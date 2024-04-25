82
  1. Jars458
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Good article. Watkins instead of Haaland for me until 37.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      He does provide clear views, but going for Maguire and Jackson seems a bit of a punt on thr fixtures alone.

      Along with Ederson?

      Not many games to find out now.

      Good luck

  2. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Porro Schar Dalot
    Son Maddison Fernandes Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Onana Gordon Ruben Gabriel

    WC35 (first draft), 0.2itb

    I know it needs work, help please!!

    I don’t like benching Gordon either, would really appreciate some help…

    Thanks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Possibly okay Gordon over Maddison.

      Maybe don't buy Maddison or Jackson?

      Havertz likely a better option for one.

  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Seriously people are taking jackson on wc? Really? Lollll

    But anyway will you skip all liv assets on wc 35? Probably i will just have taa

    Right now wc

    Pickford petrovic
    Gusto white schar taa porro
    Kdb palmer son bruno havertz
    Muniz mateta isak

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      KDB the £ pick?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        What u mean?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Spending the budget.

          I'm a big fan of King Kev but by and large he's been a miss in league football recently.

          He could come good in the run in but he's a frustrating own, stuttering between brilliance and the bench.

          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Oh i think he is still okay for me. The best is the week i did foden to kdb and i manage to get his haul of 18 points

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Besides gw 21 along with 22 and 28 you hit the King Kev jackpot round in gw32.

              1. Letsgo!
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Haha i only got him for gw32 .. lol just nice

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I think i will change mateta to watkins

  4. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Absolutely smashed it without a FH. Really pleased with the outcome. Now to undo it all with a WC.

    Any thoughts on the below with 15DGWers?

    Onana (MUN), Vicario (TOT),
    Pedro Porro (TOT), Shar (NEW), Dalot (MUN), Gusto (CHE), Dias (MCI)
    Palmer (CHE), Son (TOT), Gordan (NEW), Foden (MCI), Fernandes (MUN)
    Haaland (MCI), Isak (NEW), Jackson (CHE),

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      How many points you get?

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        127

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          And whats ur overall points

          1. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            49 mins ago

            2,186pts
            12k rank

        2. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Well played. No chip used either and don't own White, Havertz or Ode. Got 134 eventually so happy. BB and FH in tact

          1. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Great effort! When will you use your BB and FH?

            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              For BB I will play whenever fixtures looks good. Will probably play FH in gw37

              1. Ryan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                Makes sense, I hope it goes well for you.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Great team. Not sure about Porro but I can understand the upside. Onana sucks 😆

      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Not keen on Onana? how come? plenty of save points potential

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Think it's just a personal thing. Haven't considered objectively 😆

          1. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            30 mins ago

            Double United defence isn't great I must admin so you may have a good point. I like the look of Dalot more than Onana so may yet change it. May go for Petrovic if Gusto is injured.

            1. Tambling5
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              In similar position with chips, tho 90,000 places lower than you.Have already activated WC, to get Isak and Schar early raise, but now regretting it a bit. Wonder if fixtures mean Villa, Arsenal, City and Wolves current assets may do better in one game, than the flaky Spurs and Chelsea players do in two! Oh well the die is cast!

              1. Ryan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah, there is something to be said about that for sure.

  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which manc defenders is nailed?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Diogo Dalot Teixeira

      But I don't think he's a Manc.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Sorry? Lol . Did u just mention someone from manutd? Manutd defenders are just shitttttt

    2. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ederson and Dias are the closest but none are truly nailed.

  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Walker or akanji?

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Klopp whimps or limps out of his illustrious Liverpool career?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A cup and Champions League football would be over delivering. People forget how Liverpool were written off at the start of the season.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Supposed to finish a distant 4th behind …. Man Utd

        https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66434067

    2. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      It looks like they might be out of the title race too. That might take the wind out of their sails.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Indeed

        He's done well in Europe and close against money bags UAE with oil and gas.

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pool are done. Gone golfing. Imma get rid of all 3....

  8. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    116 pts and KDB to go

    Not having Cristiano Mateta was bad 🙁

    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Same here. 106 pts with kdb haha

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm 98 all out and I read arrow
      🙁

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        And I had Mateta

  9. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Hakuna matata. Mateta saves what would have been an aweful GW with no FH.

