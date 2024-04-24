We continue our Gameweek 34 Scout Notes by summarising the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Tuesday’s meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article come from our Premium Members Area. Here, you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

FPL NOTES

NO PALMER, NO GUSTO

A couple of notable Fantasy names were missing from Chelsea’s matchday squad, as Cole Palmer (£6.2m) couldn’t overcome an illness and Malo Gusto (£4.3m) has a minor knee problem.

The impact of Palmer’s absence wasn’t as devastating as it would normally be, as 728,000 managers overruled the 21-year-old’s outstanding form by benching him based on this fixture. His status for Double Gameweek 35 isn’t yet known but such doubt may be enough to discourage captaincy ahead of matches against Aston Villa and Spurs.

As for Gusto, Wildcard users may instead opt to cover the Blues’ defence via goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m). Not that Tuesday’s collapse promoted such investment. Although beaten at his near post for the first goal, Petrovic made several impressive saves but ultimately conceded five times. Is this backline really worth the bother?

WOEFUL JACKSON AVOIDS SUSPENSION

“You’re still thinking about the bad news, aren’t you?” – David Brent on The Office

An individual who is severely underachieving when compared to his expected goals (xG) data, it was another poor night for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m). A couple of stand-out misses mean he’s back to having the league’s second-worst comparison between goals (10) and xG (14.30).

Ranked sixth for big chances (26), last week’s trio of returns versus Everton seemed like good preparation for the inevitable increased ownership that will come from having two doubles during the final four Gameweeks.

However, potential buyers may watch this performance and decide that Jackson is a trap. Especially when he committed a wild, reckless, studs-up challenge in the ninth minute that many feel was an obvious red card.

Incredibly, it wasn’t even a yellow. And this is where the good news comes in. By staying out of the referee’s notepad, Jackson has now successfully reached the 32-match threshold which means he won’t receive a two-match suspension should his tenth booking arrive.

All aboard the bandwagon, right?

26 GAMEWEEK POINTS FOR WHITE

In 21.09% of top 100k squads and 39.75% of current Free Hits, Arsenal defender Ben White (£6.0m) has matched this season’s record Gameweek score of 26 points, achieved by Palmer last time out.

Building upon this week’s successful pair of shut-outs for Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.4m), David Raya (£5.2m) and William Saliba (£5.9m), the right-back netted two times here. His first was a rebound from a set-piece scramble, before beating Petrovic with a first-time lofted volley that he’ll claim was an intentional shot. Because players always do.

There were mixed emotions for White’s owners though, as a late yellow card took his score down from 27 to 26.

By collecting a staggering eight clean sheets from their last 11 league games, it only emphasises how essential it is to own at least one and possibly two Gunners’ defenders in this closing stretch, irrespective of them having no Double Gameweeks.

HAVERTZ HAUL

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz (£7.4m) also bagged a brace. His stunning recent form encouraged 558,000 managers to buy him before the last couple of deadlines and here – against his former club – the German international recorded four shots on target.

After forcing a couple of big Petrovic saves, he was eventually able to bury a pair of left-footed efforts to make it seven goals and five assists over the last 10 Gameweeks. Havertz’s 87 points in this period are higher than all other FPL players. He completely justified his place in 40.23% of Free Hit line-ups.

Even so, the night’s top expected goal involvement (xGI) tally belonged to Martin Odegaard (£8.6m). He was a joy to watch, creating eight chances, making several glorious reverse passes and assisting on two occasions. Add this to Saturday’s goal at Wolverhampton Wanderers and he ends the week with 20 points.

Unfortunately, the one Arsenal asset who disappointed was, once again, Bukayo Saka (£9.0m). Whilst the attacking midfielder set up one of the five goals, he has accumulated just one goal and one big chance from his latest six appearances.

Perhaps those earlier words on Arsenal’s defensive domination overriding their lack of Double Gameweeks don’t apply to Saka. Recently-activated Wildcards have a big decision to make.