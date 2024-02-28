104
Feature February 28

Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out!

For the fourth year running, we invite Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to come to London and kick off the season in style at Fantasy Football Fest – the world’s largest gathering of FPL enthusiasts.

With an amazing new venue and 150 tickets already sold, Fest ’24 shall be the biggest and best yet. There’ll be on-stage content, competitions and games, an amazing selection of food and drinks and – of course – the first FPL deadline of 2024/25 before the opening match is shown on a big screen.

With big characters from the community like Mark Sutherns, Gianni Buttice, Az Phillips, FPL Focal, FPL Harry and more already committed to coming, why not come and meet them?

We encourage mini-leagues to come along and kick off their season together, just like we encourage people to come alone. Fest has always been a very welcoming and inclusive event for all managers – even if your FPL team is rubbish!

Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out! 3

Fantasy Football Fest will take place on Friday 16 August 2024. Starting in the traditional 3:00pm slot, this event will carry on into the night.

The venue is Vauxhall Beer & Food Garden, located right by Vauxhall train station and very easy to get to.

Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out! 4

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Go against Haaland (C) at your peril...

    'My fitness? I am getting back to my best. Finally, I am feeling good. It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.'

    Haaland ITV post match interview:
    https://youtube.com/watch?v=6ezCdgw61yw&si=YflfB9fvmHIFn8Cm

    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      the caveat here is there are two or three players right now that can match if not beat his hauls. its not the haaland from last season for a number of reasons. watkins and saka playing two of the worst defences in the league

      1. golfboy
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Hmmm yes but he scored 5 last night, just too risky not to (C) in my opinion. Unless you are chasing, then it's very much high risk high reward

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        "its not the haaland from last season for a number of reasons"

        Haaland is the top goal scorer in the PL and played 557 mins less than Watkins.

        Can Saka or Watkins match Haaland's ceiling? Not sure about that. Surely the game last night emphasised that

        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          bit of perspective..it was a weakened luton in the fa cup where anything hit at kruls legs went in

      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Maybe that’s part of what he meant though, that he hasn't felt fully up to scratch for a while. Not sure whether to believe it or not but before his layoff Pep said he had been playing with the issue (in a minor form at that stage) for a while, and he's not been back for that long. He played a lot of football last year too, only player to start and feature in more games than him was Ederson. Maybe the time off has helped

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          *Ederson and Rodri

      4. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Bloke's just knocked in 5 against PL opposition

        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          tim krul isnt in any shape or form prem league opposition

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Not much worse than Onana

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Glad I dont have him, no pressure...

  2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Imagine paying money to meet Virgin to see him getting a restraining order against him in real time from Neale

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      "With big characters from the community like Mark Sutherns, Gianni Buttice, Az Phillips, FPL Focal, FPL Harry" - trying to put people off is an interesting advertising technique.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Your autograph book is already full I assume?

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I had to rub out my John Lennon autograph in order to make space for Spudgun's.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            As long as that’s the only thing you’re rubbing out, Baby Voldemort!

            1. Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              😆

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Can we make this event a medieval re-enactment?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'll be Biggus Dickus. Thankyou very much.

  4. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anymore news on the Solanke injury?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Knee apparently.

      1. golfboy
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        The Knights who say knee?

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Friday

  5. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    I might come along to the Vauxall Pavillion disguised as a nudist!

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Everyone will recognise your helmet

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Needs a polish, huzzahhhh!

        1. Rhysd007
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          Lewandowski?

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Got Cash?

  6. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Morning all, this is a save FT isn't it?

    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Bradley
    KDB Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Neto Lascelles Konsa 1 FT 3.6m ITB

  7. drughi
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Play dubravka or areola ?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm playing Dubravka

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Dubravka

    3. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      wolves feels like a stronger attack then everton

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Both terrible defences so you have to go with the home side so Dubravka

        1. drughi
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          will see

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Most will be doing Dubravka > Neto this week.

    5. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Areola

    6. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Dubravka

    7. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Much of a muchness really.

      Most weeks there's only 1 point between their respective scores anyway , so it hardly makes any difference which of those two you play.

      1. Christina.
        • 14 Years
        just now

        haha, true
        FFS at it's best
        x

  8. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Lol, when did Saka creep to 64.9% ownership...hadn't noticed.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      99.1% top 10k, 87% near me (don't ask!). Basically a dead spot now

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I just bought him for this week 😆

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Why ruin him now? I was having fun climbing the ranks! 🙁

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Was trolled long enough with Odegaard so I fancied seeing if the same will happen with Baka.

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Aye, the suffering ends but we lose a spot with which to try claw back the deficit... 🙄

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You notice it more easily if you sell him after 1 return in 5 games and he then goes on to pick up 69pts in 7 games.

      1. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        that’s Gross

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Pascal?

        2. Limbo
          • 13 Years
          56 mins ago

          Or Neto?

      2. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        ouch

  9. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Interesting concept in the article.

    I would happily go along to a FF 'club' on a weekly basis if there was one local to me

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I would happily avoid this.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Are you in Camelot?

