Our regular look at all things disciplinary rounds up the latest yellow card situation ahead of Gameweek 35.

JACKSON IN THE CLEAR

All 20 Premier League teams have contested 32 or more league fixtures, so no one can now get a ban for amassing 10 bookings.

The last two players who could have done so, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) and Moises Caicedo (£4.5m), are now out of danger.

They both avoided a caution in the Blues’ Gameweek 34 meeting with Arsenal.

WHAT’S THE NEXT TARGET TO AVOID?

The above table comes from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Five and ten bookings are no longer a danger, as mentioned earlier.

So, the next landmark to avoid is 15 cautions. If anyone does reach that total before the end of the season, they’ll get a two-match ban.

Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) is the only one anywhere near that tally, on 13 bookings.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 35 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Douglas Luiz (£5.4m) returns from a two-match ban in Gameweek 35.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains unavailable until August.

No one else is suspended for this weekend’s fixtures, although we do still have five more Gameweek 34 matches to come.