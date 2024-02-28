Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out!

For the fourth year running, we invite Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to come to London and kick off the season in style at Fantasy Football Fest – the world’s largest gathering of FPL enthusiasts.

With an amazing new venue and 150 tickets already sold, Fest ’24 shall be the biggest and best yet. There’ll be on-stage content, competitions and games, an amazing selection of food and drinks and – of course – the first FPL deadline of 2024/25 before the opening match is shown on a big screen.

With big characters from the community like Mark Sutherns, Gianni Buttice, Az Phillips, FPL Focal, FPL Harry and more already committed to coming, why not come and meet them?

We encourage mini-leagues to come along and kick off their season together, just like we encourage people to come alone. Fest has always been a very welcoming and inclusive event for all managers – even if your FPL team is rubbish!

Fantasy Football Fest will take place on Friday 16 August 2024. Starting in the traditional 3:00pm slot, this event will carry on into the night.

The venue is Vauxhall Beer & Food Garden, located right by Vauxhall train station and very easy to get to.

Our Early Bird tickets cost just £15 and will be sold out very soon. Secure yours now.