    3. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Full of 'big characters'? Barf.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Heavy cringe.

    4. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Instead of name tags, people should have a sticker displaying their overall rank.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Modest Bob is running it?

      2. Rhysd007
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Wont it be =1 for everyone?!

      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        With content creators behind fired out of a cannon into the Thames.

        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          *reported for non-extremist violence

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Overruled! 😀

    5. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Why not start a weekly online FF get together?
      Actually an FPL watch along would be quite fun. Everyone going mental over save points and bps gained

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I do enjoy the dugout discussion madness on here

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Iraola on Solanke [knee injury]: "We did an MRI [scan] today [Tuesday] so we have to see what he has, assess him, how he wakes up tomorrow. Today is when we decided not to risk him."

    Iraola on only having eight subs: "It was the place for Dom [Solanke].

    "We hoped that he could be on the bench. But we assessed him at the last moment and he wasn’t feeling well when someone like Dom - who is normally training and playing every minute - [feels that way] it says you cannot risk it."

    https://twitter.com/1fplnews/status/1762797152000946358?t=tafsXR9I_KDUJW5KCbTRww&s=19

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      MRI scan sounds bad but almost making the bench sounds good.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        He didn't make the bench though.... There was an empty seat where he should have been

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I said almost. If it was that serious I assume he would've been completely ruled out before yesterday but I could be way off the mark there.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Triple (c) will have to wait then.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I was tempted by different possibilities as early transfers, but yeah... This is the week to wait

      Hopefully no more flags today

  11. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Tis going to be the great Vauxhall of Shame, isn’t it?

  12. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    1FT 2.9itb

    Raya
    Gabriel Doughty Gusto
    Saka Kdb Neto L.Diaz
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Garnacho Burn Mengi

    Was all set on Alvarez > Solanke this week and Raya > Neto next as Arsenal play Brentford.

    Shall i roll the FT if so should i start garnacho over alvarez?

  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Udogie likely to be available for the Palace game.

    Porro still not in group training.

    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/tottenham-injury-news-udogie-porro-latest-crystal-palace-b1141983.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1709114034

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Awesome - thanks!

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      wonder if porro is back by gw 29

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Has there ever been a nudist mod?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Ugly naked spy.

    4. boc610
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      and porro said dont sell lol

  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is Trippier an easy sell? Any of you keeping?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Second most satisfying binning on WC for me, after Estupiñan. Newcastle's defensive struggles have gone on long enough now. I see some saying they like the upcoming fixtures, but EVE is the only one that really appeals to me all the way up to GW35

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes. Defensive data shows conceding minimum 2xGC. I don't think his attacking upside outweigh the number of goals they concede and his expensive price tag

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm keeping for the same reason I kept Bowen, he is still capable of big returns.

      All defenders are garbage this year, 0/1/2 pt merchants. The only defenders I want are the ones with sky-high ceiling, that includes Trippier.

      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I agree

    4. JBG
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'm giving him this GW and he's gone

    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      next weeks transfer. Trippier > Senesi, can reconsider after FH29 and WC30 or 31

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Konsa back in training

    https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1762807956893057060?t=PxdAYcKuej6j4HHy8A2kpQ&s=19

  16. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Captain saka or foden?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Saka between those for me

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka

  17. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    2 FT & 0.5 ITB
    Dubravka
    Est Gabriel Robertson (Mykolenko) (Maguire)
    KDB Foden Garnacho Bruno Saka
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    Any suggestions please?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Triple Man Utd is.... a choice. Maybe something with Estupiñan & Bruno?

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah a little heavy isn't it ha ha. Who would you ship for?
        Has Est lost his place?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Well he's been given the gaffer's pasta / must do better ("I am not happy with his performances") double blow, so...

          I quite like Senesi for the run of: bur SHU LUT EVE CRY (if you FH29). If you wanted to go cheaper to afford Son, I still think Bradley is a nice option (I doubt 'after the IB' means GW30 for Trent's return). But there's plenty of other mid options - Richarlison, maybe another Arsenal mid for the next couple?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Too early to say without knowing confirmed games in BGW29 and chip strategy but probably a defender transfer this GW

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers guys? Any hunches on where you'd recommend? Everything I do lately seems to backfire ha ha

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Estupinan isn't worth the hassle each GW.

          Saliba, Porro/Udogie, Senesi/Kerkez and Doughty are options to consider depending on BGW29/ chip strategy

          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate I'll ship Est this GW

  18. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Dubravka (Turner)
    Ake VVD Gabriel (Taylor Porro)
    Palmer Foden Gordon Saka (Neto)
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    1FT, £5.1m ITB

    What to do...

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Save or get Son.

  19. Mayor of Flair
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden to Salah if he's fit, Son if not.

    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Reply fail to above

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why sell Foden before a juicy fixture?

      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mightn't be as juicy as everyone thinks, bring him back in GW32.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Everyone except United fans realise this is a juicy fixture.

  20. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    What are the chances Gomez starts against Forest due to injuries?