    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yeah, he was key. Could have easily gone for Cunha if I took an early transfer.

  10. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    FUna matata. Mateta ruins what would have been a great GW with FH.

  11. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Well now, some collapse from the Pool...
    Foden probably needs 20 points to help lessen the red arrow I'm getting.

  12. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    What happens to Salah after AFCON? Zambian witch doctor gets to him?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Injured then ramadan

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Almost scored late on...

        It's almost like football isn't a game of fine margins.

        Not many can perform as consistently as Salah has.

    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Afcon, injury, ramadan, and well....he has become old tbh. Can't blame.

  13. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    141 points all out. Crazy week, especially considering had a double captain blank with salah!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      ShaunGloater! B84jwh, quickly, quickly!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        He's doing the opposite tho

      2. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gotta celebrate these thing when they rarely happen!

  14. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    1. Saka > son
    2. Eze+zinchenko > son+ burn (-4)

    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      1.

  15. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    People who pick Miss Jackson on their WC have not watched any of their past few games.

    Jackson fails the eye test so, so horribly it's embarrassing.

    Chelsea really are Cole Palmer FC.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Who will be your 3 strikers in 35?

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Isak and Solanke - I'm benching Darwin, unless I feel a - 4 for Watkins is justified.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Solanke? Nah

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Chasing Golden Boot. I like that as a motivation.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      He's in the zone

      Until he shoots or headers the ball

      But let people pick their players as they will

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      You have Darwin and are laughing at people picking Jackson?

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I've had Darwin since my WC back in GW16 or something. That's not the point.

        I'm not laughing either, I'm just giving my biased, non-expert view of how I assess Jackson's current form.

  16. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    I cannot help but think that the teams playing doubles are a trap - Spurs play Arsenal and Liverpool in the next 3 - can't see huge hauls coming out of those games.

    Chelsea are hopeless - not one player except for Palmer is in form. You'd pick Palmer anyway, so that's nothing to do with their double.

    ManU are Jekyll and Hyde - Bruno looks good, so might give that a crack - caveat emptor - if he shanks it's not like we haven't been warned.

    Newcastle play at home a few times - pheww. Away their hopeless. Isak a stand out. Again, I'd pick him regardless of the double.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Keep it quiet?!

      Good luck

    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think so. I invested heavily on Chelsea spurs in wildcard and ignored the likes of mateta havertz white. Now i am not sure what porro gusto petrovic son etc can do

    3. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Similar thinking, tempted to get in Bruno and isak over son and jackson.

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends if you are on WC and setting up for 37 BB with 15 players contributing to your points.

      Otherwise yes, there are players that are options instead of Spurs and Chelsea for 35.

      I may well bench players from Spurs and Chelsea in 35 for Man U and Newcastle players ... now that would be ironic

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ironic maybe, but at least it's honest and not influenced or biased by YouTube and Instagram.

  17. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    On wc, isak watkins and who? I dont want jackson

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mateta on current form?

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agree

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland if he's fit.
      Alvarez if not.

  18. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pickford, Petrovic
    Porro, Schar, Gabriel, Maguire, Gusto

    Missing -0.2 for this backline on my WC where would you save?

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Schar to Burn

  19. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    On wc, dias or gvardiol or walker?

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Ederson

  20. Stevig
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just waking up and reading article. Forgive me if I'm wrong, or if someone else said this(I did check) I'm still half asleep. Does the article say - I'm forced to ignore the spurs midfield, and then includes SON in the draft.
    Like I said I could be wrong

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think the article says Chelsea and Spurs are horrible picks, but then goes and contradicts itself by - influencer style - recommends the 'safe' picks of Son and the likes...

  21. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    If cunha hadn't been ruled out before this gw, mateta ownership would be very low compared to now. Ml rival went for cunha early and upon hearing the news he got mateta in.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same here, I brought him in v Liverpool (where I still have no idea how he left with no goals) and know a few in my MLs wanted Cunha but ended up on Mateta instead as there were no other viable doublers. What could have been!

