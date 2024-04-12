188
  1. hafizmo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Team:
    Dubravka
    Gabriel-White-Zabarnyi
    Saka-Salah-Palmer-Son-Sarabia
    Haaland-Darwin
    Bench: Areola-Solanke-Taylor-Branthwaite
    ITB: 0.0m, 2FT

    Not sure what to do with my transfer, i couldn't bring in any player unless taking out Son fund..the only probable transfer is Kelleher for Areola or Bradley for Zabarnyi

    Would u play Sarabia over Solanke? Any advice is appreciated, thanks Tom

  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    WC35

    A. Areola > Neto (got Kelleher)
    B. Kerkez > RAN

    Both will be benched this week but got 2FT and want to set up for gw34

    1. School of Poch
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  3. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    everyone is selling RAN. I just bought him

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No one is selling? Dgw next as well

  4. barton fc
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    feel like saka to foden (im on FH 34) is not worth the risk (foden xMins wise) but if foden plays against this make shift luton defensive he will kill my rank

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kind of worried about the same. Why would Pep risk Foden against Luton though? Can see him starting on the bench and coming on if needed

      1. barton fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah think its sensible to stay clear, but luton can't defend at the best of times let allow when none of there defenders are fit

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Which is also why Pep won't worry about putting Grealish and Doku up against them and wrapping Foden in cotton wool for Wednesday...

        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          True. But I think selling Saka is too risky. Can see Arsenal putting 3-4 past Martinez as well

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    On a WC, drunk right now, and heading out early tomorrow morning. Never call for these, would absolutely love for some WC templates right now. Thanks gents.

  6. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    My favoured moves involve losing Salah or Son for Haaland. But if I keep them and forgo Haaland, i've got 2FT to burn before FH34.

    Watkins to Isak (probably leaves Foden benched given xMins) and Areola to Flekken (bench Pickford vs CHE)?

  7. barton fc
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    we think we get more one game from Bradley?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yes, Klopp said TAA only on bench last night cause he could name a squad of 23 including subs but that he is not ready to play yet

  8. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Yo bros, here's a quick survey, express your opinion in percentages on who will start this weekend:

    A) Foden
    B) Ait Nouri
    C) Semenyo
    D) White

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Semenyo - 0%, White 100%. Maybe 50% other two?

  9. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Start Onana (Bou A) or Petrovic (Eve H) this week?
    Potentially starting Gusto also

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Petro

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pickford ( Dubravka)
    Gabriel Reguilón Ait-Nouri ( Doughty Gusto)
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Foden
    Haaland Solanke (Mateta)
    1 FT & 0 itb
    A- Roll FT
    B- Other Thoughts

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I'd roll that and have 2FT for 34

    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Roll

  11. lugs
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just did Foden and Darwin to Diaz and Toney for a hit, it could backfire though I'm pretty sure one or both of the former will get benched,

    I might now actually cap Toney for extra regret for when it goes wrong 😆

  12. WVA
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    2FT, FH34, WC35. Any obvious upgrade this gameweek? Thinking of Doughty to Regulion and playing over Taylor?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Udogie Taylor
    Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Toney
    Turner Morris Doughty Zabarnyi

  13. cutch
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Bradley, Smith
    Salah, Son, Havertz, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins
    Subs: Solanke, Bell*, Lascelles*

    2FT

    Kelleher, Foden -> Henderson, Luis Díaz yay or nay?

  14. School of Poch
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed on last page

    Best option from these GW34 doublers. Will bring in this week.

    A: Eze
    B: Kluivert (have Semenyo)
    C: Sarabia (have RAN)
    D: Hamer
    E: Somebody else?

  15. CostaCoffee
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any thoughts on use for my FT here before FH34? Or should I just burn it?

    Raya (Onana)
    Gvardiol Gusto Gabriel (Burn Porro)
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer (Garnacho)
    Jackson Haaland Isak

    Original plan was Gabriel to Estupinan/Van Hecke (to get 15 doublers in 37) but that seems like making my team worse for the sake of one not-very-good extra game.

    So basically:
    A) Gabriel to Estu/Van Hecke
    B) Burn ft

    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Definitely not Estu, I'd be amazed if he starts twice in 37 (may not even start once).

      1. CostaCoffee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers, was thinking that alright. Still thinking of him as the asset he was last season

  16. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anything to do here? Will be free hitting next week (BB37), so not much point carrying a FT. Should I look to move Bradley out for someone more secure long-term?

    Petrovic
    Gusto Bradley Gabriel
    Salah Saka Son Palmer Havertz
    Haaland Isak

    Onana Muniz Van Hecke Udogie

    1. CostaCoffee
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would probably get rid of Bradley for a City or Newcastle defender if you can afford

  17. cutch
    • 9 Years
    just now

    (Sorry, I've posted something similar before, just trying to have some answers)

    Currently I've got 3 Liverpool players: Kelleher, Bradley and Salah

    For DGW34 I want to bring in Luis Díaz (so I have to sell either Kelleher or Bradley) and Saka.

    With 2 FT, my plan is:

    - GW33: Kelleher and Foden -> Henderson and Luis Díaz (exact money)
    - GW34: Son -> Saka

    Does it make sense? Would you do it differently?

