Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Here, The Wire co-host Pras discusses the main decisions to be taken on his Gameweek 35 Wildcard.
After a wildly swingy Gameweek 34, we head to the next phase: Gameweeks 35-38.
I see them as a block given the ‘double-doubles’ for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur but also the good fixtures for other teams like Newcastle United, Manchester City and even Manchester United.
Before discussing my draft, I thought I’d pen down my views on these five teams to see areas where I could veer as we find out more about injuries by Friday.
Chelsea
Not the best time to be tripling up on a team that has just been humbled 5-0 by their London rivals. However, with Cole Palmer (£6.2m) hopefully back and Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) making a Houdini escape from a 10th yellow card, I think those two are solid picks.
Their upcoming three opponents have an xGC in the last six Gameweeks of:
- Aston Villa – 11.94 (17th)
- Spurs – 9.21 (12th)
- West Ham – 12.8 (19th)
If Palmer isn’t fit or uncertain, I’d be tempted to keep and play anyway, unless there is some confirmation he misses the full double. Then there is a real decision to be made.
As things stand, adding Malo Gusto (£4.3m) (again if fit) or Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m) to the above two attackers is where I am leaning.
Newcastle United
3 hours, 24 mins ago
Good article. Watkins instead of Haaland for me until 37.