good songs I suppose

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Loved the Miths back in the day!

    6. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Mode, Depeche

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Funny you should say that, I was recently in Vigan City, at KZ’s Empanada enjoying a ‘Semi-egg’ empanada with green papaya, and whilst sitting in the plaza enjoying mine 60 pence empanada (currency converted to bath-dodger money), the music system belted out Depeche Mode’s ‘Everything Counts’, t’was followed by the Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby’ and more classics. Surreal was an understatement!

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Bet you just couldn't get enough

    7. LarkyTown
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Mel and Kim

    8. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Mac, Fleetwood

    9. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Another vote for Mode here. Only really care for the Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder era songs though.

  21. Make Arrows Green Again
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Happy 40th birthday to El Niño, the golden boy himself, Fernando Torres!

    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      The only man that had Vidic on toast!

  22. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Since its ib, Wwe fans, what's your thoughts on the heel rock? Such a treat to watch..Would love to see austin also comeback at mania to help cody win the title.

  23. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Favourite WWE wrester beginning with M?

    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Papa Shango!

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Made-up fat men hugging whilst wearing just their pants

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        But still more interesting than how FPL Twitter's circle-jerkerati are doing this season.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Baby Skull Murphy, Baby Skull Murphy!

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Do you think the people on screen are CGI?

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Mick Foley / Mankind / Mactus Mack

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Mude Move

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Mark Callaway

    5. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Mike Awesome!

    6. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Mae Young

    7. Nanook
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mouthbreather

  24. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best way to get Salah here:

    A. Son > Salah
    B. Saliba, Foden > Gusto, Salah (-4)
    C. Neto, Watkins > Salah, Muniz (-4)
    D. Wait for 31

    Areola Dubravka
    Saliba Gabriel Konsa Bradley Zabarnyi
    Saka Foden Palmer Son Neto
    Haaland Watkins Solanke 1 FT 3.9 ITB

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Did similar move to B, how far off Neto to Salah?

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        3.5m

        B is what I’m leaning towards.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          One thing to note is Arsenal are likely to double in 34

          1. basilfawlty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks. I’ll be using WC before then, rather not use it yet tho

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C if you want Salah in 30.

    3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

  25. FplmorelikeFml
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Fpl experts, what are your thoughts on getting in Robertson. Watched a couple of games and he looks lively, takes corners and some free kicks, and ventures upfront. Wondering why not more have him in their team since I think he's past his injury.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Mins issue with Gomez

      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Price. LFC concede a fair bit. Mins risk

    • DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      a) Kelleher, Gabriel
      b) Raya, Bradley

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Gabriel over Raya. Need an update on Alisson and TAA.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Macho Man Randy Savage!

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Oooh yeah!

    • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      No WC Left Which Defender to lose for Gusto?

      A) Doughty
      B) Kerkez
      C) Reguillon

      Other 2 Defenders are Udogie & Gabriel

      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Think I'd sell Doughty.

        Kerkez has a likely dgw in 34, Reggie has a good fixture run from 33.

    • sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Should I WC the former to the latter or not worth it? Such few changes that it doesn't seem worth it, but it's the only way I get Salah without losing one of Son/Saka/Watkins.

      Leno, Areola
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, Robinson, *Aké*, *Doughty*
      Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer, *Bowen*
      Haaland, Watkins, *Solanke*

      to

      Leno, Areola
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, Robinson, *Gusto*, *Van Hecke*
      *Salah*, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
      Haaland, Watkins, *Muniz*

      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Can I just ask.
        I'm seeing van hecke in a lot of WC teams.
        Why is that? What am I missing?

        If it's in prep for doubles for gw35 onwards, can't your tranfer wait til then.

        1. duke313
            just now

            He's one of the cheapest defenders, just enabling more expensive players i'd imagine.

