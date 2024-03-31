122
122 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Salah never going to score in this game. He looks miles off the pace. Nunez not even in the game. LFC look poor. Us non wildcards can rejoice

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Loving this jinx

      Open Controls
  2. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    HOW is that a YC for VVD! Lmao game is lost

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.