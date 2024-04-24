54
  1. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Is removing Saliba for TAA/Schar a bad idea on WC?

  2. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    That would've been 8 or 9-nil without Petrovic, but wow he's terrible.

    Palmer might be injured too.

    Who do we even get for the double?

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Feels like this double is a trap. May be better to focus on Newcastle and Manu players with their good fixture this gw and dgw37

      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yep. Think I’ll just stick to Watkins over getting Jackson on WC.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        I believe ManU players to be trap also, at least defenders. Onana may get save points though, so he is worth considering.

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Miss Jackson

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        If you’re nasty

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      "That would've been 8 or 9-nil without Petrovic, but wow he's terrible."

      I don't honestly understand this. You are saying that he saved 3-4 shots that other goalkeepers wouldn't have saved, but he is still terrible. Terrible doesn't mean good imo.

      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm saying he made some saves that kept the score from getting even more out of hand.

        But he's a terrible keeper in general.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He's more starts in the Premier League than me, innit

  3. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Have no idea what to do with my team post FH… 30 points back ML and 66 points back from top 10k and really want to try to push for it. Should I focus on the defence or go for some midfield differentials? BB 37 is the plan

    Neto
    Gusto - Reguilon - Dalot
    Salah - Saka - son - Garnacho - Palmer
    Haaland - Isak

    Areola udogie Robinson Darwin

    Liking the looks of foden Kdb Bruno Gordon for midfield, Schar gvardiol for defence

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Would ignore DEF but you have Udogie who's out for the season and if BB you will need to replace him. Then Darwin to go before 37. Salah/Saka to go for Gordon or Foden for me (prefer Gordon this week)

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Not sure how this article could miss out the vital Palmer news we're all waiting for. If it was Neale, he would -- like me -- watch all of Poch's various post match interviews to get the important quotes.

    Anyway, he's the Palmer update that Marc missed from only looking at the Football London transcript. Good ol' Robot Wars guy bluntly asks the question. Hope it helps.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c2x3r81lp66o

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Not available in my country 🙁

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Poch doesn't know if Palmer will be back for the weekend basically.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          That complicates things. Jackson without Palmer is a problem. Palmer is basically the only "essential" player now. However there is money tied up on him for most of us, so selling is hardly an option. Yet, if there is similar situation with Haaland, we probably have to go without the latter. 4-4-2 is hardly tempting.

  5. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Which would you prefer?
    A. Petrovic Walker Wernee
    B. Onana Van de ven Jackson
    C. Something else

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      c

    2. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      C
      Keepers are ok choices

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (24 teams)

    Current safety score = 65
    Top score = Sakari Uutela on FH with 89

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  7. yeahbuddy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Not sure which of Ode or Saka to drop now for moves to bring in Son, Gordon, Foden, will hold 1 to the end of season

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not much in it, I'd probably keep Saka for the Pens

  8. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A. Dalot & Trippier
    B. Dunk & Trippier
    C. White & Schar

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      When is Trippier back?

      1. Bob B
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Possibly next gameweek, at worst I'd just want him to play the double

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          C for me.

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      D Dalot & Schar

  9. lugs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    To think I was regretting getting White in a few weeks ago because I'd snookered myself from getting Havertz, I think I'd still rather have Havertz moving forward but that White haul is most welcome 🙂

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I had both + Saka on FH this week. I have watched basically all Arsenal matches (perhaps not every Saturday 3 PM) and those two are certainly best Arsenal picks. I just sold Gabriel for White on WC. He is the best defender in fpl now. Havertz is probably another player to keep. I expect that Arteta saw what I saw. Even Raya is strong candidate to be my 2nd gk.

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah they are all good picks tbf, if I still had a WC I'd make some slight tweaks to my 3 Arsenal (Gabi, White, Saka) but as it stands I have loads of other priority transfers to make so likely a big hit is on the horizon, so I'm stuck with the 3 Arsenal I've got, not that's necessarily a bad thing cos any of them can haul on their day

  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Nice haul as a white, Gabriel and havertz owner. Just need an Eze brace and salah blank now.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Smashing it.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. BB success so far, hopefully FH 37 pays off too.

  11. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which option is better going forward?

    A. Saka to Son
    B. Harvetz to Son

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      A, Havertz looks far more threatening so keep him

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A is no brainer

  12. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Not me captaining Saka and he only gets 1 assist in Arsenal's 7 goals this week.
    Can't complain though, have Ben White.

  13. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Which option for upcoming GW?

    A. Eze to Gordon
    B. Solanke to Isak

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

  14. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves for DGW35

    a. Saka > Son

    b. Saka & Robinson > Son & Van De Ven for a - 4

    Cheers

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Just A

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        My thoughts too cheers

  15. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best third doubler for Spurs (after Son and Porro)?

    A) Maddison
    B) Werner
    C) Johnson
    D) Someone else?

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      C for me

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maddison

  16. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any alternatives to Son(c)?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palmer (C) if available this GW.

      My one rule is FPL is never captain a player against Arsenal, so that completely rules out Son.

      I'm in trouble if Palmer's out.

    2. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Palmer over Son for me if fit. Although keeping a maverick move of Gordon or Isak up my sleeve, they seem to just blow away teams at home, considering SHU are pretty much consigned to relegation

  17. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Looking forward to mammoth Sheffield points v Manchester Utd.

  18. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Differential (c):

    A) Gallagher
    B) Werner
    C) Johnson
    D) Jackson

  19. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Are Gomez chances of starting over now? Time to sell?

  20. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Price changes 24th April

    Rise: Isak (8.1)

    No falls

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers, WC35 making big money.

