  1. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Son + Watkins -> Salah + Darwin - tonight before being priced out?

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      What if Darwin gets injured tomorrow?

      1. v3n0m
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        it's a risk.. I can afford one price rise, but seems like Darwin and Salah will both rise tonight..

    2. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I doubt they both rise, also why ditch Son?

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Assuming Gusto fit, play him Vs United, or Zabarnyi?

    Not confident of either team keeping a cleanie

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not even close imo

    2. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gusto for me

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If he's fit, play Gusto. United are giving up a looooot of shots, and Gusto is capable of supplying a few of those.

  3. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    A) Watkins + Toney -> Haaland + 7.1 FWD (who?)
    -4
    B) Watkins + Toney + Doughty -> Haaland + Darwin/Isak + Gusto/4.2 -8
    C) Wildcard (upgrade keepers, defence, two forwards)

    Dubravka
    Reguilon - Porro - Gabriel
    Salah - Son - Saka - Foden - Palmer
    Watkins - Toney

    Areola - Muniz - Doughty - Taylor

    Money is tight so might need to act tonight

    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      (A) with Haaland and Mateta?

      1. No Salah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is good

        Wildcard only if you have FH left

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Evening! 2 FT

    Neto
    Gabriel Kerkez Gusto*
    Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Areola // Hwang* Taylor Doughty

    - If Gusto is out, Taylor may play!
    - Looking at below...

    Hwang/Son > Salah/Havertz

    Havertz worth the punt, or better options? Another player?

    I plan to bench Watkins next week, then sell for Darwin GW33. Can't get both of Salah & Darwin in for free anyway. (Plus, possible Darwin reduced mins vs. SHU.)

  5. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    On WC, which 3 forwards please?
    FH34, BB37

    a. Haaland (FOMO)
    b. Isak (recency bias?)
    c. Darwin (rotation?)
    d. Jackson (9 YC)
    e. Hojlund
    f. Someone else

    (Currently thinking A, B & C>D once Jacko gets his 10th YC out of the way but could be persuaded otherwise)

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haaland, Solanke & either Isak or Darwin

  6. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    just now

    1ft. 0.5 itb. Watkins to Nunez?

    Neto
    Gabriel, Ait-Nouri, Saliba
    Salah (c), Saka, Palmer, Son
    Haaland, Watkins*, Solanke
    (Areola, Garnacho, Branthwaite, Doughty)

