In this ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we take an overview of the latest Premier League disciplinary situation.

Firstly, we look at who is approaching a ban for yellow card accumulation.

Then, we reveal when each team’s 32nd league fixture is, the significance of which is discussed below.

We will also look at who is suspended this weekend and who is back from a ban in Gameweek 31.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The above table has been taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

WHEN DOES EACH TEAM PLAY THEIR 32ND LEAGUE FIXTURE?

It will be Gameweek 32 for seven teams but with six fixtures postponed in Gameweek 29, it will be Gameweek 33 or later for other clubs.

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 33 Aston Villa Gameweek 32 Bournemouth Gameweek 33 Brentford Gameweek 32 Brighton Gameweek 33 Burnley Gameweek 32 Chelsea Gameweek 34 Crystal Palace Gameweek 33 Everton Gameweek 33 Fulham Gameweek 32 Liverpool Gameweek 33 Luton Gameweek 32 Man City Gameweek 33 Man Utd Gameweek 33 Newcastle Gameweek 33 Nottm Forest Gameweek 32 Sheff Utd Gameweek 33 Spurs Gameweek 33 West Ham Gameweek 32 Wolves Gameweek 33

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Four players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) have been on the precipice for some time.

Joining them on nine bookings at the weekend were Sheffield United pair Jayden Bogle (£4.5m) and Gus Hamer (£4.9m).

There are some more notable Fantasy assets on eight yellow cards: Douglas Luiz (£5.7m), Anthony Gordon (£6.0m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m). All of them are owned by at least 9% of Fantasy managers.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 31 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Gordon remains on eight bookings, as his two yellow cards against West Ham on Saturday resulted in a dismissal.

He’ll be banned for the midweek clash with old club Everton as a result.

Also missing in Gameweek 31 will be Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon (£4.0m). He was similarly sent off for two bookable offences against Chelsea at the weekend.

Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) and John McGinn (£5.3m) have one more match to go of their respective suspensions.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains suspended until August, too.

But Amad Diallo (£4.4m) and Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m) are back for Gameweek 31 after serving one-match bans.