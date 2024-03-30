The attacking returns and projected bonus points from Gameweek 30 so far can be found in this article.

The summary of Saturday’s goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL.

And you’ll also find a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – which we’ve taken from our Premium Members Area.

The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.

GAMEWEEK 30: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 30: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data: