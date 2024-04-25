Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Here, The Wire co-host Pras discusses the main decisions to be taken on his Gameweek 35 Wildcard.

After a wildly swingy Gameweek 34, we head to the next phase: Gameweeks 35-38.

I see them as a block given the ‘double-doubles’ for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur but also the good fixtures for other teams like Newcastle United, Manchester City and even Manchester United.

Before discussing my draft, I thought I’d pen down my views on these five teams to see areas where I could veer as we find out more about injuries by Friday.

Chelsea

Not the best time to be tripling up on a team that has just been humbled 5-0 by their London rivals. However, with Cole Palmer (£6.2m) hopefully back and Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) making a Houdini escape from a 10th yellow card, I think those two are solid picks.

Their upcoming three opponents have an xGC in the last six Gameweeks of:

Aston Villa – 11.94 (17 th )

) Spurs – 9.21 (12 th )

) West Ham – 12.8 (19th)

If Palmer isn’t fit or uncertain, I’d be tempted to keep and play anyway, unless there is some confirmation he misses the full double. Then there is a real decision to be made.

As things stand, adding Malo Gusto (£4.3m) (again if fit) or Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m) to the above two attackers is where I am leaning.

Newcastle United